The UK government's quarterly energy report finds solar leading the pack in new capacity terms. Meanwhile, provisional data to the end of June 2024 reveals the United Kingdom is on course to comfortably exceed 17 GW of recorded capacity during summer months. More solar capacity was added to the UK generation mix in the first three months of 2024 than all other renewables combined, according to the latest quarterly report from the UK Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). DESNZ's quarterly energy report reveals that solar accounted for 60% of newly installed renewables capacity in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...