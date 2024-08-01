Blustream Doubles Revenue in H1 2024, Achieving Consistent Quarter-Over-Quarter Growth and Expanding Technology

Blustream Expands Reach and Technology, Driving Transformation in After-Sale Product Experiences

Blustream.io , the leader in Product Ownership AI, today announced significant company growth through the first half of 2024. The company doubled revenue quarter-over-quarter, fueled by a surge in new business, customer expansions, and a growing market demand for an increase in after-sale product engagement.

"Blustream's record-breaking growth in the first half of 2024 is a testament to the power of our solution and the impact of focusing on retention through prevention, rather than intervention and reaction," said Tyler Craig, CRO, Blustream. "By achieving consistent quarter-over-quarter growth, we've laid a strong foundation for the future. Our success aligns with our customer base's rapidly expanding user community. At Blustream, we're building more than just a platform - we're building a new way for companies to connect with their customers and unlock the true potential of product ownership."

Blustream is enabling companies to create personalized customer experiences (CX) through after-sale product engagement, fostering lifetime customer connections driving revenue growth, loyalty, and LTV. A Deloitte study from June 2024 revealed that brands plan to increase their personalization efforts, with spending projected to surge by an average of 29%. The same study found that nearly 75% of consumers crave personalization, and are willing to reward brands that deliver it - spending 37% more. Accenture's research underscores this point, highlighting that a third of customers have walked away from businesses due to a lack of personalization.

Top company highlights include:

Customer Growth : Blustream's customer base has grown tenfold, and the user community has grown exponentially. This customer base includes Goode Health, Drink Wholesome, Dr Fossum's, Marshall Music, and York Athletics. The average customer on the Blustream platform continues to see a retention increase of 30% and AOV increase of 20%+

Technology Expansion : Further solidifying its position as the industry leader, Blustream announced a technology expansion by integrating WhatsApp into its platform, a move that significantly expands Blustream's global communication capabilities, recognizing the need for businesses to leverage more than just traditional SMS channels. Additionally, Blustream introduced a new cloud-based messaging format, further enhancing its robust communication offerings.

Growth in Music Retail : Blustream experienced significant growth within the School, Band, and Orchestra (SBO) rental industry, demonstrating the transformative power of its technology. This includes doubling its SBO customer base year-to-date, a series of successful customer stories with Bertrand's Music and Ted Brown, and a strategic partnership with Tri-Tech's POS software.

Industry Presence: Blustream actively participated in leading subscription and e-commerce events and roundtables throughout the first half of 2024, including Grow, NASC, and SubSummit. This commitment to industry engagement demonstrates Blustream's dedication to fostering collaboration and driving innovation within the product ownership space.

"Blustream's innovative platform has been the catalyst for our exponential growth at Ted Brown Music, enabling us to forge deeper connections with our current musicians and establish meaningful relationships with future players," said Garrison Grassafi, GM, Ted Brown Music. "The personalized experiences offered through Blustream have not only allowed us to see significant revenue growth in an incredibly short time but also foster a thriving community in the Pacific Northwest."

"Thanks to the relentless dedication and innovative spirit of our team, coupled with the unwavering support and trust of our customers, Blustream has achieved remarkable growth in the first half of 2024," said Ken Rapp, CEO and co-founder, Blustream. "Our collective efforts have not only driven our success but have also reinforced our commitment to delivering exceptional value and pioneering solutions in the CPG, subscription, retail, and e-commerce industries."

