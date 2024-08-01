Anzeige
WKN: A3CRFF | ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 | Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A
Tradegate
30.07.24
11:10 Uhr
8,000 Euro
-0,050
-0,62 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEWI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEWI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9908,12013:29
7,9908,12013:29
DJ Renewi plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Holding(s) in Company 
01-Aug-2024 / 10:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which   Renewi PLC 
voting rights are attached ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                                         Avenue Europe International 
                                           Management, L.P. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
                                           Avenue ASRS Europe Opportunities 
                                           Fund, L.P. 
Name                                         Avenue Europe Special Situations 
                                           Fund III (Euro), L.P. 
                                           Avenue Europe Special Situations 
                                           Fund III (U.S.), L.P. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                Cayman Islands 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:              07/29/2024 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                    07/31/2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                             Total 
                                 % of voting rights   of 
                   % of voting rights attached through financial   both Total number of voting 
                   to shares (total of 8. A)  instruments      in % rights held in issuer 
                                 (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B (8.A (8.A + 8.B) vii 
                                 2)           + 
                                             8.B) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or    5.58%            0.00%         5.58% 4,496,252 
reached 
Position of previous notification (if 
                   6.53%            1.71%         8.24% 6,615,426 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of       Number of voting rights ix    % of voting rights 
shares 
              Direct      Indirect    Direct                   Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
              (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                  (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BNR4T868        4,496,252             5.58% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                   Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial     Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                % of voting 
instrument         date x   xi                                 rights 
                             exercised/converted. 
N/A            N/A    N/A        N/A                       N/A 
 
 
                   SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                          Physical or 
Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/   cash                         % of voting 
instrument        date x    Conversion         Number of voting rights         rights 
                   Period xi   Settlement 
                          xii 
Contracts for Difference N/A     N/A      N/A 
(CFD) 
 
 
                          SUBTOTAL 
                          8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
                 % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
Name xv             equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
                 the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                              threshold              threshold 
Avenue Europe International   5.58%           0.00%                5.58% 
Management, L.P. 
Avenue Europe International   5.58%           0.00%                5.58% 
Management GenPar, LLC 
Marc Lasry, Managing Member of 
the general Partner Avenue    5.58%           0.00%                5.58% 
Europe International Management, 
LLP 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
 
 
Place of completion New York, New York 
Date of completion  31 July 2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  338024 
EQS News ID:  1959245 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1959245&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2024 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
