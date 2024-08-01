Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB changes name to Deversify Health AB (publ)

As from 2 August, 2024, Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB will change company name to Deversify Health AB (publ). ISIN Code will not change. Old company name: Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB --------------------------------------------------- New company name: Deversify Health AB (publ) --------------------------------------------------- Old Ticker: EURA --------------------------------------------------- New Ticker: DEV --------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0015660345 --------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com