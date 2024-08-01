DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) today reported second quarter 2024 earnings of 57 cents per share on net income of $33.0 million. Last year's second quarter results were 90 cents per share on net income of $51.5 million. Net income for the second quarter this year includes 25 cents per share of transaction expenses related to the merger agreement entered into on May 5, 2024, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Global Infrastructure Partners, and a 4 cent per share negative impact due to mild weather. Net income for the same quarter in 2023 included approximately 8 cents per share for the favorable impact of an updated estimate for property taxes, and ALLETE Clean Energy recorded a 7 cent per share gain on the Red Barn wind generation facility.
"I am proud of our entire ALLETE team, working diligently on many fronts to execute our Sustainability in Action strategy in tandem with initiatives as part of the exciting announcement of the merger agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Global Infrastructure Partners. We are pleased that key regulatory filings with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin were filed in support of the transaction and the Definitive Proxy Statement has been filed with the SEC. The merger is progressing as planned and we remain on track for a mid-2025 closing, subject to all necessary approvals," said ALLETE Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer Bethany Owen. "In addition, Minnesota Power's requests for proposals for new solar and wind projects are progressing as planned, ALLETE Clean Energy has begun taking advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act with the sale of production tax credits in the second quarter, and New Energy Equity is executing on its strategy and robust pipeline of projects."
ALLETE's Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power and the Company's investment in the American Transmission Company, recorded second quarter 2024 net income of $33.7 million, compared to $37.8 million in the second quarter a year ago. Net income at Minnesota Power was lower reflecting milder weather, as well as higher operating and maintenance and depreciation expenses in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2023, partially offset by the implementation of interim rates, net of reserves, and higher transmission margins.
ALLETE Clean Energy recorded second quarter 2024 net income of $2.4 million compared to $3.1 million in 2023. Earnings in 2024 reflect impacts from a forced network outage near its Caddo wind energy facility as well as a transformer outage at its Diamond Springs wind energy facility; both outages were resolved during the second quarter of 2024. These decreases were partially offset by lower operating and maintenance expense. Net income in 2023 also included a gain on the Red Barn wind generation facility.
Corporate and Other businesses, which include New Energy, BNI Energy, ALLETE Properties and our investments in renewable energy facilities, recorded a net loss of $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $10.6 million in 2023. Net income included increased transaction expenses of $14.3 million after-tax, or 25 cents per share, related to the merger agreement entered into in the second quarter of 2024. The net loss in 2024 also reflects lower earnings from Minnesota solar projects as investment tax credits were recognized in 2023 for the projects.
"Similar to this year's first quarter, the second quarter results reflect items not included in our original 2024 expectations, including merger related transaction expenses, milder weather negatively impacting sales to residential and commercial customers, and the implementation of interim rate reserves as a result of the rate case settlement," said ALLETE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steve Morris. "Excluding these items, results for our Regulated Operations segment year to date were on track with our internal expectations, New Energy's financial results were as expected, and ALLETE Clean Energy's results were lower than our expectations primarily due to a third-party network outage and a transformer outage at ALLETE Clean Energy's wind energy facilities in Oklahoma which have since been resolved."
