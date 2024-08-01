EASE South Africa introduces Equipment-as-a-Service to fast-track innovation in medical equipment utilisation

A state-of-the-art Da Vinci surgical robot installed this week at Busamed Gateway Private Hospital in Kwazulu Natal, South Africa, heralds a breakthrough for access to cutting-edge medical technology in Africa without the burden of heavy capital investments.

Imraan Soomra, CEO of EASE, delivering an address highlighting the installation and transformative nature of the first pay-per-use medical equipment in South Africa at the launch event in KZN, South Africa. He also noted the Da Vinci surgical robot is a product portfolio expansion for EASE. The product portfolio now includes radiology, nuclear medicine equipment, and robotic surgical systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 40 million rand (US$2.2 million) robot which equips surgeons with superior vision, precision and ergonomic comfort to perform complex minimally invasive procedures with reduced pain, blood loss and recovery time is a first for the Kwazulu Natal region. It also marks a first for South Africa in terms of medical technology installed without any upfront payment through an innovative pay-per-use Equipment-as-a-Service model introduced by EASE

A growing global shift towards renting equipment has driven US healthcare providers to lease 35% and Europeans 30% of their medical technology, enabling patients to benefit immediately from the latest innovations while also anticipating and responding to changing economic and operational conditions. In Africa, where improved access to medical technology is a key priority, our pay-per-use model offers health facilities the chance to leapfrog technology while freeing up capital for other critical areas of patient care.

After introducing pay-per-use medical equipment in West Africa, EASE opened its doors in South Africa last year. The surgical robot at Busamed Gateway Private Hospital is the company's first installation in the country, with further installations planned in the coming months. EASE also intends to expand to a further ten African countries within five years, bringing the latest medical innovations to 3 million patients.

"We're pleased to enter into this partnership with EASE which will support us in offering world-class care, while freeing up capital that would otherwise have gone towards the costly acquisition of this machine, and instead focus it on further improving our service and the level of care that our patients receive," said Sunny Govender, Chief Financial Officer at Busamed Hospital Group. "In simple terms, the pay-per-use model allows us to only pay when actually using the machine, thereby freeing up resources that can be spent on more beds, more nurses and better care overall."

Busamed's new robot will be used primarily by urologists and gynaecologists for routine minimally invasive surgeries, resulting in a shorter length of stay in the hospital, less wound access trauma, and a reduction in post-operative wound complications for patients. The reduction in post-operative care creates a further cost-savings opportunity for the hospital.

"We partner with hospitals and radiology practices that have a strong vision, commitment, and operational plan to deliver the best care to their patients," said Dr. Kanyinsola Oyeyinka, VP of Healthcare at EASE. "Our model reduces the upfront costs of technology acquisition for healthcare facilities by co-developing sustainable pricing models that meet business needs."

EASE is providing a critical alternative to purchasing, and owning, medical equipment outright, be it with or without financing. As the demand for advanced diagnostic equipment is very significant, healthcare organisations can develop projections around generating patient volume within a sustainable business model that replaces large capital expenditure on machines with more flexible operational expenses.

"EASE is thrilled to facilitate access to cutting-edge technology like the Da Vinci surgical robot through our innovative pay-per-use model," said Imraan Soomra, CEO of EASE. "It's great to see two innovations at work to improve the quality of healthcare in the country. We invite more institutions across South Africa to partner with us so that they can offer their patients top-tier medical care."

The partnership with Busamed Hospital Group represents a portfolio expansion for EASE into robotic surgical technologies, continuing the group's commitment to facilitating access to economically and environmentally sustainable technologies. The EASE portfolio also includes diagnostic radiology machines, namely MRI and CT scanners and nuclear medicine equipment.

This week's launch was celebrated with a vibrant event in Umhlanga, including a live demonstration of the robot. The ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Ethekwini, Cllr Cyril Xaba; Chief Executive Officer of the Durban Chamber of Commerce, Ms Palesa Phili; Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Health in KZN, Mr Chris Maxon; and medical professionals and representatives of EASE Holdings, Busamed Hospital Group and Medhold, a premier supplier of medical equipment in South Africa.

For more information and to see footage from the launch event, visit https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/h556p0eb93gp768dtp20d/AJD5KdqqRvxnjMwkEJoGG_0?rlkey=ivmxwejy35595lyv4h896yjg3&st=u627g17y&dl=0.

About EASE

Equipment-as-a-Service (EASE) is a pay-per-use program that provides businesses and organisations with cost-effective access to state-of-the-art equipment including maintenance, training and support with terms that match their circumstances and business needs. EASE Holdings BV is headquartered in the Netherlands with operations in Dubai, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa.

To find out more about EASE, visit https://www.easeglobal.com

