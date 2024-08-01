The Austrian manufacturer said its new heat pump is an ideal solution for industrial and district heating market segments. The system features an advanced rotor system, exploiting diffusion bonding technology, which reportedly enables higher temperature lifts, and greater manufacturability due to fewer components. Austrian heat pump specialist Ecop Technologies has launched its latest high-temperature industrial-grade heat pump, a 700 KW system with output temperatures of up to 200 C. The system was conceived for the recovery and reuse of waste heat, supporting applications such as process steam, ...

