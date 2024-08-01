The French Development Agency has provided a confidential amount of financing for the construction of a ground-mounted solar power plant to be operated by Kenya's national electricity company, KenGen, at the site of the Seven Forks dams, which together have a combined 600 MW of hydro power capacity. From pv magazine France The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) will add 42. 5 MW of solar power in the Mbeere South constituency, about 100 kilometers northeast of the capital Nairobi. The new solar project has secured confidential financing from the French Development Agency (AFD) and ...

