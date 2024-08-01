Smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies has cracked the Middle East and Indian construction markets after signing a five-year agreement with Qatar's largest glass and façade manufacturer. From pv magazine Australia Western Australia-based integrated solar glazing technology company Clearvue Technologies has added Aluminium Technology Auxiliary Industries (Alutec), Qatar to its growing global list of licensed manufacturers and distributors. Under the agreement, Alutec will manufacture and distribute ClearvuePV Solar Vision Glass, a product that integrates solar technology into building ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...