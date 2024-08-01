DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) ("HF Sinclair" or the "Company") today reported second quarter net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $151.8 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $507.7 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release table, adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders for the second quarter of 2024 was $149.3 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $503.8 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.
HF Sinclair's Chief Executive Officer, Tim Go, commented, "Our second quarter, 2024 performance reflects continued progress on our commitment to deliver safe and reliable operations, resulting in higher utilization and lower operating costs per barrel in our refining business. We are seeing the benefits of our strategic initiatives across all of our businesses, including strong contributions from our Lubricants & Specialties and Midstream business segments again this quarter. We returned $467 million in cash to shareholders in the second quarter and today announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend. Looking forward, we remain focused on executing our strategy as we continue to improve reliability, optimize and integrate across our portfolio, all while generating strong cash flows to deliver returns to our shareholders."
Refining segment income before interest and income taxes was $64.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $593.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. The segment reported EBITDA of $186.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $705.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the lower of cost or market inventory valuation benefit of $26.8 million, the segment reported Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 of $732.4 million. This decrease was principally driven by lower adjusted refinery gross margins in both the West and Mid-Continent regions as a result of high refining utilization rates across the industry, which were partially offset by higher refined product sales volumes. Adjusted refinery gross margin was $11.33 per produced barrel sold, a 48% decrease compared to $21.99 for the second quarter of 2023. Crude oil charge averaged 634,730 barrels per day ("BPD") for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 553,940 BPD for the second quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily a result of decreased turnaround activities and improved reliability at our refineries compared to the second quarter of 2023.
Renewables segment loss before interest and income taxes was $(14.5) million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to income of $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. The segment reported EBITDA of $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment, the segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $(11.3) million for the second quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to increased sales volumes and feedstock optimization, despite lower indicator margins in the second quarter of 2024. Total sales volumes were 64 million gallons for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 50 million gallons for the second quarter of 2023.
Marketing segment income before interest and income taxes was $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. The segment reported EBITDA of $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $24.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by lower margins in the second quarter of 2024. Total branded fuel sales volumes were 357 million gallons for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 364 million gallons for the second quarter of 2023.
Lubricants & Specialties segment income before interest and income taxes was $74.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $50.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The segment reported EBITDA of $97.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $70.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. This increase was largely driven by increased sales volumes, sales mix optimization and base oil integration in the second quarter of 2024, partially offset by a $14.4 million FIFO charge from consumption of higher priced feedstock inventory in the second quarter of 2024 compared to a $0.5 million FIFO benefit in the second quarter of 2023.
Midstream segment income before interest and income taxes was $96.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $66.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. The segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $109.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $88.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily driven by higher revenues from increased sales volumes and higher tariffs in the second quarter of 2024.
For the second quarter of 2024, net cash provided by operations totaled $225.9 million. At June 30, 2024, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $866.3 million, a $487.5 million decrease over cash and cash equivalents of $1,353.7 million at December 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company announced and paid a regular dividend of $0.50 per share to stockholders totaling $95.9 million and spent $371.2 million on share repurchases. Additionally, at June 30, 2024, the Company's consolidated debt was $2,635.7 million.
HF Sinclair also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.50 per share, payable on September 5, 2024 to holders of record of common stock on August 21, 2024.
The Company has scheduled a webcast conference call for today, August 1, 2024, at 9:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss second quarter financial results. This webcast may be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/224769575. An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through August 15, 2024.
HF Sinclair Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah. HF Sinclair provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to its refineries and the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states and supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,500 branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in New Mexico. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries.
The following is a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements in this press release relating to matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" based on management's beliefs and assumptions using currently available information and expectations as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Forward-looking statements use words such as "anticipate," "project," "will," "expect," "plan," "goal," "forecast," "strategy," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "believe," "may," and similar expressions and statements regarding the Company's plans and objectives for future operations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Any differences could be caused by a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the demand for and supply of feedstocks, crude oil and refined products, including uncertainty regarding the increasing societal expectations that companies address climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; risks and uncertainties with respect to the actions of actual or potential competitive suppliers and transporters of refined petroleum products or lubricant and specialty products in the Company's markets; the spread between market prices for refined products and market prices for crude oil; the possibility of constraints on the transportation of refined products or lubricant and specialty products; the possibility of inefficiencies, curtailments