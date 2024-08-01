Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of NanoEcho AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that NanoEcho AB (publ), company registration number 556951-9845, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that NanoEcho AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be August 06, 2024. The company has 173,808,833 shares as per today's date. Short name: NANECH ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 173,808,833 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017133705 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 348100 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556951-9845 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on 08-503 000 50.