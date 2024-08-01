Japanese scientists built a thin-film perovskite solar cell incorporating fluorinated phosphoric acid (TPFP) into the absorber's precursor solution. The device achieved remarkable power conversion efficiency due to effective passivation at the interface between the perovskite film and the hole transport layer. Researchers at the Saitama University in Japan have fabricated a thin-film perovskite solar cell based on fluorinated phosphoric acid passivating additives and mixed solvents for passivating halide defects. "Instead of relying on traditional surface treatments, the method directly incorporates ...