or shutdowns in refinery operations or pipelines, whether due to reductions in demand, accidents, unexpected leaks or spills, unscheduled shutdowns, infection in the workforce, weather events, global health events, civil unrest, expropriation of assets, and other economic, diplomatic, legislative, or political events or developments, terrorism, cyberattacks, vandalism or other catastrophes or disruptions affecting the Company's operations, production facilities, machinery, pipelines and other logistics assets, equipment, or information systems, or any of the foregoing of the Company's suppliers, customers, or third-party providers, and any potential asset impairments resulting from, or the failure to have adequate insurance coverage for or receive insurance recoveries from, such actions; the effects of current and/or future governmental and environmental regulations and policies, including compliance with existing, new and changing environmental and health and safety laws and regulations, related reporting requirements and pipeline integrity programs; the availability and cost of financing to the Company; the effectiveness of the Company's capital investments and marketing strategies; the Company's efficiency in carrying out and consummating construction projects, including the Company's ability to complete announced capital projects on time and within capital guidance; the Company's ability to timely obtain or maintain permits, including those necessary for operations or capital projects; the ability of the Company to acquire complementary assets or businesses to the Company's existing assets and businesses on acceptable terms and to integrate any existing or future acquired operations and realize the expected synergies of any such transaction on the expected timeline; the possibility of vandalism or other disruptive activity, or terrorist or cyberattacks and the consequences of any such activities or attacks; uncertainty regarding the effects and duration of global hostilities, including shipping disruptions in the Red Sea, the Israel-Gaza conflict, the Russia-Ukraine war, and any associated military campaigns which may disrupt crude oil supplies and markets for the Company's refined products and create instability in the financial markets that could restrict the Company's ability to raise capital; general economic conditions, including economic slowdowns caused by a local or national recession or other adverse economic condition, such as periods of increased or prolonged inflation; limitations on the Company's ability to make future dividend payments or effectuate share repurchases due to market conditions and corporate, tax, regulatory and other considerations; and other business, financial, operational and legal risks. Additional information on risks and uncertainties that could affect our business prospects and performance is provided in the reports filed by us with the SEC. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Financial Data (all information in this release is unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Change from 2023
2024
2023
Change
Percent
(In thousands, except per share data)
Sales and other revenues
$
7,845,831
$
7,833,646
$
12,185
-
%
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):
Cost of materials and other (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment)
6,750,525
6,273,605
476,920
8
%
Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
(3,123
)
(7,863
)
4,740
(60
)%
Operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
591,317
546,800
44,517
8
%
7,338,719
6,812,542
526,177
8
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
104,858
127,388
(22,530
)
(18
)%
Depreciation and amortization
205,320
189,360
15,960
8
%
Total operating costs and expenses
7,648,897
7,129,290
519,607
7
%
Income from operations
196,934
704,356
(507,422
)
(72
)%
Other income (expense):
Earnings of equity method investments
8,115
3,545
4,570
129
%
Interest income
18,495
17,591
904
5
%
Interest expense
(45,449
)
(46,982
)
1,533
(3
)%
Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions
(369
)
748
(1,117
)
(149
)%
Gain (loss) on sale of assets and other
(264
)
1,152
(1,416
)
(123
)%
(19,472
)
(23,946
)
4,474
(19
)%
Income before income taxes
177,462
680,410
(502,948
)
(74
)%
Income tax expense
23,982
145,925
(121,943
)
(84
)%
Net income
153,480
534,485
(381,005
)
(71
)%
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
1,692
26,824
(25,132
)
(94
)%
Net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders
$
151,788
$
507,661
$
(355,873
)
(70
)%
Earnings per share attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders:
Basic
$
0.79
$
2.62
$
(1.83
)
(70
)%
Diluted
$
0.79
$
2.62
$
(1.83
)
(70
)%
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.50
$
0.45
$
0.05
11
%
Average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
191,510
192,348
(838
)
-
%
Diluted
191,510
192,348
(838
)
-
%
EBITDA
$
408,044
$
872,337
$
(464,293
)
(53
)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
405,776
$
868,163
$
(462,387
)
(53
)%
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Change from 2023
2024
2023
Change
Percent
(In thousands, except per share data)
Sales and other revenues
$
14,872,976
$
15,398,788
$
(525,812
)
(3
)%
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):
Cost of materials and other (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment)
12,677,025
12,377,662
299,363
2
%
Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
(222,493
)
39,734
(262,227
)
(660
)%
Operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
1,198,429
1,186,183
12,246
1
%
13,652,961
13,603,579
49,382
-
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
208,232
223,301
(15,069
)
(7
)%
Depreciation and amortization
404,049
363,343
40,706
11
%
Total operating costs and expenses
14,265,242
14,190,223
75,019
1
%
Income from operations
607,734
1,208,565
(600,831
)
(50
)%
Other income (expense):
Earnings of equity method investments
15,461
7,427
8,034
108
%
Interest income
40,674
37,526
3,148
8
%
Interest expense
(86,140
)
(92,804
)
6,664
(7
)%
Gain on foreign currency transactions
74
1,618
(1,544
)
(95
)%
Gain on sale of assets and other
1,755
2,783
(1,028
)
(37
)%
(28,176
)
(43,450
)
15,274
(35
)%
Income before income taxes
579,558
1,165,115
(585,557
)
(50
)%
Income tax expense
109,456
245,625
(136,169
)
(55
)%
Net income
470,102
919,490
(449,388
)
(49
)%
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
3,650
58,563
(54,913
)
(94
)%
Net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders
$
466,452
$
860,927
$
(394,475
)
(46
)%
Earnings per share attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders:
Basic
$
2.38
$
4.40
$
(2.02
)
(46
)%
Diluted
$
2.38
$
4.40
$
(2.02
)
(46
)%
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
1.00
$
0.90
$
0.10
11
%
Average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
195,110
193,888
1,222
1
%
Diluted
195,110
193,888
1,222
1
%
EBITDA
$
1,025,423
$
1,525,173
$
(499,750
)
(33
)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
804,833
$
1,572,916
$
(768,083
)
(49
)%
Balance Sheet Data
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(In thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
866,274
$
1,353,747
Working capital
$
3,083,583
$
3,371,905
Total assets
$
17,381,762
$
17,716,265
Total debt
$
2,635,719
$
2,739,083
Total equity
$
9,957,114
$
10,237,298
Segment Information
Our operations are organized into five reportable segments: Refining, Renewables, Marketing, Lubricants & Specialties and Midstream. Our operations that are not included in one of these five reportable segments are included in Corporate and Other. Intersegment transactions are eliminated in our consolidated financial statements and are included in Eliminations. Corporate and Other and Eliminations are aggregated and presented under the Corporate, Other and Eliminations column.
