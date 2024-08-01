Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of OpenChat (CHAT) on August 1, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the CHAT/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 10:00 UTC on the slated date.





Introducing OpenChat: Where Web3 Communicates

OpenChat is a decentralized chat app built on the Internet Computer blockchain. Its vision is to become the leading Web3 platform for everyday communication where privacy and trust are prioritized. It has all the standard features one expects from a messaging app and also offers crypto native features such as the ability to send and swap tokens. OpenChat currently has around 10k daily active users. Please find an introductory video here on YouTube.

OpenChat is governed as a DAO, and all changes must be made via proposal. Its governance token, CHAT, can be staked and used to make and vote on DAO proposals, earning voting rewards. OpenChat launched as a DAO in March 2023, raising 1M ICP in exchange for 25M CHAT (25% of initial supply).

About CHAT Token

CHAT has a total supply of just over 100 million. At launch, the CHAT token distribution was 25% for the decentralization sale, 18% for founders and funders, and 52% for the DAO treasury. The CHAT token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on August 1, 2024. Investors who are interested in CHAT can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

