While green politicians outwardly condemn fossil fuels, new gas-fired power plants are being commissioned via the Habeck Ministry of Economics. Of course, these should also be able to burn hydrogen in the future, but it is not explained where the masses of green hydrogen are to come from, especially in power-scarce Germany. Investors should, therefore, focus on the essentials. The Canadian oil and gas producer Saturn Oil is sprinting from one production record to the next, as it did in the last quarter. Incidentally, Canada is one of the countries that will close the German gas gap with future LNG supplies since Russia's withdrawal, at a multiple of the price that would be charged for an overland supply, of course. The Saturn Oil share celebrated the good quarterly figures yesterday with a whopping 5% gain. The growth story continues unabated.