The Refining segment represents the operations of our El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Woods Cross, Puget Sound, Parco and Casper refineries and HF Sinclair Asphalt Company LLC ("Asphalt"). Refining activities involve the purchase and refining of crude oil and wholesale marketing of refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. These petroleum products are primarily marketed in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest geographic regions of the United States. Asphalt operates various asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
The Renewables segment represents the operations of our Cheyenne renewable diesel unit ("RDU"), Artesia RDU, the Sinclair RDU and the pre-treatment unit at our Artesia, New Mexico facility.
The Marketing segment represents branded fuel sales to Sinclair branded sites in the United States and licensing fees for the use of the Sinclair brand at additional locations throughout the country. The Marketing segment also includes branded fuel sales to non-Sinclair branded sites from legacy HollyFrontier Corporation ("HollyFrontier") agreements and revenues from other marketing activities. Our branded sites are located in several states across the United States with the highest concentration of the sites located in our West and Mid-Continent regions.
The Lubricants & Specialties segment represents Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.'s production operations, located in Mississauga, Ontario, which includes lubricant products such as base oils, white oils, specialty products and finished lubricants, and the operations of our Petro-Canada Lubricants business that includes the marketing of products to both retail and wholesale outlets through a global sales network with locations in Canada, the United States and Europe. Additionally, the Lubricants & Specialties segment includes specialty lubricant products produced at our Tulsa refineries that are marketed throughout North America and are distributed in Central and South America and the operations of Red Giant Oil Company LLC, one of the leading suppliers of locomotive engine oil in North America. Also, the Lubricants & Specialties segment includes Sonneborn, a producer of specialty hydrocarbon chemicals such as white oils, petrolatums and waxes with manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe.
The Midstream segment includes all of the operations of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. ("HEP"), which owns and operates logistics and refinery assets consisting of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, and terminals, tankage and loading rack facilities in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountains geographic regions of the United States. The Midstream segment also includes 50% ownership interests in each of Osage Pipeline Company, LLC, the owner of a pipeline running from Cushing, Oklahoma to El Dorado, Kansas, Cheyenne Pipeline, LLC, the owner of a pipeline running from Fort Laramie, Wyoming to Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Cushing Connect, a 25.12% ownership interest in Saddle Butte Pipeline III, LLC, the owner of a pipeline running from the Powder River Basin to Casper, Wyoming, and a 49.995% ownership interest in Pioneer Investments Corp., the owner of a pipeline running from Sinclair, Wyoming to the North Salt Lake City, Utah Terminal. Revenues from the Midstream segment are earned through transactions with unaffiliated parties for pipeline transportation, rental and terminalling operations as well as revenues relating to pipeline transportation services provided for our refining operations.
Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, our Refining segment acquired from our Midstream segment the refinery processing units at our El Dorado and Woods Cross refineries. Additionally, we amended an intercompany agreement between certain of our subsidiaries within the Refining, Lubricants & Specialties and Midstream segments. As a result, we have revised our Refining, Lubricants & Specialties and Midstream segment information for the periods presented.
Refining
Renewables
Marketing
Lubricants
Midstream
Corporate,
Consolidated
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Sales and other revenues:
Revenues from external customers
$
5,970,098
$
180,228
$
942,362
$
726,049
$
27,094
$
-
$
7,845,831
Intersegment revenues and other (1)
1,007,711
68,050
-
5,350
131,087
(1,212,198
)
-
$
6,977,809
$
248,278
$
942,362
$
731,399
$
158,181
$
(1,212,198
)
$
7,845,831
Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):
Cost of materials and other (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment)
6,291,029
220,056
919,611
531,390
-
(1,211,561
)
6,750,525
Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
-
(3,123
)
-
-
-
-
(3,123
)
Operating expenses
449,097
24,705
-
64,445
51,089
1,981
591,317
6,740,126
241,638
919,611
595,835
51,089
(1,209,580
)
7,338,719
Selling, general and administrative expenses
50,740
1,384
7,345
38,209
2,925
4,255
104,858
Depreciation and amortization
122,215
19,786
6,374
22,716
14,943
19,286
205,320
Income (loss) from operations
$
64,728
$
(14,530
)
$
9,032
$
74,639
$
89,224
$
(26,159
)
$
196,934
Income (loss) before interest and income taxes
$
64,673
$
(14,512
)
$
9,090
$
74,339
$
96,505
$
(25,679
)
$
204,416
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,692
$
-
$
1,692
Earnings of equity method investments
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
