Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.08.2024 13:10 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of NanoEcho AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that NanoEcho AB (publ), company registration
number 556951-9845, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 


Provided that NanoEcho AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be August 06, 2024. 

The company has 173,808,833 shares as per today's date.


Short name:               NANECH         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 173,808,833       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017133705      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             348100         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556951-9845       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
 20 Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on
08-503 000 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.