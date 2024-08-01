Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.08.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
01.08.2024 12:00 Uhr
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

01 August 2024

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 31 July 2024, the Company's capital consists of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,902,487. The Company has 51,088,816 ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The figure above may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the voting rights of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734