7,158
$
957
$
8,115
Capital expenditures
$
35,694
$
3,271
$
12,960
$
7,173
$
11,144
$
13,967
$
84,209
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Sales and other revenues:
Revenues from external customers
$
5,901,713
$
175,063
$
1,040,933
$
686,104
$
29,833
$
-
$
7,833,646
Intersegment revenues and other (1)
1,137,669
98,122
-
4,529
106,540
(1,346,860
)
-
$
7,039,382
$
273,185
$
1,040,933
$
690,633
$
136,373
$
(1,346,860
)
$
7,833,646
Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):
Cost of materials and other (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment)
5,842,573
258,806
1,008,306
510,581
-
(1,346,661
)
6,273,605
Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
26,842
(34,705
)
-
-
-
-
(7,863
)
Operating expenses
411,324
24,373
-
64,034
45,853
1,216
546,800
6,280,739
248,474
1,008,306
574,615
45,853
(1,345,445
)
6,812,542
Selling, general and administrative expenses
53,038
1,336
8,127
44,914
5,512
14,461
127,388
Depreciation and amortization
112,542
18,968
6,016
20,379
21,819
9,636
189,360
Income (loss) from operations
$
593,063
$
4,407
$
18,484
$
50,725
$
63,189
$
(25,512
)
$
704,356
Income (loss) before interest and income taxes
$
593,047
$
4,429
$
18,582
$
50,510
$
66,834
$
(23,601
)
$
709,801
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,539
$
25,285
$
26,824
Earnings of equity method investments
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
3,545
$
-
$
3,545
Capital expenditures
$
45,187
$
3,537
$
6,200
$
5,734
$
8,650
$
10,873
$
80,181
Refining
Renewables
Marketing
Lubricants
Midstream
Corporate,
Consolidated
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Sales and other revenues:
Revenues from external customers
$
11,343,123
$
359,897
$
1,718,169
$
1,401,594
$
50,193
$
-
$
14,872,976
Intersegment revenues and other (1)
1,838,931
127,940
-
7,792
263,003
(2,237,666
)
-
$
13,182,054
$
487,837
$
1,718,169
$
1,409,386
$
313,196
$
(2,237,666
)
$
14,872,976
Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):
Cost of materials and other (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment)
11,765,551
450,329
1,672,141
1,024,236
-
(2,235,232
)
12,677,025
Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
(220,558
)
(1,935
)
-
-
-
-
(222,493
)
Operating expenses
921,183
51,166
-
128,445
96,607
1,028
1,198,429
12,466,176
499,560
1,672,141
1,152,681
96,607
(2,234,204
)
13,652,961
Selling, general and administrative expenses
99,457
2,786
15,101
72,777
6,854
11,257
208,232
Depreciation and amortization
239,585
40,058
12,677
45,227
35,063
31,439
404,049
Income (loss) from operations
$
376,836
$
(54,567
)
$
18,250
$
138,701
$
174,672
$
(46,158
)
$
607,734
Income (loss) before interest and income taxes
$
376,687
$
(54,524
)
$
18,518
$
138,826
$
189,555
$
(44,038
)
$
625,024
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
3,650
$
-
$
3,650
Earnings of equity method investments
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
14,546
$
915
$
15,461
Capital expenditures
$
90,718
$
5,921
$
20,491
$
12,484
$
19,249
$
24,454
$
173,317
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Sales and other revenues:
Revenues from external customers
$
11,566,927
$
377,476
$
1,978,318
$
1,419,818
$
56,249
$
-
$
15,398,788
Intersegment revenues and other (1)
2,191,070
193,725
-
10,325
216,056
(2,611,176
)
-
$
13,757,997
$
571,201
$
1,978,318
$
1,430,143
$
272,305
$
(2,611,176
)
$
15,398,788
Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):
Cost of materials and other (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment)
11,483,704
521,544
1,932,355
1,049,441
-
(2,609,382
)
12,377,662
Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
26,842
12,892
-
-
-
-
39,734
Operating expenses
913,083
55,744
-
127,627
87,532
2,197
1,186,183
12,423,629
590,180
1,932,355
1,177,068
87,532
(2,607,185
)
13,603,579
Selling, general and administrative expenses
92,116
2,251
15,090
84,178
10,147
19,519
223,301
Depreciation and amortization
212,625
38,942
11,887
39,747
41,581
18,561
363,343
Income (loss) from operations
$
1,029,627
$
(60,172
)
$
18,986
$
129,150
$
133,045
$
(42,071
)
$
1,208,565
Income (loss) before interest and income taxes
$
1,029,932
$
(60,127
)
$
19,084
$
128,735
$
140,746
$
(37,977
)
$
1,220,393
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
3,291
$
55,272
$
58,563
Earnings of equity method investments
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
7,427
$
-
$
7,427
Capital expenditures
$
112,961
$
8,381
$
11,455
$
14,383
$
16,264
$
16,806
$
180,250
(1)
Includes income earned by certain of our subsidiaries in the Midstream segment related to intercompany transportation agreements with certain of our subsidiaries in the Refining and Lubricants & Specialties segments that represent leases. These transactions eliminate in consolidation.
Refining Segment Operating Data
The following tables set forth information, including non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) performance measures, about our consolidated refinery operations. Adjusted refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold is total Refining segment gross margin plus lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, depreciation and amortization and operating expenses, divided by sales volumes of produced refined products sold. This margin measure does not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, which relate to volumes in inventory at the end of the period. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.
