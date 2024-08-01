EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
Iute Group reports unaudited 6M 2024 results on 22 August 2024
Invitation to earnings webcast/call on the same day
CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:
The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Iute Group is a fintech company established in 2008 in Estonia. The Group specializes in consumer finance, payment services, banking, and insurance products. It serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Iute Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, deposits, and secured bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.
