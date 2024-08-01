OMS360 Appoints Dr. Joshua Everts as Chief Clinical Officer

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / OMS360 has appointed Joshua Everts, DDS, MD, a distinguished oral and maxillofacial surgeon, as the organization's first Chief Clinical Officer. In this new role, Dr. Everts will lead collaboration between surgeons, continuing education, and mentoring opportunities. He will also serve as the direct funnel of partner doctors' voices to champion clinical quality and effectiveness, advance a culture of excellence, and remain at the cutting edge of the industry.





"Dr. Everts has been an invaluable asset to OMS360," said Trevor Maurer, OMS360 CEO. "His impressive surgical skills are matched only by his dedication to improving patient care. He's a true leader, constantly innovating and optimizing systems to benefit both his colleagues and our patients."

As an OMS360 founding doctor and board member, Dr. Everts brings an experienced surgeon perspective to expertly guide and engage with OMS360 partner doctors. "My personal experience as a practice owner with OMS360 has proven to be a fantastic choice, and I am dedicated to supporting all our clinical leaders in their transition to partnership," said Dr. Everts. "Working as the critical link between the organizational leadership, partner doctors, practice staff, and patients, it will be my job to uphold the highest level of quality and efficiency we have come to expect from OMS360."

As Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Everts will be intimately involved in establishing clinical excellence through the implementation of cutting-edge systems to optimize patient outcomes while streamlining internal processes to support the team approach to patient care delivery. His commitment to fostering growth and reducing administrative burdens aligns seamlessly with OMS360's mission.

Dr. Everts' leadership will drive strategic initiatives aimed at elevating operational standards across all organizational facets. As Chief Clinical Officer, he will leverage his extensive knowledge of optimal business performance, dedication to reducing excess system stress, and integration of quality improvement data to drive results.

"It is a tremendous privilege and an honor to be elevated to this impactful role for our growing organization," said Dr. Everts. "The responsibility I have to our partner doctors is to help create the best possible environment for optimal patient-centered care delivery."

Dr. Everts has extensive clinical and business acumen through the success of Community Oral Facial Surgery, with offices spanning Alabama and Georgia. His passion for oral and maxillofacial surgery coupled with his visionary approach to practice management, supports OMS360 as an innovative and forward-thinking organization. OMS360 looks forward to setting new benchmarks for healthcare excellence and furthering its reputation as an impactful leader in the oral surgery support service management industry.

Headquartered in Cumming, Georgia, OMS360 elevates private oral surgeon practices through an empowering partnership. As an oral and maxillofacial surgery support organization, OMS360 provides strategic resources to accelerate growth, improve productivity, and simplify life without sacrificing the quality of patient care. For more information about OMS360, visit www.OMS360.com.