The disaggregation of our refining geographic operating data is presented in two regions, Mid-Continent and West, to best reflect the economic drivers of our refining operations. The Mid-Continent region is comprised of the El Dorado and Tulsa refineries. The West region is comprised of the Puget Sound, Navajo, Woods Cross, Parco and Casper refineries.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Mid-Continent Region
Crude charge (BPD) (1)
265,810
228,300
262,420
219,890
Refinery throughput (BPD) (2)
281,540
246,570
277,710
238,960
Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3)
283,190
240,550
277,830
222,880
Refinery utilization (4)
102.2
%
87.8
%
100.9
%
84.6
%
Average per produced barrel sold: (5)
Gross margin (6)
$
0.66
$
9.68
$
3.98
$
9.05
Adjusted refinery gross margin (7)
$
8.39
$
19.42
$
9.41
$
19.71
Operating expenses (8)
5.90
6.40
6.15
7.72
Adjusted refinery gross margin, less operating expenses
$
2.49
$
13.02
$
3.26
$
11.99
Operating expenses per throughput barrel (9)
$
5.93
$
6.24
$
6.15
$
7.20
Feedstocks:
Sweet crude oil
56
%
59
%
53
%
62
%
Sour crude oil
20
%
17
%
23
%
16
%
Heavy sour crude oil
19
%
16
%
19
%
14
%
Other feedstocks and blends
5
%
8
%
5
%
8
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Sales of produced refined products:
Gasolines
54
%
49
%
53
%
49
%
Diesel fuels
30
%
31
%
31
%
30
%
Jet fuels
5
%
6
%
5
%
7
%
Fuel oil
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
Asphalt
4
%
5
%
4
%
4
%
Base oils
4
%
4
%
4
%
5
%
LPG and other
2
%
4
%
2
%
4
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
West Region
Crude charge (BPD) (1)
368,920
325,640
357,410
306,480
Refinery throughput (BPD) (2)
395,070
352,400
382,240
339,710
Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3)
383,060
357,630
371,030
334,420
Refinery utilization (4)
88.3
%
77.9
%
85.5
%
73.3
%
Average per produced barrel sold: (5)
Gross margin (6)
$
2.83
$
13.34
$
4.07
$
12.50
Adjusted refinery gross margin (7)
$
13.50
$
23.71
$
13.93
$
24.44
Operating expenses (8)
8.52
8.33
9.04
9.94
Adjusted refinery gross margin, less operating expenses
$
4.98
$
15.38
$
4.89
$
14.50
Operating expenses per throughput barrel (9)
$
8.26
$
8.46
$
8.77
$
9.79
Feedstocks:
Sweet crude oil
37
%
30
%
35
%
31
%
Sour crude oil
41
%
44
%
42
%
42
%
Heavy sour crude oil
10
%
13
%
11
%
11
%
Black wax crude oil
6
%
6
%
6
%
6
%
Other feedstocks and blends
6
%
7
%
6
%
10
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Sales of produced refined products:
Gasolines
51
%
54
%
52
%
55
%
Diesel fuels
32
%
28
%
32
%
30
%
Jet fuels
6
%
6
%
6
%
5
%
Fuel oil
2
%
1
%
2
%
2
%
Asphalt
3
%
3
%
2
%
2
%
LPG and other
6
%
8
%
6
%
6
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Consolidated
Crude charge (BPD) (1)
634,730
553,940
619,830
526,370
Refinery throughput (BPD) (2)
676,610
598,970
659,950
578,670
Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3)
666,250
598,180
648,860
557,300
Refinery utilization (4)
93.6
%
|
81.7
%
91.4
%
77.6
%
Average per produced barrel sold: (5)
Gross margin (6)
$
1.90
$
11.87
$
4.03
$
11.12
Adjusted refinery gross margin (7)
$
11.33
$
21.99
$
11.99
$
22.55
Operating expenses (8)
7.41
7.56
7.80
9.05
Adjusted refinery gross margin, less operating expenses
$
3.92
$
14.43
$
4.19
$
13.50
Operating expenses per throughput barrel (9)
$
7.29
$
7.55
$
7.67
$
8.72
Feedstocks:
Sweet crude oil
46
%
42
%
42
%
44
%
Sour crude oil
32
%
33
%
34
%
32
%
Heavy sour crude oil
13
%
14
%
14
%
12
%
Black wax crude oil
3
%
3
%
4
%
3
%
Other feedstocks and blends
6
%
8
%
6
%
9
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Consolidated
Sales of produced refined products:
Gasolines
52
%
52
%
52
%
53
%
Diesel fuels
32
%
29
%
32
%
30
%
Jet fuels
6
%
6
%
6
%
6
%
Fuel oil
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
Asphalt
3
%
4
%
3
%
3
%
Base oils
2
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
LPG and other
4
%
6
%
4
%
5
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
|(1)
Crude charge represents the barrels per day of crude oil processed at our refineries.
|(2)
Refinery throughput represents the barrels per day of crude and other refinery feedstocks input to the crude units and other conversion units at our refineries.
|(3)
Represents barrels sold of refined products produced at our refineries (including Asphalt and intersegment sales) and does not include volumes of refined products purchased for resale or volumes of excess crude oil sold.
|(4)
Represents crude charge divided by total crude capacity (BPSD). Our consolidated crude capacity is 678,000 BPSD.
|(5)
Represents the average amount per produced barrel sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.
|(6)
Gross margin represents total Refining segment sales and other revenues less cost of materials and other, lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, operating expenses and depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of refined products produced at our refineries.
|(7)
Adjusted refinery gross margin is a non-GAAP measure and represents total Refining segment gross margin plus lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, depreciation and amortization and operating expenses, divided by sales volumes of refined products produced at our refineries. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.
|(8)
Represents total Refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of refined products produced at our refineries.
|(9)
Represents total Refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, divided by refinery throughput.
