HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) ("HF Sinclair" or the "Company") today reported second quarter net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $151.8 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $507.7 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release table, adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders for the second quarter of 2024 was $149.3 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $503.8 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

HF Sinclair's Chief Executive Officer, Tim Go, commented, "Our second quarter, 2024 performance reflects continued progress on our commitment to deliver safe and reliable operations, resulting in higher utilization and lower operating costs per barrel in our refining business. We are seeing the benefits of our strategic initiatives across all of our businesses, including strong contributions from our Lubricants & Specialties and Midstream business segments again this quarter. We returned $467 million in cash to shareholders in the second quarter and today announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend. Looking forward, we remain focused on executing our strategy as we continue to improve reliability, optimize and integrate across our portfolio, all while generating strong cash flows to deliver returns to our shareholders."

Refining segment income before interest and income taxes was $64.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $593.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. The segment reported EBITDA of $186.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $705.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the lower of cost or market inventory valuation benefit of $26.8 million, the segment reported Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 of $732.4 million. This decrease was principally driven by lower adjusted refinery gross margins in both the West and Mid-Continent regions as a result of high refining utilization rates across the industry, which were partially offset by higher refined product sales volumes. Adjusted refinery gross margin was $11.33 per produced barrel sold, a 48% decrease compared to $21.99 for the second quarter of 2023. Crude oil charge averaged 634,730 barrels per day ("BPD") for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 553,940 BPD for the second quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily a result of decreased turnaround activities and improved reliability at our refineries compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Renewables segment loss before interest and income taxes was $(14.5) million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to income of $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. The segment reported EBITDA of $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment, the segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $(11.3) million for the second quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to increased sales volumes and feedstock optimization, despite lower indicator margins in the second quarter of 2024. Total sales volumes were 64 million gallons for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 50 million gallons for the second quarter of 2023.

Marketing segment income before interest and income taxes was $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. The segment reported EBITDA of $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $24.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by lower margins in the second quarter of 2024. Total branded fuel sales volumes were 357 million gallons for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 364 million gallons for the second quarter of 2023.

Lubricants & Specialties segment income before interest and income taxes was $74.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $50.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The segment reported EBITDA of $97.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $70.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. This increase was largely driven by increased sales volumes, sales mix optimization and base oil integration in the second quarter of 2024, partially offset by a $14.4 million FIFO charge from consumption of higher priced feedstock inventory in the second quarter of 2024 compared to a $0.5 million FIFO benefit in the second quarter of 2023.

Midstream segment income before interest and income taxes was $96.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $66.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. The segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $109.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $88.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily driven by higher revenues from increased sales volumes and higher tariffs in the second quarter of 2024.

For the second quarter of 2024, net cash provided by operations totaled $225.9 million. At June 30, 2024, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $866.3 million, a $487.5 million decrease over cash and cash equivalents of $1,353.7 million at December 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company announced and paid a regular dividend of $0.50 per share to stockholders totaling $95.9 million and spent $371.2 million on share repurchases. Additionally, at June 30, 2024, the Company's consolidated debt was $2,635.7 million.

HF Sinclair also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.50 per share, payable on September 5, 2024 to holders of record of common stock on August 21, 2024.

HF Sinclair Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah. HF Sinclair provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to its refineries and the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states and supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,500 branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in New Mexico. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Financial Data (all information in this release is unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Change from 2023 2024 2023 Change Percent (In thousands, except per share data) Sales and other revenues $ 7,845,831 $ 7,833,646 $ 12,185 - % Operating costs and expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization): Cost of materials and other (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment) 6,750,525 6,273,605 476,920 8 % Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (3,123 ) (7,863 ) 4,740 (60 )% Operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 591,317 546,800 44,517 8 % 7,338,719 6,812,542 526,177 8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 104,858 127,388 (22,530 ) (18 )% Depreciation and amortization 205,320 189,360 15,960 8 % Total operating costs and expenses 7,648,897 7,129,290 519,607 7 % Income from operations 196,934 704,356 (507,422 ) (72 )% Other income (expense): Earnings of equity method investments 8,115 3,545 4,570 129 % Interest income 18,495 17,591 904 5 % Interest expense (45,449 ) (46,982 ) 1,533 (3 )% Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions (369 ) 748 (1,117 ) (149 )% Gain (loss) on sale of assets and other (264 ) 1,152 (1,416 ) (123 )% (19,472 ) (23,946 ) 4,474 (19 )% Income before income taxes 177,462 680,410 (502,948 ) (74 )% Income tax expense 23,982 145,925 (121,943 ) (84 )% Net income 153,480 534,485 (381,005 ) (71 )% Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,692 26,824 (25,132 ) (94 )% Net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders $ 151,788 $ 507,661 $ (355,873 ) (70 )% Earnings per share attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders: Basic $ 0.79 $ 2.62 $ (1.83 ) (70 )% Diluted $ 0.79 $ 2.62 $ (1.83 ) (70 )% Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 0.05 11 % Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 191,510 192,348 (838 ) - % Diluted 191,510 192,348 (838 ) - % EBITDA $ 408,044 $ 872,337 $ (464,293 ) (53 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 405,776 $ 868,163 $ (462,387 ) (53 )%

