CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Signs MOU With Large Mushroom Supplement Company

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), including its wholly-owned subsidiary, The CBD Vault Inc., a leading innovator in the CBD industry, has announced that it's signed a MOU (Memorandum of understanding) with a mushroom supplement company. This company will work hand in hand with our vision as were able to expand our revenue opportunities into not only the CBD space but the mushroom space as well!

Adaptogenic mushrooms are mushrooms that may help the body respond to stress, anxiety, fatigue, and overall well-being. They are different than "magic" mushrooms and do not effect the mind instead they help with healing of the overall body. Millions of people across the country use mushrooms supplements every day for their vast benefits to everyday life.

The CBD Vault Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. The CBD Vault has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based & organic products including, Delta 8 & 10 Gummy's, Full Spectrum Tinctures & Gummy's, Pain Cream, Roll-on's, Salve, Full Pet Line, Pre-Rolls, Full Line of Spa Products, Sleep & Anxiety Edibles. The CBD Vault's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website www.thecbdvault.com.

