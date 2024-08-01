Research consultancy Rystad Energy is predicting solar power will become China's primary energy source by 2026, after the combined capacity of the country's deployed solar and wind power overtook coal for the first time last month. Solar and wind energy exceeded coal capacity in China for the first time in history in June, according to analysis by Norwegian research consultancy Rystad Energy. The consultancy is predicting that by 2026, solar power will alone surpass coal as China's primary energy source, with a cumulative capacity exceeding 1. 38 TW, 150 GW more than coal. While over 100 GW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...