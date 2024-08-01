Flutterwave's Ghana Payment License Paves Way for Secure Transactions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutterwave, a leading payments technology company, has recently been granted a Payment Service Provider license (Enhanced Category) by the Bank of Ghana. The milestone marks a significant expansion of Flutterwave's operations in Africa, enabling the company to offer a comprehensive suite of payment services directly within, and through Ghana.

Ghana presents an exciting market for Flutterwave's innovative solutions. With a stable democracy, a tech-savvy youth population, and a high mobile internet penetration rate of 71%, Ghana is well positioned for rapid digital adoption. The country's digital payments market is projected to reach $7 billion in 2024, with an anticipated growth rate of 15.78%, resulting in a total value of $12.96 billion by 2028.

For potential customers in Ghana, Flutterwave's license translates to more seamless and secure money transfers across the country. Businesses will benefit from direct collection and payout services, automated invoicing, payment links, and a checkout solution that supports multiple payment methods including cards, mobile money, and bank transfers.

Commenting on the license approval, Olugbenga 'GB' Agboola, Founder & CEO of Flutterwave said, "When we started this journey, our goal was to unite the fragmented payment infrastructure in Africa, and securing this license in Ghana brings us a step closer to achieving that mission. At Flutterwave, we are committed to using our platform to promote economic growth to the nation, while also providing unparalleled service to all our prospective customers in Ghana and in the diaspora "

The Payment Service Provider license (Enhanced Category) allows Flutterwave to operate without the need for third-party services, streamlining payment processes for businesses and customers alike. The Enhanced Category license further empowers Flutterwave to support other licensed fintech companies in Ghana by providing essential payment services, ultimately promoting a more integrated and efficient financial ecosystem.

Oluwabankole Falade, Chief Regulatory Officer at Flutterwave, said: "We are grateful to the Bank of Ghana for their trust and support in granting us this license. This milestone highlights our commitment to regulatory compliance and delivering secure, reliable payment solutions. We are excited to contribute to Ghana's dynamic business ecosystem and support the financial inclusion of Ghanaians, both locally and globally."

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is the leading payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API). Flutterwave has processed over 630M transactions in excess of USD $31B and serves more than 1.5m businesses, including customers like Uber, Air Peace, Bamboo, PiggyVest, and others. The company's key advantage is connecting businesses to various local and international payment types to enable them to expand globally. It also enables cross-border transactions from the diaspora to African countries via its SendApp product. Flutterwave processes payments via multiple payment modes, including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, and Google Pay. The company has an infrastructure reach in 34 African countries. For more information on Flutterwave's journey, please visit www.flutterwave.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2473676/Flutterwave.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flutterwaves-ghana-payment-license-paves-way-for-secure-transactions-302212178.html