Renewables Segment Operating Data
The following table sets forth information, including non-GAAP performance measures, about our renewables operations and includes our Sinclair RDU. Adjusted renewables gross margin per produced gallon sold is total Renewables segment gross margin plus lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, depreciation and amortization and operating expenses, divided by sales volumes of produced renewables products sold. This margin measure does not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, which relate to volumes in inventory at the end of the period. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Renewables
Sales volumes (in thousand gallons)
63,557
50,159
124,729
97,987
Average per produced gallon sold: (1)
Gross margin (2)
$
(0.21
)
$
0.11
$
(0.42
)
$
(0.59
)
Adjusted renewables gross margin (3)
$
0.44
$
0.29
$
0.30
$
0.51
Operating expenses (4)
0.39
0.49
0.41
0.57
Adjusted renewables gross margin, less operating expenses
$
0.05
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.06
)
|(1)
Represents the average amount per produced gallon sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.
|(2)
Gross margin represents total Renewables segment sales and other revenues less cost of materials and other, lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, operating expenses and depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of renewable diesel produced at our renewable diesel units.
|(3)
Adjusted renewables gross margin is a non-GAAP measure and represents total Renewables segment gross margin plus lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, depreciation and amortization and operating expenses, divided by sales volumes of renewable diesel produced at our renewable diesel units. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.
|(4)
Represents total Renewables segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of renewable diesel produced at our renewable diesel units.
Marketing Segment Operating Data
The following table sets forth information, including non-GAAP performance measures, about our marketing operations and includes our Sinclair branded fuel business. Adjusted marketing gross margin per gallon sold is total Marketing segment gross margin plus depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of marketing products sold. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Marketing
Number of branded sites at period end (1)
1,564
1,520
1,564
1,520
Sales volumes (in thousand gallons)
357,137
364,409
678,147
692,816
Average per gallon sold: (2)
Gross margin (3)
$
0.05
$
0.07
$
0.05
$
0.05
Adjusted marketing gross margin (4)
$
0.06
$
0.09
$
0.07
$
0.07
|(1)
Includes non-Sinclair branded sites from legacy HollyFrontier agreements.
|(2)
Represents average amount per gallon sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.
|(3)
Gross margin represents total Marketing segment sales and other revenues less cost of materials and other and depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of marketing products sold.
|(4)
Adjusted marketing gross margin is a non-GAAP measure and represents total Marketing segment gross margin plus depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of marketing products sold. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.
Lubricants & Specialties Segment Operating Data
The following table sets forth information about our lubricants and specialties operations:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Lubricants & Specialties
Sales of produced refined products (BPD)
34,915
29,140
33,009
30,460
Sales of produced refined products:
Finished products
48
%
53
%
48
%
52
%
Base oils
26
%
26
%
26
%
27
%
Other
26
%
21
%
26
%
21
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Midstream Segment Operating Data
The following table sets forth information about our midstream operations:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Midstream
Volumes (BPD)
Pipelines:
Affiliates-refined product pipelines
175,824
136,598
170,226
139,782
Affiliates-intermediate pipelines
151,894
104,472
144,982
109,372
Affiliates-crude pipelines
426,036
390,285
433,745
431,768
753,754
631,355
748,953
680,922
Third parties-refined product pipelines
41,596
42,202
39,159
41,321
Third parties-crude pipelines
200,348
208,384
181,420
192,273
995,698
881,941
969,532
914,516
Terminals and loading racks:
Affiliates
862,459
683,089
825,689
684,956
Third parties
39,602
49,909
36,356
46,206
902,061
732,998
862,045
731,162
Total for pipelines and terminals assets (BPD)
1,897,759
1,614,939
1,831,577
1,645,678
Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
Reconciliations of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA excluding special items ("Adjusted EBITDA") to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the financial statements.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, referred to as EBITDA, is calculated as net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income, (ii) income tax provision and (iii) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus or minus (i) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, (ii) decommissioning costs, (iii) HF Sinclair's pro-rata share of HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs and (iv) acquisition integration and regulatory costs.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not calculations provided for under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; however, the amounts included in these calculations are derived from amounts included in our consolidated financial statements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income or operating income as an indication of our operating performance or as an alternative to operating cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These are presented here because they are widely used financial indicators used by investors and analysts to measure performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by our management for internal analysis and as a basis for financial covenants.
Set forth below is our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands)
Net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders
$
151,788
$
507,661
$
466,452
$
860,927
Add interest expense
45,449
46,982
86,140
92,804
Subtract interest income
(18,495
)
(17,591
)
(40,674
)
(37,526
)
Add income tax expense
23,982
145,925
109,456
245,625
Add depreciation and amortization
205,320
189,360
404,049
363,343
EBITDA
$
408,044
$
872,337
1,025,423
1,525,173
Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
(3,123
)
(7,863
)
(222,493
)
39,734
Add HF Sinclair's pro-rata share of HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs
-
165
-
575
Add acquisition integration and regulatory costs
855
3,524
1,903
7,434
Adjusted EBITDA
$
405,776
$
868,163
$
804,833
$
1,572,916
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Refining segment is presented below:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Refining Segment
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands)
Income before interest and income taxes (1)
$
64,673
$
593,047
$
376,687
$
1,029,932
Add depreciation and amortization
122,215
112,542
239,585
212,625
EBITDA
186,888
705,589
616,272
1,242,557
Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
-
26,842
(220,558
)
26,842
Adjusted EBITDA
$
186,888
$
732,431
$
395,714
$
1,269,399
|(1)
Income before interest and income taxes of our Refining segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Renewables segment is set forth below:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Renewables Segment
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands)
Income (loss) before interest and income taxes (1)
$
(14,512
)
$
4,429
$
(54,524
)
$
(60,127
)
Add depreciation and amortization
19,786
18,968
40,058
38,942
EBITDA
5,274
23,397
(14,466
)
(21,185
)
Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
(3,123
)
(34,705
)
(1,935
)
12,892
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,151
$
(11,308
)
$
(16,401
)
$
(8,293
)
|(1)
Income (loss) before interest and income taxes of our Renewables segment represents income (loss) plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.