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Change from 2023 2024 2023 Change Percent (In thousands, except per share data) Sales and other revenues $ 14,872,976 $ 15,398,788 $ (525,812 ) (3 )% Operating costs and expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization): Cost of materials and other (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment) 12,677,025 12,377,662 299,363 2 % Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (222,493 ) 39,734 (262,227 ) (660 )% Operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 1,198,429 1,186,183 12,246 1 % 13,652,961 13,603,579 49,382 - % Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 208,232 223,301 (15,069 ) (7 )% Depreciation and amortization 404,049 363,343 40,706 11 % Total operating costs and expenses 14,265,242 14,190,223 75,019 1 % Income from operations 607,734 1,208,565 (600,831 ) (50 )% Other income (expense): Earnings of equity method investments 15,461 7,427 8,034 108 % Interest income 40,674 37,526 3,148 8 % Interest expense (86,140 ) (92,804 ) 6,664 (7 )% Gain on foreign currency transactions 74 1,618 (1,544 ) (95 )% Gain on sale of assets and other 1,755 2,783 (1,028 ) (37 )% (28,176 ) (43,450 ) 15,274 (35 )% Income before income taxes 579,558 1,165,115 (585,557 ) (50 )% Income tax expense 109,456 245,625 (136,169 ) (55 )% Net income 470,102 919,490 (449,388 ) (49 )% Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,650 58,563 (54,913 ) (94 )% Net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders $ 466,452 $ 860,927 $ (394,475 ) (46 )% Earnings per share attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders: Basic $ 2.38 $ 4.40 $ (2.02 ) (46 )% Diluted $ 2.38 $ 4.40 $ (2.02 ) (46 )% Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.00 $ 0.90 $ 0.10 11 % Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 195,110 193,888 1,222 1 % Diluted 195,110 193,888 1,222 1 % EBITDA $ 1,025,423 $ 1,525,173 $ (499,750 ) (33 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 804,833 $ 1,572,916 $ (768,083 ) (49 )%

Balance Sheet Data

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 866,274 $ 1,353,747 Working capital $ 3,083,583 $ 3,371,905 Total assets $ 17,381,762 $ 17,716,265 Total debt $ 2,635,719 $ 2,739,083 Total equity $ 9,957,114 $ 10,237,298

Segment Information

Our operations are organized into five reportable segments: Refining, Renewables, Marketing, Lubricants & Specialties and Midstream. Our operations that are not included in one of these five reportable segments are included in Corporate and Other. Intersegment transactions are eliminated in our consolidated financial statements and are included in Eliminations. Corporate and Other and Eliminations are aggregated and presented under the Corporate, Other and Eliminations column.

The Refining segment represents the operations of our El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Woods Cross, Puget Sound, Parco and Casper refineries and HF Sinclair Asphalt Company LLC ("Asphalt"). Refining activities involve the purchase and refining of crude oil and wholesale marketing of refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. These petroleum products are primarily marketed in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest geographic regions of the United States. Asphalt operates various asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

The Renewables segment represents the operations of our Cheyenne renewable diesel unit ("RDU"), Artesia RDU, the Sinclair RDU and the pre-treatment unit at our Artesia, New Mexico facility.

The Marketing segment represents branded fuel sales to Sinclair branded sites in the United States and licensing fees for the use of the Sinclair brand at additional locations throughout the country. The Marketing segment also includes branded fuel sales to non-Sinclair branded sites from legacy HollyFrontier Corporation ("HollyFrontier") agreements and revenues from other marketing activities. Our branded sites are located in several states across the United States with the highest concentration of the sites located in our West and Mid-Continent regions.

The Lubricants & Specialties segment represents Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.'s production operations, located in Mississauga, Ontario, which includes lubricant products such as base oils, white oils, specialty products and finished lubricants, and the operations of our Petro-Canada Lubricants business that includes the marketing of products to both retail and wholesale outlets through a global sales network with locations in Canada, the United States and Europe. Additionally, the Lubricants & Specialties segment includes specialty lubricant products produced at our Tulsa refineries that are marketed throughout North America and are distributed in Central and South America and the operations of Red Giant Oil Company LLC, one of the leading suppliers of locomotive engine oil in North America. Also, the Lubricants & Specialties segment includes Sonneborn, a producer of specialty hydrocarbon chemicals such as white oils, petrolatums and waxes with manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe.

