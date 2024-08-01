Anzeige
WKN: A2QQS1 | ISIN: SE0015660345
Frankfurt
01.08.24
08:04 Uhr
0,006 Euro
0,000
-3,33 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.08.2024
65 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB changes name to Deversify Health AB (publ)

As from 2 August, 2024, Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB will change company name
to Deversify Health AB (publ). ISIN Code will not change. 

Old company name:  Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB
---------------------------------------------------
New company name:  Deversify Health AB (publ)  
---------------------------------------------------
Old Ticker:     EURA             
---------------------------------------------------
New Ticker:     DEV              
---------------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code SE0015660345         
---------------------------------------------------
                          
                          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
