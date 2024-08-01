Hyperwolf Teams Up with Right on Brands, Inc.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:RTON) ("RTON" or the "Company"), a fully reporting SEC company and a leading developer of a diverse range of hemp-based and THCA products, announced today that it has received its first products from HyperWolf.

HyperWolf and Endo Dispensary and Wellness, a Right on Brands company, have announced a new partnership set to revolutionize the Texas market. Designed to bring expertly sourced, boutique hemp products to a wider audience, their latest collaboration will enhance your customer experience while expanding market reach across the Lone Star State.

Beginning August 15, 2024, HyperWolf will supply Endo Dispensary and Wellness with a full product range, including:

Top-Shelf Boutique Flower: The finest hemp flower, cultivated for both connoisseurs and casual smokers.

Pre-Rolls: Ready-to-go joints for a premium smoke anytime, anywhere.

All-In-One Vapes: Sleek and efficient vapes for a seamless experience on the go.

Edibles: Potent treats for a delicious and discreet high.

Along with the company's initial launch in the Texas market via https://direct.hyperwolf.com/, Hyperwolf will roll out its direct-to-consumer delivery platform exclusively to Endo stores, enabling same-day delivery within 60-90 minutes. Their innovative platform introduces new tools designed to boost brand loyalty through reward benefits, enhance industry education, and streamline transactions, making the point-of-sale smoother and more efficient than ever.

Since 2012, California's cannabis community has thrived, and this partnership aims to bring that same sense of community to Texas. Expect brand collaborations with the top cultivators in California, exclusive wholesale and manufacturing contracts with the industry's top brands, and enhanced experiences at Endo stores. Hyperwolf and Right on Brands are equally dedicated to ongoing innovation and excellence, guaranteeing that the best products and knowledge are just a click away. As their partnership evolves, Texans can look forward to continual improvements and exciting new products.

Jake Telo, Co-Founder of Hyperwolf, had this to say about the new partnership, "We are incredibly excited about this partnership with Endo Dispensary and Wellness. Our goal is to bring the best of California's hemp market to Texas, providing customers with unparalleled quality and service."

While discussing the recent teaming with Hyperwolf, Mike Brown VP of Procurement and Brand Innovation stated, "We are so proud to be associated with HyperWolf and excited to see their incredible brand exclusively distributed in Texas by Endo.

About ENDO Brands:

ENDO Brands, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness Neuro Science Research Centers Inc, California Best Products, they all share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry leading wellness Products. Endo Brands has 10 operating stores. The other 3 stores should be operating soon.

About Hyperwolf

Hyperwolf is a pioneering cannabis brand dedicated to delivering premium, boutique quality hemp products, including flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, and edibles. Our direct-to-consumer delivery platform ensures customers receive their orders swiftly, typically within 60-90 minutes. We leverage proprietary in-house software to enhance customer loyalty, simplify transactions, and provide educational resources. Hyperwolf is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the cannabis industry. Our focus on quality, customer satisfaction, and market expansion makes us a leader in the evolving cannabis & hemp markets.

About Right on Brands

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based products smokables, oils and topical products. We will soon be adding a line of non-cannabis product to our health and wellness line. There are 12 stores in Texas and 1 in Florida.

Right on Brands remains committed to operating within the bounds of legal compliance, emphasizing that its products are legal in all 50 states. The company's expansive product line, combined with a robust strategic growth plan, positions Right on Brands as a key player in the burgeoning hemp and THCA markets.

To learn more please visit:

https://rightonbrands.com/

www.endobrands.com

www.endodispensaryrowlett.com

email: mike@rightonbrands.com

Corporate Sales: Mike Brown (214) 299-9528

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date.

ENDO Brands Corporate Store:

ENDO Brands at Lakeview Plaza

6501 Dalrock Road

Suite 100

Rowlett, Texas 75089

214-299-9528

AUSTIN LOCATION

12412 Limerick at the corner of

Limerick and Parmer Lane

Austin, Texas

512-621-0649

LAREDO LOCATION

Endo Laredo

2413 Jacaman Rd

Laredo Texas 78041

956-568-2300

PLANO LOCATION

601 W. Parker Road

Plano Texas 75023

469-366-969

MIAMI LOCATION

10850 SW 104th St

Miami, Florida 33156

786-703-1276

ROCKWALL/HEATH

5739 Horizon Road

Rockwall Texas 75087

214-623-7993

ROCKWALL CENTRAL

316 S Goliad suite 115

Rockwall Texas 75087

469-314-1117

HOUSTON LOCATION

3301 Louetta Rd Ste 109

Spring Texas 77388

713858-3120

ROCKWALL FAR SOUTH

10689 SH 205

Rockwall Texas 75032

Store number coming soon.

FORNEY TEXAS LOCATION

1102 Ranch Road. Suite 218

Forney Texas 75216

972-357-7448

TERRELL TEXAS LOCATION

1442 W Moore # 3

Terrell, Texas 75160

Store number coming soon.

CEDAR PARK TEXAS LOCATION

13010 W. Parmer Lane

Cedar Park, Texas

FAYETTEVILLE NORTH CAROLINA

2 STORES COMING SOON

SOURCE: Right On Brands, Inc.

