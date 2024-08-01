Kao Data Appoints Pete Judson as its New Chief Operating Officer (COO)

With more than 30 years of operational leadership experience, Pete Judson joins Kao Data from NTT , where he has spent the last four and a half years aligning its EMEA-wide operations into a +350MW data centre unit.

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao Data , the specialist developer and operator of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing, has today announced it has appointed Pete Judson as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

With more than 30 years of operational leadership experience across the complete spectrum of data centre life cycle services, Pete has established an outstanding reputation, and has garnered a strong track record for creating and leading large-scale teams to deliver the highest standards of customer service and operational excellence. He joins Kao Data at a major inflection point, as it accelerates the growth of its advanced data centre platform into next-tier markets across the UK and continental Europe.

Pete joins Kao Data from global data centre operator NTT, where he spent the last four and a half years aligning its EMEA-wide operational delivery organisations into a single, multi-functional, +350MW data centre unit. From implementing EMEA-wide change transformation programs, to achieving various recognised ISO standards, his responsibilities included defining, building and leading NTT's operational capabilities, including systems, processes and procedures to help it achieve record levels of growth during the period.

His new appointment to the Kao Data senior management team will provide an integral piece of strategic and technical, operational support alongside Paul Finch, who transitions to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Pete's responsibilities will include primary ownership of key operational functions such as operations, customer implementation, design and engineering, networks and systems, security, incident management, and health and safety.

Furthermore, Pete's values are well-aligned with Kao Data's mission to build one of the industry's most diverse, equitable and inclusive digital infrastructure organisations, and he brings with him extensive people management and mentoring expertise - all of which is driven by a passion for building and leading high-performing, safe, effective, and efficient teams.

"During the last decade Kao Data has led the charge on the development of industrial-scale data centres, engineered for AI, and is recognised globally as one of the industry's most disruptive leaders," said Doug Loewe, CEO, Kao Data. "Appointing Pete as our new COO further vindicates our ethos for working with high-calibre industry professionals who have succeeded in some of the most demanding data centre environments, and we are delighted to welcome him into the Kao Data family."

"In just a short time, Kao Data has established an exceptional reputation for designing, building and operating world-class data centres, and its entrepreneurial approach to AI and supercomputing has enabled it to move at a pace that has exceeded the market," said Pete Judson, COO, Kao Data. "As its new COO, I'm excited to join the organisation on the cusp of its European expansion and to work alongside my new colleagues to exceed the high bar they've already set for design, customer service, technical and operational excellence."

Pete Judson begins his tenure as Kao Data's new Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect. To learn more about Kao Data's advanced data centre platform, engineered for AI, visit the website.

About Kao Data

Kao Data leads the industry, pioneering the development and operation of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing. With hyperscale-inspired facilities east and west of London, and northern England's largest data centre planned for Greater Manchester, we are home to technology's most demanding computing infrastructure.

Our award-winning, NVIDIA DGX-Ready certified data centres are designed, engineered, and operated by one of the industry's most respected teams. Together, this provides colocation customers deploying mission critical AI, enterprise, and cloud workloads with a secure, scalable, and sustainable compute environment, backed by a guarantee of 100% uptime.

Kao Data's data centre portfolio includes more than 160MW of IT load, either currently operational, under development or planned - all of which is under-pinned by the highest energy efficiency, sustainability and ESG credentials.

Backed by leading international investors, and with several pioneering 'industry firsts' to our name, Kao Data represents the future in industrial scale, high-capacity data centres for AI and the next generation of compute.

Kaodata.com

