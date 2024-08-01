DJ Renewi plc: Holding(s) in Company

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Holding(s) in Company 01-Aug-2024 / 10:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which Renewi PLC voting rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Avenue Europe International Management, L.P. City and country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Avenue ASRS Europe Opportunities Fund, L.P. Name Avenue Europe Special Situations Fund III (Euro), L.P. Avenue Europe Special Situations Fund III (U.S.), L.P. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Cayman Islands 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 07/29/2024 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 07/31/2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Total % of voting rights of % of voting rights attached through financial both Total number of voting to shares (total of 8. A) instruments in % rights held in issuer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B (8.A (8.A + 8.B) vii 2) + 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 5.58% 0.00% 5.58% 4,496,252 reached Position of previous notification (if 6.53% 1.71% 8.24% 6,615,426 applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BNR4T868 4,496,252 5.58% SUBTOTAL 8. A B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is % of voting instrument date x xi rights exercised/converted. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ cash % of voting instrument date x Conversion Number of voting rights rights Period xi Settlement xii Contracts for Difference N/A N/A N/A (CFD) SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it Name xv equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable than the notifiable threshold threshold Avenue Europe International 5.58% 0.00% 5.58% Management, L.P. Avenue Europe International 5.58% 0.00% 5.58% Management GenPar, LLC Marc Lasry, Managing Member of the general Partner Avenue 5.58% 0.00% 5.58% Europe International Management, LLP 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Place of completion New York, New York Date of completion 31 July 2024

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