ALLETE, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Income
Millions Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating Revenue
Contracts with Customers - Utility
$
279.8
$
292.2
$
618.1
$
604.8
Contracts with Customers - Non-utility
73.5
239.9
137.2
490.9
Other - Non-utility
1.2
1.3
2.5
2.6
Total Operating Revenue
354.5
533.4
757.8
1,098.3
Operating Expenses
Fuel, Purchased Power and Gas - Utility
107.3
107.3
240.8
225.9
Transmission Services - Utility
1.6
23.5
24.3
43.6
Cost of Sales - Non-utility
31.8
193.2
56.2
403.7
Operating and Maintenance
102.1
84.9
193.8
170.6
Depreciation and Amortization
66.0
62.8
131.0
125.1
Taxes Other than Income Taxes
16.3
8.2
35.0
27.6
Total Operating Expenses
325.1
479.9
681.1
996.5
Operating Income
29.4
53.5
76.7
101.8
Other Income (Expense)
Interest Expense
(20.1
)
(21.1
)
(40.5
)
(40.4
)
Equity Earnings
5.9
5.4
11.4
11.4
Other
5.9
2.5
14.5
6.6
Total Other Expense
(8.3
)
(13.2
)
(14.6
)
(22.4
)
Income Before Income Taxes
21.1
40.3
62.1
79.4
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
1.4
(0.4
)
5.4
1.1
Net Income
19.7
40.7
56.7
78.3
Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
(13.3
)
(10.8
)
(27.0
)
(31.4
)
Net Income Attributable to ALLETE
$
33.0
$
51.5
$
83.7
$
109.7
Average Shares of Common Stock
Basic
57.7
57.3
57.7
57.3
Diluted
57.8
57.4
57.7
57.4
Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock
$
0.57
$
0.90
$
1.45
$
1.91
Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock
$
0.57
$
0.90
$
1.45
$
1.91
Dividends Per Share of Common Stock
$
0.705
$
0.6775
$
1.41
$
1.355
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Millions - Unaudited
Jun. 30,
Dec. 31,
Jun. 30,
Dec. 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Assets
Liabilities and Equity
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
37.5
$
71.9
Current Liabilities
$
297.6
$
377.6
Other Current Assets
394.7
396.2
Long-Term Debt
1,746.0
1,679.9
Property, Plant and Equipment - Net
5,079.5
5,013.4
Deferred Income Taxes
215.6
192.7
Regulatory Assets
394.7
425.4
Regulatory Liabilities
561.0
574.0
Equity Investments
336.0
331.2
Defined Benefit Pension and Other Postretirement Benefit Plans
135.0
160.8
Goodwill and Intangibles - Net
155.4
155.4
Other Non-Current Liabilities
310.5
264.3
Other Non-Current Assets
263.5
262.9
Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest
0.9
0.5
Equity
3,394.7
3,406.6
Total Assets
$
6,661.3
$
6,656.4
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity
$
6,661.3
$
6,656.4
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
ALLETE, Inc.
June 30,
June 30,
Income (Loss)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Millions
Regulated Operations
$
33.7
$
37.8
$
77.9
$
78.4
ALLETE Clean Energy
2.4
3.1
6.2
11.6
Corporate and Other
(3.1
)
10.6
(0.4
)
19.7
Net Income Attributable to ALLETE
$
33.0
$
51.5
$
83.7
$
109.7
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.57
$
0.90
$
1.45
$
1.91
Statistical Data
Corporate
Common Stock
High
$
65.86
$
66.69
$
65.86
$
66.69
Low
$
56.66
$
56.68
$
55.86
$
56.68
Close
$
62.35
$
57.97
$
62.35
$
57.97
Book Value
$
48.86
$
47.63
$
48.86
$
47.63
Kilowatt-hours Sold
Millions
Regulated Utility
Retail and Municipal
Residential
225
241
531
562
Commercial
307
320
645
667
Industrial
1,729
1,778
3,527
3,436
Municipal
105
110
230
238
Total Retail and Municipal
2,366
2,449
4,933
4,903
Other Power Suppliers
579
786
1,336
1,482
Total Regulated Utility Kilowatt-hours Sold
2,945
3,235
6,269
6,385
Regulated Utility Revenue
Millions
Regulated Utility Revenue
Retail and Municipal Electric Revenue
Residential
$
34.4
$
33.2
$
81.1
$
75.6
Commercial
42.9
42.9
90.3
86.9
Industrial
146.3
139.7
304.8
283.1
Municipal
7.4
7.6
16.4
16.5
Total Retail and Municipal Electric Revenue
231.0
223.4
492.6
462.1
Other Power Suppliers
30.4
36.3
70.4
72.2
Other (Includes Water and Gas Revenue)
18.4
32.5
55.1
70.5
Total Regulated Utility Revenue
$
279.8
$
292.2
$
618.1
$
604.8
