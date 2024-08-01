The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has agreed to buy electricity from the power plant at a price of $0. 1094/kWh for a 20-year period. German PV project developer IB Vogt has obtained a power purchase agreement for a 50 MW PV facility in Bangladesh. Located in the Mirsharai sub-district of Chittagong district, the plant will be owned and operated by the special-purpose vehicle Sonagazi Solar Power Ltd and will be built in 15 months, according to the company. The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will buy electricity from the power plant at a price of $0. 1094/kWh for a period ...