The Midstream segment includes all of the operations of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. ("HEP"), which owns and operates logistics and refinery assets consisting of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, and terminals, tankage and loading rack facilities in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountains geographic regions of the United States. The Midstream segment also includes 50% ownership interests in each of Osage Pipeline Company, LLC, the owner of a pipeline running from Cushing, Oklahoma to El Dorado, Kansas, Cheyenne Pipeline, LLC, the owner of a pipeline running from Fort Laramie, Wyoming to Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Cushing Connect, a 25.12% ownership interest in Saddle Butte Pipeline III, LLC, the owner of a pipeline running from the Powder River Basin to Casper, Wyoming, and a 49.995% ownership interest in Pioneer Investments Corp., the owner of a pipeline running from Sinclair, Wyoming to the North Salt Lake City, Utah Terminal. Revenues from the Midstream segment are earned through transactions with unaffiliated parties for pipeline transportation, rental and terminalling operations as well as revenues relating to pipeline transportation services provided for our refining operations.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, our Refining segment acquired from our Midstream segment the refinery processing units at our El Dorado and Woods Cross refineries. Additionally, we amended an intercompany agreement between certain of our subsidiaries within the Refining, Lubricants & Specialties and Midstream segments. As a result, we have revised our Refining, Lubricants & Specialties and Midstream segment information for the periods presented.

Refining Renewables Marketing Lubricants

&

Specialties Midstream Corporate,

Other and

Eliminations Consolidated

Total (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 5,970,098 $ 180,228 $ 942,362 $ 726,049 $ 27,094 $ - $ 7,845,831 Intersegment revenues and other (1) 1,007,711 68,050 - 5,350 131,087 (1,212,198 ) - $ 6,977,809 $ 248,278 $ 942,362 $ 731,399 $ 158,181 $ (1,212,198 ) $ 7,845,831 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization): Cost of materials and other (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment) 6,291,029 220,056 919,611 531,390 - (1,211,561 ) 6,750,525 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment - (3,123 ) - - - - (3,123 ) Operating expenses 449,097 24,705 - 64,445 51,089 1,981 591,317 6,740,126 241,638 919,611 595,835 51,089 (1,209,580 ) 7,338,719 Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,740 1,384 7,345 38,209 2,925 4,255 104,858 Depreciation and amortization 122,215 19,786 6,374 22,716 14,943 19,286 205,320 Income (loss) from operations $ 64,728 $ (14,530 ) $ 9,032 $ 74,639 $ 89,224 $ (26,159 ) $ 196,934 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ 64,673 $ (14,512 ) $ 9,090 $ 74,339 $ 96,505 $ (25,679 ) $ 204,416 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,692 $ - $ 1,692 Earnings of equity method investments $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,158 $ 957 $ 8,115 Capital expenditures $ 35,694 $ 3,271 $ 12,960 $ 7,173 $ 11,144 $ 13,967 $ 84,209 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 5,901,713 $ 175,063 $ 1,040,933 $ 686,104 $ 29,833 $ - $ 7,833,646 Intersegment revenues and other (1) 1,137,669 98,122 - 4,529 106,540 (1,346,860 ) - $ 7,039,382 $ 273,185 $ 1,040,933 $ 690,633 $ 136,373 $ (1,346,860 ) $ 7,833,646 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization): Cost of materials and other (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment) 5,842,573 258,806 1,008,306 510,581 - (1,346,661 ) 6,273,605 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment 26,842 (34,705 ) - - - - (7,863 ) Operating expenses 411,324 24,373 - 64,034 45,853 1,216 546,800 6,280,739 248,474 1,008,306 574,615 45,853 (1,345,445 ) 6,812,542 Selling, general and administrative expenses 53,038 1,336 8,127 44,914 5,512 14,461 127,388 Depreciation and amortization 112,542 18,968 6,016 20,379 21,819 9,636 189,360 Income (loss) from operations $ 593,063 $ 4,407 $ 18,484 $ 50,725 $ 63,189 $ (25,512 ) $ 704,356 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ 593,047 $ 4,429 $ 18,582 $ 50,510 $ 66,834 $ (23,601 ) $ 709,801 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,539 $ 25,285 $ 26,824 Earnings of equity method investments $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 3,545 $ - $ 3,545 Capital expenditures $ 45,187 $ 3,537 $ 6,200 $ 5,734 $ 8,650 $ 10,873 $ 80,181

