Between January and May 2024, the value of imported solar cells and modules fell to just under €605 million compared to the same period last year, and the value of exported PV products also fell to €216 million. For the first quarter, the Federal Statistical Office reports a drastic decline in modules manufactured in Germany to just under 495,600. From pv magazine Germany In 2023, Germany imported nearly €3. 6 billion worth of PV systems, primarily solar cells and modules. Compared to the previous year, the value fell by 12. 5%, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported Monday. PV imports ...