EBITDA attributable to our Marketing segment is set forth below:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Marketing Segment
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands)
Income before interest and income taxes (1)
$
9,090
$
18,582
18,518
19,084
Add depreciation and amortization
6,374
6,016
12,677
11,887
EBITDA
$
15,464
$
24,598
$
31,195
$
30,971
|(1)
Income before interest and income taxes of our Marketing segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.
EBITDA attributable to our Lubricants & Specialties segment is set forth below:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Lubricants & Specialties Segment
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands)
Income before interest and income taxes (1)
$
74,339
$
50,510
138,826
128,735
Add depreciation and amortization
22,716
20,379
45,227
39,747
EBITDA
$
97,055
$
70,889
$
184,053
$
168,482
|(1)
Income before interest and income taxes of our Lubricants & Specialties segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Midstream segment is presented below:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Midstream Segment
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands)
Income before interest and income taxes (1)
$
96,505
$
66,834
$
189,555
$
140,746
Add depreciation and amortization
14,943
21,819
35,063
41,581
Subtract net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,692
)
(1,539
)
(3,650
)
(3,291
)
EBITDA
$
109,756
$
87,114
$
220,968
$
179,036
Add (subtract) share of Osage environmental remediation costs, net of insurance recoveries
-
350
-
1,220
Add acquisition integration and regulatory costs
52
954
105
1,472
Adjusted EBITDA
$
109,808
$
88,418
$
221,073
$
181,728
|(1)
Income before interest and income taxes of our Midstream segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.
Reconciliations of refinery operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.
Adjusted refinery gross margin is a non-GAAP performance measure that is used by our management and others to compare our refining performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe this margin measure is helpful to investors in evaluating our refining performance on a relative and absolute basis, including against publicly available crack spread data. Adjusted refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold is total Refining segment gross margin plus lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, depreciation and amortization and operating expenses, divided by sales volumes of produced refined products sold. This margin measure does not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, which relate to volumes in inventory at the end of the period. Adjusted refinery gross margin is not a calculation provided for under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Refining segment gross margin. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to adjusted refinery gross margin is Refining segment gross margin. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner. Due to rounding of reported numbers, some amounts may not calculate exactly.
Reconciliation of Refining segment gross margin to adjusted refinery gross margin to adjusted refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold and adjusted refinery gross margin, less operating expenses per produced barrel sold
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands, except per barrel amounts)
Refining segment
Sales and other revenues
$
6,977,809
$
7,039,382
$
13,182,054
$
13,757,997
Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
6,740,126
6,280,739
12,466,176
12,423,629
Depreciation and amortization
122,215
112,542
239,585
212,625
Gross margin
115,468
646,101
476,293
1,121,743
Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory adjustment
-
26,842
(220,558
)
26,842
Add operating expenses
449,097
411,324
921,183
913,083
Add depreciation and amortization
122,215
112,542
239,585
212,625
Adjusted refinery gross margin
$
686,780
$
1,196,809
$
1,416,503
$
2,274,293
Produced barrels sold (BPD) (1)
666,250
598,180
648,860
557,300
Average per produced barrel sold:
Gross margin
$
1.90
$
11.87
$
4.03
$
11.12
Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory adjustment
-
0.49
(1.87
)
0.27
Add operating expenses
7.41
7.56
7.80
9.05
Add depreciation and amortization
2.02
2.07
2.03
2.11
Adjusted refinery gross margin
$
11.33
$
21.99
$
11.99
$
22.55
Less operating expenses
7.41
7.56
7.80
9.05
Adjusted refinery gross margin, less operating expenses
$
3.92
$
14.43
$
4.19
$
13.50
|(1)
Represents the number of produced barrels sold per calendar day in the period.
Reconciliation of renewables operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.
Adjusted renewables gross margin is a non-GAAP performance measure that is used by our management and others to compare our renewables performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe this margin measure is helpful to investors in evaluating our renewables performance on a relative and absolute basis. Adjusted renewables gross margin per produced gallon sold is total Renewables segment gross margin plus lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, depreciation and amortization and operating expenses, divided by sales volumes of produced renewables products sold. This margin measure does not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, which relate to volumes in inventory at the end of the period. Adjusted renewables gross margin is not a calculation provided for under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Renewables segment gross margin. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to adjusted renewables gross margin is Renewables segment gross margin. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner. Due to rounding of reported numbers, some amounts may not calculate exactly.
Reconciliation of Renewables segment gross margin to adjusted renewables gross margin to adjusted renewables gross margin per produced gallon sold and adjusted renewables gross margin, less operating expenses per produced gallon sold
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands, except per gallon amounts)
Renewables segment
Sales and other revenues
$
248,278
$
273,185
$
487,837
$
571,201
Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
241,638
248,474
499,560
590,180
Depreciation and amortization
19,786
18,968
40,058
38,942
Gross margin
(13,146
)
5,743
(51,781
)
(57,921
)
Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory adjustment
(3,123
)
(34,705
)
(1,935
)
12,892
Add operating expenses
24,705
24,373
51,166
55,744
Add depreciation and amortization
19,786
18,968
40,058
38,942
Adjusted renewables gross margin
$
28,222
$
14,379
$
37,508
$
49,657
Produced gallons sold (in thousand gallons)
63,557
50,159
124,729
97,987
Average per produced gallon sold:
Gross margin
$
(0.21
)
$
0.11
$
(0.42
)
$
(0.59
)
Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory adjustment
(0.05
)
(0.69
)
(0.02
)
0.13
Add operating expenses
0.39
0.49
0.41
0.57
Add depreciation and amortization
0.31
0.38
0.33
0.40
Adjusted renewables gross margin
$
0.44
$
0.29
$
0.30
$
0.51
Less operating expenses
0.39
0.49
0.41
0.57
Adjusted renewables gross margin, less operating expenses
$
0.05
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.06
)
Reconciliation of marketing operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.