Refining Renewables Marketing Lubricants

&

Specialties Midstream Corporate,

Other and

Eliminations Consolidated

Total (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 11,343,123 $ 359,897 $ 1,718,169 $ 1,401,594 $ 50,193 $ - $ 14,872,976 Intersegment revenues and other (1) 1,838,931 127,940 - 7,792 263,003 (2,237,666 ) - $ 13,182,054 $ 487,837 $ 1,718,169 $ 1,409,386 $ 313,196 $ (2,237,666 ) $ 14,872,976 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization): Cost of materials and other (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment) 11,765,551 450,329 1,672,141 1,024,236 - (2,235,232 ) 12,677,025 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (220,558 ) (1,935 ) - - - - (222,493 ) Operating expenses 921,183 51,166 - 128,445 96,607 1,028 1,198,429 12,466,176 499,560 1,672,141 1,152,681 96,607 (2,234,204 ) 13,652,961 Selling, general and administrative expenses 99,457 2,786 15,101 72,777 6,854 11,257 208,232 Depreciation and amortization 239,585 40,058 12,677 45,227 35,063 31,439 404,049 Income (loss) from operations $ 376,836 $ (54,567 ) $ 18,250 $ 138,701 $ 174,672 $ (46,158 ) $ 607,734 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ 376,687 $ (54,524 ) $ 18,518 $ 138,826 $ 189,555 $ (44,038 ) $ 625,024 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 3,650 $ - $ 3,650 Earnings of equity method investments $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 14,546 $ 915 $ 15,461 Capital expenditures $ 90,718 $ 5,921 $ 20,491 $ 12,484 $ 19,249 $ 24,454 $ 173,317 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 11,566,927 $ 377,476 $ 1,978,318 $ 1,419,818 $ 56,249 $ - $ 15,398,788 Intersegment revenues and other (1) 2,191,070 193,725 - 10,325 216,056 (2,611,176 ) - $ 13,757,997 $ 571,201 $ 1,978,318 $ 1,430,143 $ 272,305 $ (2,611,176 ) $ 15,398,788 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization): Cost of materials and other (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment) 11,483,704 521,544 1,932,355 1,049,441 - (2,609,382 ) 12,377,662 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment 26,842 12,892 - - - - 39,734 Operating expenses 913,083 55,744 - 127,627 87,532 2,197 1,186,183 12,423,629 590,180 1,932,355 1,177,068 87,532 (2,607,185 ) 13,603,579 Selling, general and administrative expenses 92,116 2,251 15,090 84,178 10,147 19,519 223,301 Depreciation and amortization 212,625 38,942 11,887 39,747 41,581 18,561 363,343 Income (loss) from operations $ 1,029,627 $ (60,172 ) $ 18,986 $ 129,150 $ 133,045 $ (42,071 ) $ 1,208,565 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ 1,029,932 $ (60,127 ) $ 19,084 $ 128,735 $ 140,746 $ (37,977 ) $ 1,220,393 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 3,291 $ 55,272 $ 58,563 Earnings of equity method investments $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,427 $ - $ 7,427 Capital expenditures $ 112,961 $ 8,381 $ 11,455 $ 14,383 $ 16,264 $ 16,806 $ 180,250

(1) Includes income earned by certain of our subsidiaries in the Midstream segment related to intercompany transportation agreements with certain of our subsidiaries in the Refining and Lubricants & Specialties segments that represent leases. These transactions eliminate in consolidation.

Refining Segment Operating Data

The following tables set forth information, including non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) performance measures, about our consolidated refinery operations. Adjusted refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold is total Refining segment gross margin plus lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, depreciation and amortization and operating expenses, divided by sales volumes of produced refined products sold. This margin measure does not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, which relate to volumes in inventory at the end of the period. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.

