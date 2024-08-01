Italy's latest capacity market auction has catalyzed 233 MW of new capacity with the lion's share of projects secured by EP Produzione across two battery storage developments. From ESS News Italy's latest capacity market auction for power to be delivered next year assigned 42. 2 GW of capacity, data published by transmission system operator Terna showed. These include nearly 37. 6 GW of existing capacity, around 233 MW of new capacity, as well as 4. 36 GW of capacity from abroad. While Terna has not announced how much battery storage capacity was catalyzed by the auction, Rome-headquartered ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...