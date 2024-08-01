Credit Benchmark, a leading provider of credit risk data and analytics, today announced the appointment of Matt Noll as Head of Business Development for Americas, effective immediately. Matt will be based in Credit Benchmark's New York office and will lead the firm's business development and commercial strategy efforts across the Americas.

Matt joins Credit Benchmark from EY, where he provided credit risk and financial consulting services to banks. A proven leader in the credit ratings space, Matt brings over two decades of experience in a series of senior roles at Moody's Investors Service, Morgan Stanley, KBRA, and Fitch Ratings.

"I am incredibly honored to be joining Credit Benchmark and helping to continue the company's remarkable journey," says Mr. Noll on his appointment. "Banks and private credit lenders will increasingly turn to specialized sources of risk information for competitive advantage. Credit Benchmark's positioning as the only provider of consensus ratings places the firm at the forefront of innovation in the rapidly evolving landscape of credit providers."

Michael Crumpler, CEO of Credit Benchmark, adds "We're thrilled that Matt is joining the team and bringing with him his significant experience delivering value to clients across the financial services sector. His deep understanding of credit risk ratings and products and strong track record of delivering strategic guidance to financial institutions places him perfectly to lead our commercial expansion across the Americas."

About Credit Benchmark

Credit Benchmark is a leading provider of credit risk data and analytics. Its products are derived from contributed risk data from more than 40 global financial institutions.

These data are aggregated, anonymized, and published twice monthly in the form of unique obligor-level Credit Consensus Ratings as well as credit transition matrices, sector correlations and credit indices.

The data set covers over 105,000 legal entities, 90% of which are not publicly rated.

Credit Benchmark's insights are trusted by major financial institutions globally and are used to benchmark their own internal credit risk analysis against those of a global peer group and gain accurate credit risk views where none were previously available.

Credit Benchmark was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, with offices in New York and Bangalore.