The disaggregation of our refining geographic operating data is presented in two regions, Mid-Continent and West, to best reflect the economic drivers of our refining operations. The Mid-Continent region is comprised of the El Dorado and Tulsa refineries. The West region is comprised of the Puget Sound, Navajo, Woods Cross, Parco and Casper refineries.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Mid-Continent Region Crude charge (BPD) (1) 265,810 228,300 262,420 219,890 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 281,540 246,570 277,710 238,960 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 283,190 240,550 277,830 222,880 Refinery utilization (4) 102.2 % 87.8 % 100.9 % 84.6 % Average per produced barrel sold: (5) Gross margin (6) $ 0.66 $ 9.68 $ 3.98 $ 9.05 Adjusted refinery gross margin (7) $ 8.39 $ 19.42 $ 9.41 $ 19.71 Operating expenses (8) 5.90 6.40 6.15 7.72 Adjusted refinery gross margin, less operating expenses $ 2.49 $ 13.02 $ 3.26 $ 11.99 Operating expenses per throughput barrel (9) $ 5.93 $ 6.24 $ 6.15 $ 7.20 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 56 % 59 % 53 % 62 % Sour crude oil 20 % 17 % 23 % 16 % Heavy sour crude oil 19 % 16 % 19 % 14 % Other feedstocks and blends 5 % 8 % 5 % 8 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 54 % 49 % 53 % 49 % Diesel fuels 30 % 31 % 31 % 30 % Jet fuels 5 % 6 % 5 % 7 % Fuel oil 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Asphalt 4 % 5 % 4 % 4 % Base oils 4 % 4 % 4 % 5 % LPG and other 2 % 4 % 2 % 4 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 West Region Crude charge (BPD) (1) 368,920 325,640 357,410 306,480 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 395,070 352,400 382,240 339,710 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 383,060 357,630 371,030 334,420 Refinery utilization (4) 88.3 % 77.9 % 85.5 % 73.3 % Average per produced barrel sold: (5) Gross margin (6) $ 2.83 $ 13.34 $ 4.07 $ 12.50 Adjusted refinery gross margin (7) $ 13.50 $ 23.71 $ 13.93 $ 24.44 Operating expenses (8) 8.52 8.33 9.04 9.94 Adjusted refinery gross margin, less operating expenses $ 4.98 $ 15.38 $ 4.89 $ 14.50 Operating expenses per throughput barrel (9) $ 8.26 $ 8.46 $ 8.77 $ 9.79 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 37 % 30 % 35 % 31 % Sour crude oil 41 % 44 % 42 % 42 % Heavy sour crude oil 10 % 13 % 11 % 11 % Black wax crude oil 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Other feedstocks and blends 6 % 7 % 6 % 10 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 51 % 54 % 52 % 55 % Diesel fuels 32 % 28 % 32 % 30 % Jet fuels 6 % 6 % 6 % 5 % Fuel oil 2 % 1 % 2 % 2 % Asphalt 3 % 3 % 2 % 2 % LPG and other 6 % 8 % 6 % 6 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Consolidated Crude charge (BPD) (1) 634,730 553,940 619,830 526,370 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 676,610 598,970 659,950 578,670 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 666,250 598,180 648,860 557,300 Refinery utilization (4) 93.6 % 81.7 % 91.4 % 77.6 % Average per produced barrel sold: (5) Gross margin (6) $ 1.90 $ 11.87 $ 4.03 $ 11.12 Adjusted refinery gross margin (7) $ 11.33 $ 21.99 $ 11.99 $ 22.55 Operating expenses (8) 7.41 7.56 7.80 9.05 Adjusted refinery gross margin, less operating expenses $ 3.92 $ 14.43 $ 4.19 $ 13.50 Operating expenses per throughput barrel (9) $ 7.29 $ 7.55 $ 7.67 $ 8.72 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 46 % 42 % 42 % 44 % Sour crude oil 32 % 33 % 34 % 32 % Heavy sour crude oil 13 % 14 % 14 % 12 % Black wax crude oil 3 % 3 % 4 % 3 % Other feedstocks and blends 6 % 8 % 6 % 9 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 52 % 52 % 52 % 53 % Diesel fuels 32 % 29 % 32 % 30 % Jet fuels 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Fuel oil 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Asphalt 3 % 4 % 3 % 3 % Base oils 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % LPG and other 4 % 6 % 4 % 5 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Crude charge represents the barrels per day of crude oil processed at our refineries. (2) Refinery throughput represents the barrels per day of crude and other refinery feedstocks input to the crude units and other conversion units at our refineries. (3) Represents barrels sold of refined products produced at our refineries (including Asphalt and intersegment sales) and does not include volumes of refined products purchased for resale or volumes of excess crude oil sold. (4) Represents crude charge divided by total crude capacity (BPSD). Our consolidated crude capacity is 678,000 BPSD. (5) Represents the average amount per produced barrel sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below. (6) Gross margin represents total Refining segment sales and other revenues less cost of materials and other, lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, operating expenses and depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of refined products produced at our refineries. (7) Adjusted refinery gross margin is a non-GAAP measure and represents total Refining segment gross margin plus lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, depreciation and amortization and operating expenses, divided by sales volumes of refined products produced at our refineries. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below. (8) Represents total Refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of refined products produced at our refineries. (9) Represents total Refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, divided by refinery throughput.

Renewables Segment Operating Data

The following table sets forth information, including non-GAAP performance measures, about our renewables operations and includes our Sinclair RDU. Adjusted renewables gross margin per produced gallon sold is total Renewables segment gross margin plus lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, depreciation and amortization and operating expenses, divided by sales volumes of produced renewables products sold. This margin measure does not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, which relate to volumes in inventory at the end of the period. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Renewables Sales volumes (in thousand gallons) 63,557 50,159 124,729 97,987 Average per produced gallon sold: (1) Gross margin (2) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.42 ) $ (0.59 ) Adjusted renewables gross margin (3) $ 0.44 $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.51 Operating expenses (4) 0.39 0.49 0.41 0.57 Adjusted renewables gross margin, less operating expenses $ 0.05 $ (0.20 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.06 )

(1) Represents the average amount per produced gallon sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below. (2) Gross margin represents total Renewables segment sales and other revenues less cost of materials and other, lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, operating expenses and depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of renewable diesel produced at our renewable diesel units. (3) Adjusted renewables gross margin is a non-GAAP measure and represents total Renewables segment gross margin plus lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, depreciation and amortization and operating expenses, divided by sales volumes of renewable diesel produced at our renewable diesel units. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below. (4) Represents total Renewables segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of renewable diesel produced at our renewable diesel units.

