Donnerstag, 01.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
WKN: A3CRBN | ISIN: NL00150003E1 | Ticker-Symbol: F3DC
Tradegate
01.08.24
10:59 Uhr
24,380 Euro
-0,460
-1,85 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FUGRO NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUGRO NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,24024,30012:10
24,22024,32012:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2024 07:04 Uhr
40 Leser
Fugro N.V.: Fugro expands margin considerably in H1 2024

• Strong 7.1% revenue growth driven by client demand in offshore wind, partially offset by lower oil & gas
• For the first time, renewables surpasses oil & gas revenue (40% and 35% of revenue, respectively)
• Significant step-up in results with 20.5% EBITDA and 13.2% EBIT margin, fuelled by strong Marine performance, specifically in Europe-Africa
• Net result increases to EUR 112.5 million
• Operating cash flow expands to EUR 187.0 million, offset by higher working capital

• 12-month backlog growth of 16.6% supported by all regions
• Outlook full-year 2024 updated: continued revenue growth, EBIT margin around 13%.

Mark Heine, CEO: "I am pleased with the significant margin expansion that we have achieved during the first half of the year, in particular in our Marine business. The improved performance was underpinned by better terms and conditions, operating leverage and solid project execution, despite still increasing cost levels.

While geopolitical developments and elections worldwide create uncertainties which may impact policies, our Geo-data solutions remain key to the energy transition, infrastructure development and climate change adaptation. We continue to capture the ample opportunities in our markets, supported by our healthy and growing backlog.

We are progressing well with the implementation of our Towards Full Potential strategy, supported by ongoing investments in people, technology and execution excellence. Since early July, Fugro Resolve and Fugro Resilience are at work, supporting further growth in the buoyant market for geotechnical site characterisation solutions. We are successfully attracting the people we need to support our clients. In the first half year, despite tight labour markets, we hired over 1000 people, and voluntary staff turnover dropped to 9%.

Looking ahead, I am convinced that with our people, technology and solutions we are well positioned to achieve our strategic objectives and mid-term targets."

Download press release:
https://fugro.canto.global/direct/document/hlrinni1rd3s11c5o3kfhkr25o/FQPV_zZ08Trbr9B7OlqYkVSXueE/original?content-type=application%2Fpdf&name=Fugro+Half-year+2024+press+release.pdf
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.