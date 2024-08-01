Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Inc. Expands Into Bioceutical and Pharmaceutical Markets With New Subsidiary

(OTC PINK:NICH) - Nitches Inc. is excited to announce the formation of a new subsidiary, "In The Zone Labs", marking a significant expansion into the bioceutical and pharmaceutical markets. This strategic move aims to bring innovative health and wellness products to the men's and women's health sectors.

As part of its commitment to improving overall wellness, Nitches Inc. is focusing on developing a range of bioceutical and pharmaceutical products. The new subsidiary will leverage cutting-edge research and development to create solutions that address various health and wellness concerns and enhance the quality of life for consumers.

Key Highlights:

New Subsidiary Formation: Nitches Inc. has officially incorporated a new entity dedicated to the bioceutical and pharmaceutical markets.

Product Focus: The subsidiary will launch products targeting men's and women's health and overall wellness, emphasizing natural and scientifically-backed ingredients.

Strategic Expansion: This move aligns with Nitches Inc.'s broader strategy to diversify its product offerings and enter high-growth markets.

Nitches Inc. is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficacy in all its products. The new subsidiary will work with leading scientists and health professionals to ensure that all offerings are safe, effective, and meet regulatory requirements.

This expansion is a testament to Nitches Inc.'s dedication to innovating New verticals within the company to enhance value. The company looks forward to continuing to provide its customers with luxury goods and spirits brands as well as adding health and wellness solutions to it's portfolio and contributing positively to the wellness industry.

About Nitches Inc.:

Nitches Inc. (OTC PINK:NICH) is a forward-thinking company dedicated to delivering high-quality products and services across various sectors including liquor, luxury apparel, goods and services and bioceuticals. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Nitches Inc. continuously seeks new opportunities to grow and expand its portfolio.