Marketing Segment Operating Data

The following table sets forth information, including non-GAAP performance measures, about our marketing operations and includes our Sinclair branded fuel business. Adjusted marketing gross margin per gallon sold is total Marketing segment gross margin plus depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of marketing products sold. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Marketing Number of branded sites at period end (1) 1,564 1,520 1,564 1,520 Sales volumes (in thousand gallons) 357,137 364,409 678,147 692,816 Average per gallon sold: (2) Gross margin (3) $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Adjusted marketing gross margin (4) $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.07

(1) Includes non-Sinclair branded sites from legacy HollyFrontier agreements. (2) Represents average amount per gallon sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below. (3) Gross margin represents total Marketing segment sales and other revenues less cost of materials and other and depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of marketing products sold. (4) Adjusted marketing gross margin is a non-GAAP measure and represents total Marketing segment gross margin plus depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of marketing products sold. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.

Lubricants & Specialties Segment Operating Data

The following table sets forth information about our lubricants and specialties operations:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Lubricants & Specialties Sales of produced refined products (BPD) 34,915 29,140 33,009 30,460 Sales of produced refined products: Finished products 48 % 53 % 48 % 52 % Base oils 26 % 26 % 26 % 27 % Other 26 % 21 % 26 % 21 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Midstream Segment Operating Data

The following table sets forth information about our midstream operations:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Midstream Volumes (BPD) Pipelines: Affiliates-refined product pipelines 175,824 136,598 170,226 139,782 Affiliates-intermediate pipelines 151,894 104,472 144,982 109,372 Affiliates-crude pipelines 426,036 390,285 433,745 431,768 753,754 631,355 748,953 680,922 Third parties-refined product pipelines 41,596 42,202 39,159 41,321 Third parties-crude pipelines 200,348 208,384 181,420 192,273 995,698 881,941 969,532 914,516 Terminals and loading racks: Affiliates 862,459 683,089 825,689 684,956 Third parties 39,602 49,909 36,356 46,206 902,061 732,998 862,045 731,162 Total for pipelines and terminals assets (BPD) 1,897,759 1,614,939 1,831,577 1,645,678

Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Reconciliations of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA excluding special items ("Adjusted EBITDA") to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the financial statements.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, referred to as EBITDA, is calculated as net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income, (ii) income tax provision and (iii) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus or minus (i) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, (ii) decommissioning costs, (iii) HF Sinclair's pro-rata share of HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs and (iv) acquisition integration and regulatory costs.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not calculations provided for under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; however, the amounts included in these calculations are derived from amounts included in our consolidated financial statements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income or operating income as an indication of our operating performance or as an alternative to operating cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These are presented here because they are widely used financial indicators used by investors and analysts to measure performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by our management for internal analysis and as a basis for financial covenants.

Set forth below is our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) Net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders $ 151,788 $ 507,661 $ 466,452 $ 860,927 Add interest expense 45,449 46,982 86,140 92,804 Subtract interest income (18,495 ) (17,591 ) (40,674 ) (37,526 ) Add income tax expense 23,982 145,925 109,456 245,625 Add depreciation and amortization 205,320 189,360 404,049 363,343 EBITDA $ 408,044 $ 872,337 1,025,423 1,525,173 Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (3,123 ) (7,863 ) (222,493 ) 39,734 Add HF Sinclair's pro-rata share of HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs - 165 - 575 Add acquisition integration and regulatory costs 855 3,524 1,903 7,434 Adjusted EBITDA $ 405,776 $ 868,163 $ 804,833 $ 1,572,916

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Refining segment is presented below:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Refining Segment 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) Income before interest and income taxes (1) $ 64,673 $ 593,047 $ 376,687 $ 1,029,932 Add depreciation and amortization 122,215 112,542 239,585 212,625 EBITDA 186,888 705,589 616,272 1,242,557 Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment - 26,842 (220,558 ) 26,842 Adjusted EBITDA $ 186,888 $ 732,431 $ 395,714 $ 1,269,399

(1) Income before interest and income taxes of our Refining segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Renewables segment is set forth below:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Renewables Segment 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) Income (loss) before interest and income taxes (1) $ (14,512 ) $ 4,429 $ (54,524 ) $ (60,127 ) Add depreciation and amortization 19,786 18,968 40,058 38,942 EBITDA 5,274 23,397 (14,466 ) (21,185 ) Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (3,123 ) (34,705 ) (1,935 ) 12,892 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,151 $ (11,308 ) $ (16,401 ) $ (8,293 )

(1) Income (loss) before interest and income taxes of our Renewables segment represents income (loss) plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

EBITDA attributable to our Marketing segment is set forth below:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Marketing Segment 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) Income before interest and income taxes (1) $ 9,090 $ 18,582 18,518 19,084 Add depreciation and amortization 6,374 6,016 12,677 11,887 EBITDA $ 15,464 $ 24,598 $ 31,195 $ 30,971

(1) Income before interest and income taxes of our Marketing segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

