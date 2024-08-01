CoTec Holdings Corp. Engages Torrey Hills Capital

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged San Diego Torrey Hills Capital, Inc. ("Torrey Hills"), a Rancho Santa Fe, California based investor relations firm, to provide market awareness and investor relations services to the Company, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). Cliff Mastricola is the principal of Torrey Hills and will be responsible for all activities related to the Corporation.

Torrey Hills is a leading investor and financial public relations firm specializing in small and microcap companies. Torrey Hills will increase awareness about CoTec through its established relationships with investment professionals, investment advisors, and money managers focused on the microcap market space. This will allow the Company to build and maintain an informed investor audience in both the U.S. and Canadian marketplaces.

Torrey Hills has been engaged at a rate of US$5,000 per month for an initial term of six months. After the initial term, the agreement will be automatically extended, subject to a 30-day termination notice by either party. The Corporation has also agreed to a one-time grant of 150,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") exercisable at a price of C$0.50 per share for a period of three years. The Options will be subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and will vest in accordance with the provisions therein and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Torrey Hills currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest except pursuant to the exercise of the above referenced Options.

The appointment of Torrey Hills as an investor relations consultant of the Company remains subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Torrey Hills

Torrey Hills was formed in 1998 and is headquartered in Rancho Santa Fe, California. The team of professionals offers experience and expertise in investor relations, corporate communications, non-deal roadshows, and market support activities. Torrey Hills specializes in the development and marketing of emerging growth companies which trade in the United States (NYSE, AMEX, and OTC) and in Canada (TSX, TSX-V, and CSE). Marketing activities articulate key investment attributes, strategic direction, and financial expectations, which combine to ensure that client market value fully reflects past achievements and future opportunities. Further information is available at www.sdthc.com.

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX- V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. The Company is an environment, social, and governance ("ESG")-focused company investing in innovative technologies that have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed for the purpose of applying those technologies to undervalued operating assets and recycling opportunities, as the Company transitions into a mid- tier mineral resource producer.

CoTec is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. The Company has made four investments to date and is actively pursuing two operating opportunities where current technology investments could be deployed.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to this engagement of Torrey Hills and its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

