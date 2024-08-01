Working In Her Shoes: Aloha, a Privacy-First Browser, Goes Open Source

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Today, a freely available privacy-first Aloha Browser announces the release of its core code to the public. This groundbreaking move aims to shape the future of the internet, where the fundamental human right to privacy is respected, users enjoy the freedom to be private, and developers are empowered to create modern, fast, and user-friendly private browsers. The Aloha Core code is now available on GitHub: https://github.com/AlohaMobile/aloha-core.



Andrew Frost Moroz, founder of Aloha Browser, states: "Since our company's inception in 2015, we've aspired to contribute to the open-source movement. We believe in the collective power of like-minded engineers to make the world safer and more privacy-conscious. 30GB of our cutting-edge code are now available to developers creating enterprise solutions and consumer products, with an unwavering commitment to data privacy."

Aloha goes the extra mile for privacy by never using any open-source elements that could compromise privacy in any way. For the open-source elements that it does use, such as a rendering or javascript engines, Aloha's team of developers verifies their safety daily to ensure there are no trackers.

Aloha's Core code supports Windows, macOS, iOS and Android. It empowers developers with the outstanding flexibility to design their browsers or apps that display web pages without ads or hidden marketing functions while preventing unnecessary data collection.

"Most users are unaware that harmless functions such as spell checkers, for instance, send user's text to a remote server, and no one but the vendor knows what happens with that data there. The same happens with all user bookmarks, open tabs, history, etc. It took us years of hard work to build a solution that catches and cuts off all such functions, which was anything but an ordinary task. We are happy to provide other developers with a ready-to-use library and help them save hundreds of hours on building apps with data privacy protection functionality," explains Andrew Frost Moroz.

Aloha Browser is quite unique among privacy web browsers in that even though it is free to use, it does not collect, share, sell or monetize any user data in any way. The company's business model is instead built on some of its users buying premium VPN and AI (Beta) subscription services. Started in 2015, Aloha is now seeing approximately 10 million active monthly users and more than 250 million downloads. It has distinguished itself with advanced privacy features, including a built-in VPN, ad-blocker, default private browsing, HTTPS everywhere (encrypted connections), biometric locks, etc.

Frost Moroz emphasizes the uniqueness of their offering: "Aloha Core code is an unparalleled, modern solution in the open-source community, and we hope it will boost the growth of the market of alternative web browsing software, which is more important than ever in the new AI era. Besides that, we anticipate that the community of developers will help us enhance Aloha Browser's security and privacy features even further."

Publishing the Aloha Core Code as open source is just the first step towards contributing to the development of the internet of the future. Aloha plans to release more code as open source to support the freedom to be private.

About Aloha Browser

Since 2015, Cyprus-based Aloha Browser has set out to make digital freedom and digital privacy accessible to everyone. Through its privacy-first web browser and Private AI Assistant, Aloha offers a seamless and intuitive user experience while providing unparalleled data protection, security and easy access to online content anytime, anywhere.

The company has adhered to the principle of safeguarding user data. It refrains from any collection, storage, or monetization of user data and derives its revenue from its premium services. Aloha verifies the safety of its open-source engine daily and creates and designs all other browser elements and features in-house. Aloha's core product is its private and secure web browser, which includes a free encrypted and unlimited VPN with no logs, built-in AdBlock, enhanced privacy features like biometrics-locked tabs, a powerful file manager and a media player with native VR video support. Aloha Browser is currently available for Windows, macOS, iOS, iPad and Android platforms, with millions of users worldwide. Find out more at https://alohabrowser.com/