EBITDA attributable to our Lubricants & Specialties segment is set forth below:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Lubricants & Specialties Segment 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) Income before interest and income taxes (1) $ 74,339 $ 50,510 138,826 128,735 Add depreciation and amortization 22,716 20,379 45,227 39,747 EBITDA $ 97,055 $ 70,889 $ 184,053 $ 168,482

(1) Income before interest and income taxes of our Lubricants & Specialties segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Midstream segment is presented below:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Midstream Segment 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) Income before interest and income taxes (1) $ 96,505 $ 66,834 $ 189,555 $ 140,746 Add depreciation and amortization 14,943 21,819 35,063 41,581 Subtract net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,692 ) (1,539 ) (3,650 ) (3,291 ) EBITDA $ 109,756 $ 87,114 $ 220,968 $ 179,036 Add (subtract) share of Osage environmental remediation costs, net of insurance recoveries - 350 - 1,220 Add acquisition integration and regulatory costs 52 954 105 1,472 Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,808 $ 88,418 $ 221,073 $ 181,728

(1) Income before interest and income taxes of our Midstream segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

Reconciliations of refinery operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.

Adjusted refinery gross margin is a non-GAAP performance measure that is used by our management and others to compare our refining performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe this margin measure is helpful to investors in evaluating our refining performance on a relative and absolute basis, including against publicly available crack spread data. Adjusted refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold is total Refining segment gross margin plus lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, depreciation and amortization and operating expenses, divided by sales volumes of produced refined products sold. This margin measure does not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, which relate to volumes in inventory at the end of the period. Adjusted refinery gross margin is not a calculation provided for under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Refining segment gross margin. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to adjusted refinery gross margin is Refining segment gross margin. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner. Due to rounding of reported numbers, some amounts may not calculate exactly.

Reconciliation of Refining segment gross margin to adjusted refinery gross margin to adjusted refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold and adjusted refinery gross margin, less operating expenses per produced barrel sold

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per barrel amounts) Refining segment Sales and other revenues $ 6,977,809 $ 7,039,382 $ 13,182,054 $ 13,757,997 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 6,740,126 6,280,739 12,466,176 12,423,629 Depreciation and amortization 122,215 112,542 239,585 212,625 Gross margin 115,468 646,101 476,293 1,121,743 Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory adjustment - 26,842 (220,558 ) 26,842 Add operating expenses 449,097 411,324 921,183 913,083 Add depreciation and amortization 122,215 112,542 239,585 212,625 Adjusted refinery gross margin $ 686,780 $ 1,196,809 $ 1,416,503 $ 2,274,293 Produced barrels sold (BPD) (1) 666,250 598,180 648,860 557,300 Average per produced barrel sold: Gross margin $ 1.90 $ 11.87 $ 4.03 $ 11.12 Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory adjustment - 0.49 (1.87 ) 0.27 Add operating expenses 7.41 7.56 7.80 9.05 Add depreciation and amortization 2.02 2.07 2.03 2.11 Adjusted refinery gross margin $ 11.33 $ 21.99 $ 11.99 $ 22.55 Less operating expenses 7.41 7.56 7.80 9.05 Adjusted refinery gross margin, less operating expenses $ 3.92 $ 14.43 $ 4.19 $ 13.50

(1) Represents the number of produced barrels sold per calendar day in the period.

Reconciliation of renewables operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.

Adjusted renewables gross margin is a non-GAAP performance measure that is used by our management and others to compare our renewables performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe this margin measure is helpful to investors in evaluating our renewables performance on a relative and absolute basis. Adjusted renewables gross margin per produced gallon sold is total Renewables segment gross margin plus lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, depreciation and amortization and operating expenses, divided by sales volumes of produced renewables products sold. This margin measure does not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, which relate to volumes in inventory at the end of the period. Adjusted renewables gross margin is not a calculation provided for under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Renewables segment gross margin. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to adjusted renewables gross margin is Renewables segment gross margin. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner. Due to rounding of reported numbers, some amounts may not calculate exactly.

Reconciliation of Renewables segment gross margin to adjusted renewables gross margin to adjusted renewables gross margin per produced gallon sold and adjusted renewables gross margin, less operating expenses per produced gallon sold

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per gallon amounts) Renewables segment Sales and other revenues $ 248,278 $ 273,185 $ 487,837 $ 571,201 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 241,638 248,474 499,560 590,180 Depreciation and amortization 19,786 18,968 40,058 38,942 Gross margin (13,146 ) 5,743 (51,781 ) (57,921 ) Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory adjustment (3,123 ) (34,705 ) (1,935 ) 12,892 Add operating expenses 24,705 24,373 51,166 55,744 Add depreciation and amortization 19,786 18,968 40,058 38,942 Adjusted renewables gross margin $ 28,222 $ 14,379 $ 37,508 $ 49,657 Produced gallons sold (in thousand gallons) 63,557 50,159 124,729 97,987 Average per produced gallon sold: Gross margin $ (0.21 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.42 ) $ (0.59 ) Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory adjustment (0.05 ) (0.69 ) (0.02 ) 0.13 Add operating expenses 0.39 0.49 0.41 0.57 Add depreciation and amortization 0.31 0.38 0.33 0.40 Adjusted renewables gross margin $ 0.44 $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.51 Less operating expenses 0.39 0.49 0.41 0.57 Adjusted renewables gross margin, less operating expenses $ 0.05 $ (0.20 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.06 )

Reconciliation of marketing operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.