Adjusted marketing gross margin is a non-GAAP performance measure that is used by our management and others to compare our marketing performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe this margin measure is helpful to investors in evaluating our marketing performance on a relative and absolute basis. Adjusted marketing gross margin per gallon sold is total Marketing segment gross margin plus depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of marketing products sold. Adjusted marketing gross margin is not a calculation provided for under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Marketing segment gross margin. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to adjusted marketing gross margin is Marketing segment gross margin. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner. Due to rounding of reported numbers, some amounts may not calculate exactly.
Reconciliation of Marketing segment gross margin to adjusted marketing gross margin to adjusted marketing gross margin per gallon sold
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands, except per gallon amounts)
Marketing segment
Sales and other revenues
$
942,362
$
1,040,933
$
1,718,169
$
1,978,318
Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
919,611
1,008,306
1,672,141
1,932,355
Depreciation and amortization
6,374
6,016
12,677
11,887
Gross margin
16,377
26,611
33,351
34,076
Add depreciation and amortization
6,374
6,016
12,677
11,887
Adjusted marketing gross margin
$
22,751
$
32,627
$
46,028
$
45,963
Sales volumes (in thousand gallons)
357,137
364,409
678,147
692,816
Average per gallon sold:
Gross margin
$
0.05
$
0.07
$
0.05
$
0.05
Add depreciation and amortization
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.02
Adjusted marketing gross margin
$
0.06
$
0.09
$
0.07
$
0.07
Reconciliation of net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders to adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders
Adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs and acquisition integration and regulatory costs. We believe this measure is helpful to investors and others in evaluating our financial performance and to compare our results to that of other companies in our industry. Similarly titled performance measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Consolidated
GAAP:
Income before income taxes
$
177,462
$
680,410
$
579,558
$
1,165,115
Income tax expense
23,982
145,925
109,456
245,625
Net income
153,480
534,485
470,102
919,490
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
1,692
26,824
3,650
58,563
Net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders
151,788
507,661
466,452
860,927
Non-GAAP adjustments to arrive at adjusted results:
Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
(3,123
)
(7,863
)
(222,493
)
39,734
HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs
-
350
-
1,220
Acquisition integration and regulatory costs
855
3,524
1,903
7,434
Total adjustments to income before income taxes
(2,268
)
(3,989
)
(220,590
)
48,388
Adjustment to income tax expense (1)
206
(302
)
(45,715
)
10,794
Adjustment to net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
185
-
645
Total adjustments, net of tax
(2,474
)
(3,872
)
(174,875
)
36,949
Adjusted results - Non-GAAP:
Adjusted income before income taxes
175,194
676,421
358,968
1,213,503
Adjusted income tax expense (2)
24,188
145,623
63,741
256,419
Adjusted net income
151,006
530,798
295,227
957,084
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
1,692
27,009
3,650
59,208
Adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders
$
149,314
$
503,789
$
291,577
$
897,876
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (3)
$
0.78
$
2.60
$
1.49
$
4.59
(1)
Represents adjustment to GAAP income tax expense to arrive at adjusted income tax expense, which is computed as follows:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands)
Non-GAAP income tax expense (2)
$
24,188
$
145,623
$
63,741
$
256,419
Add GAAP income tax expense
23,982
145,925
109,456
245,625
Non-GAAP adjustment to income tax expense
$
206
$
(302
)
$
(45,715
)
$
10,794
|(2)
Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed by (a) adjusting HF Sinclair's consolidated estimated Annual Effective Tax Rate ("AETR") for GAAP purposes for the effects of the above Non-GAAP adjustments, (b) applying the resulting Adjusted Non-GAAP AETR to Non-GAAP adjusted income before income taxes and (c) adjusting for discrete tax items applicable to the period.
|(3)
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted is calculated as adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders divided by the average number of shares of common stock outstanding assuming dilution, which is based on weighted-average diluted shares outstanding as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation. Income allocated to participating securities, if applicable, in the adjusted earnings per share calculation is calculated the same way as that used in GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation.
Reconciliation of effective tax rate to adjusted effective tax rate
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands)
GAAP:
Income before income taxes
$
177,462
$
680,410
$
579,558
$
1,165,115
Income tax expense
$
23,982
$
145,925
$
109,456
$
245,625
Effective tax rate for GAAP financial statements
13.5
%
21.4
%
18.9
%
21.1
%
Adjusted - Non-GAAP:
Effect of Non-GAAP adjustments
0.3
%
0.1
%
(1.1
)%
-
%
Effective tax rate for adjusted results
13.8
%
21.5
%
17.8
%
21.1
%
Contacts
Atanas H. Atanasov, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Craig Biery, Vice President, Investor Relations
HF Sinclair Corporation
214-954-6510