Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2024) - Gate Web3, the premier Web3 platform of Gate.io, is thrilled to announce its Platinum Sponsorship for the Asia Blockchain Summit 2024 (ABS 2024) and the hosting of the "Gate Web3 x ABS - Premier Forum," the official side event. The summit will take place from August 6-8, 2024, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center TaiNEX 2 in Taipei, Taiwan.





Gate Web3



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10450/218519_photo_2024-08-01_06-14-30.jpg

The Asia Blockchain Summit, known for uniting top minds and leaders in blockchain and cryptocurrency, will feature this year's theme, "Prospering in the Plural World of AI and Web3." The summit expects over 15,000 attendees, 500 companies, 350 speakers, and 100 investors from 65+ countries. This gathering is a pivotal opportunity for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and networking among industry innovators and enthusiasts.

As a Platinum Sponsor, Gate Web3 will play a central role in the summit. Dr. Han Lin, Founder and CEO of Gate.io, will deliver a keynote speech to share insights on the future trajectory of blockchain technology, emphasizing its integration with AI and Web3. Other distinguished guests from Gate Web3 will also participate, showcasing the company's dedication to advancing the blockchain ecosystem.

In conjunction with ABS 2024, Gate Web3 will host the official side event in hands with ABS: "Gate Web3 x ABS - Premier Forum: Unlock Gateway to New Era in Blockchain " at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center TaiNEX 2 (3F). This event aims to foster connections among industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts. Dr. Han will kick off the evening with a keynote address, setting the tone for a series of engaging panel discussions.

The first panel, "When Blockchain Meets Intelligence: The Future of Blockchain and AI," will explore the convergence of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, highlighting how these technologies can transform various industries. The second panel, "Revisiting Market Trends: What Drives a Bull Market?" will analyze historical market trends to identify key drivers of bullish market conditions, offering insights into strategies for future market success.

"We are excited to be a Platinum Sponsor of ABS 2024 and to co-host the Premier Forum event with ABS," said Dr. Han Lin. "These events are critical for driving innovation and fostering collaboration within the global blockchain community. At Gate.io, we believe in the power of collective intelligence and the potential of blockchain technology to reshape the future. By bringing together the brightest minds in the industry, we aim to catalyze groundbreaking advancements and strengthen Taiwan's role as a pivotal player in the global crypto ecosystem."

For more information about the Asia Blockchain Summit 2024 and to register, visit [ABS 2024 Official Website](https://abs.io/). To stay updated on the 'Gate Web3 x ABS - Premier Forum' event, please visit the event page on Luma.

About Asia Blockchain Summit (ABS)

Founded in Taipei in 2018 by Andrew Fai and Blocktempo Media Group, the Asia Blockchain Summit (ABS) is an annual event dedicated to accelerating blockchain adoption and addressing regulatory and development challenges. ABS attracts over 10,000 attendees from more than 60 countries, featuring a diverse range of CEOs, founders, investors, media, experts, innovators, policymakers, and cultural figures from the AI, blockchain, and sustainability sectors. This year, the summit introduces "Plurality" as a governance framework to enhance sustainability and foster collaboration within the global blockchain ecosystem.

About Gate Web3

Gate Web3, the Web3 platform of Gate.io, provides a secure and versatile range of services designed to enhance users' interaction with decentralized applications (dApps) and the broader blockchain ecosystem. Featuring a comprehensive Web3 wallet, Gate Web3 enables users to seamlessly connect to various blockchain applications, manage their digital assets, and engage in Web3 Startup, NFT, and DeFi activities.

Media Contact:

Disclaimer:

This event is for professional knowledge sharing and networking purposes only. The content herein does not constitute any offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any products or services. Please note that Gate Web3 may restrict or prohibit the use of all or a portion of its services from restricted jurisdictions. For more information, you should read its applicable user agreements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218519

SOURCE: Gate Global, Corp.