Adjusted marketing gross margin is a non-GAAP performance measure that is used by our management and others to compare our marketing performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe this margin measure is helpful to investors in evaluating our marketing performance on a relative and absolute basis. Adjusted marketing gross margin per gallon sold is total Marketing segment gross margin plus depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of marketing products sold. Adjusted marketing gross margin is not a calculation provided for under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Marketing segment gross margin. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to adjusted marketing gross margin is Marketing segment gross margin. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner. Due to rounding of reported numbers, some amounts may not calculate exactly.

Reconciliation of Marketing segment gross margin to adjusted marketing gross margin to adjusted marketing gross margin per gallon sold

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per gallon amounts) Marketing segment Sales and other revenues $ 942,362 $ 1,040,933 $ 1,718,169 $ 1,978,318 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 919,611 1,008,306 1,672,141 1,932,355 Depreciation and amortization 6,374 6,016 12,677 11,887 Gross margin 16,377 26,611 33,351 34,076 Add depreciation and amortization 6,374 6,016 12,677 11,887 Adjusted marketing gross margin $ 22,751 $ 32,627 $ 46,028 $ 45,963 Sales volumes (in thousand gallons) 357,137 364,409 678,147 692,816 Average per gallon sold: Gross margin $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Add depreciation and amortization 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.02 Adjusted marketing gross margin $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.07

Reconciliation of net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders to adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders

Adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs and acquisition integration and regulatory costs. We believe this measure is helpful to investors and others in evaluating our financial performance and to compare our results to that of other companies in our industry. Similarly titled performance measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Consolidated GAAP: Income before income taxes $ 177,462 $ 680,410 $ 579,558 $ 1,165,115 Income tax expense 23,982 145,925 109,456 245,625 Net income 153,480 534,485 470,102 919,490 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,692 26,824 3,650 58,563 Net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders 151,788 507,661 466,452 860,927 Non-GAAP adjustments to arrive at adjusted results: Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (3,123 ) (7,863 ) (222,493 ) 39,734 HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs - 350 - 1,220 Acquisition integration and regulatory costs 855 3,524 1,903 7,434 Total adjustments to income before income taxes (2,268 ) (3,989 ) (220,590 ) 48,388 Adjustment to income tax expense (1) 206 (302 ) (45,715 ) 10,794 Adjustment to net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - 185 - 645 Total adjustments, net of tax (2,474 ) (3,872 ) (174,875 ) 36,949 Adjusted results - Non-GAAP: Adjusted income before income taxes 175,194 676,421 358,968 1,213,503 Adjusted income tax expense (2) 24,188 145,623 63,741 256,419 Adjusted net income 151,006 530,798 295,227 957,084 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,692 27,009 3,650 59,208 Adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders $ 149,314 $ 503,789 $ 291,577 $ 897,876 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (3) $ 0.78 $ 2.60 $ 1.49 $ 4.59

(1) Represents adjustment to GAAP income tax expense to arrive at adjusted income tax expense, which is computed as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) Non-GAAP income tax expense (2) $ 24,188 $ 145,623 $ 63,741 $ 256,419 Add GAAP income tax expense 23,982 145,925 109,456 245,625 Non-GAAP adjustment to income tax expense $ 206 $ (302 ) $ (45,715 ) $ 10,794

(2) Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed by (a) adjusting HF Sinclair's consolidated estimated Annual Effective Tax Rate ("AETR") for GAAP purposes for the effects of the above Non-GAAP adjustments, (b) applying the resulting Adjusted Non-GAAP AETR to Non-GAAP adjusted income before income taxes and (c) adjusting for discrete tax items applicable to the period. (3) Adjusted earnings per share - diluted is calculated as adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders divided by the average number of shares of common stock outstanding assuming dilution, which is based on weighted-average diluted shares outstanding as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation. Income allocated to participating securities, if applicable, in the adjusted earnings per share calculation is calculated the same way as that used in GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation.

Reconciliation of effective tax rate to adjusted effective tax rate

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) GAAP: Income before income taxes $ 177,462 $ 680,410 $ 579,558 $ 1,165,115 Income tax expense $ 23,982 $ 145,925 $ 109,456 $ 245,625 Effective tax rate for GAAP financial statements 13.5 % 21.4 % 18.9 % 21.1 % Adjusted - Non-GAAP: Effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.3 % 0.1 % (1.1 )% - % Effective tax rate for adjusted results 13.8 % 21.5 % 17.8 % 21.1 %

