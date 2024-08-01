ELGIN, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD), a leading worldwide manufacturer of equipment for the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen industries, today reported net earnings for the second quarter of 2024.

"We continue to make progress toward our longer-term financial goals, posting strong profitability and record operating cash flows in the quarter. Orders trended positively during the quarter, with increases at all three of our segments as compared to the prior year second quarter. Although general market conditions are challenged, we are positioned for growth in the second half as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives. Our launches of new product innovations and investments in go-to-market strategies continue to strengthen our leadership position across our three foodservice businesses," said Tim FitzGerald, CEO of The Middleby Corporation.

2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

Net sales decreased 4.7% in the second quarter over the comparative prior year period. Excluding the impacts of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates, sales decreased 4.8% in the second quarter over the comparative prior year period.

A reconciliation of organic net sales (a non-GAAP measure) by segment is as follows:

Commercial

Foodservice Residential

Kitchen Food

Processing Total

Company Reported Net Sales Growth (4.1) % (6.2) % (4.9) % (4.7) % Acquisitions 0.1 % 0.5 % 1.0 % 0.3 % Foreign Exchange Rates (0.2) % - % (0.3) % (0.2) % Organic Net Sales Growth (1) (2) (3.9) % (6.7) % (5.7) % (4.8) % (1) Organic net sales growth defined as total sales growth excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates (2) Totals may be impacted by rounding

Operating income was $175.7 million in the second quarter compared to $184.8 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $216.4 million in the second quarter compared to $229.2 million in the prior year. A reconciliation of organic adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) by segment is as follows:

Commercial

Foodservice Residential

Kitchen Food

Processing Total

Company Adjusted EBITDA 28.1 % 9.1 % 24.0 % 21.8 % Acquisitions - % 0.1 % (0.1) % - % Foreign Exchange Rates - % - % - % - % Organic Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2) 28.1 % 9.0 % 24.1 % 21.8 % (1) Organic Adjusted EBITDA defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates. (2) Totals may be impacted by rounding

Operating cash flows during the second quarter amounted to $149.5 million in comparison to $61.9 million in the prior year period. The total leverage ratio per our credit agreements was 2.3x. The trailing twelve month bank agreement pro-forma EBITDA was $890.3 million.

Net debt, defined as debt excluding the unamortized discount associated with the Convertible Notes less cash, at the end of the 2024 fiscal second quarter amounted to $2.0 billion as compared to $2.2 billion at the end of fiscal 2023. Our borrowing availability at the end of the second quarter was approximately $2.9 billion.

Conference Call

The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the second quarter results at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central Time on August 1st. The conference call is accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company website at www.middleby.com. If website access is not available, attendees can join the conference by dialing (833) 630-1956, or (412) 317-1837 for international access, and ask to join the Middleby conference call. The conference call will be available for replay from the company's website.

Statements in this press release or otherwise attributable to the company regarding the company's business which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that such statements are estimates of future performance and are highly dependent upon a variety of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Such factors include variability in financing costs; quarterly variations in operating results; dependence on key customers; international exposure; foreign exchange and political risks affecting international sales; changing market conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the timely development and market acceptance of the company's products; the availability and cost of raw materials; and other risks detailed herein and from time-to-time in the company's SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company's pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens and Residential Showrooms showcase and demonstrate the most advanced Middleby solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World's Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity.

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Amounts in 000's, Except Per Share Information) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2nd Qtr, 2024 2nd Qtr, 2023 2nd Qtr, 2024 2nd Qtr, 2023 Net sales $ 991,546 $ 1,039,982 $ 1,918,472 $ 2,047,378 Cost of sales 611,904 646,746 1,192,472 1,275,407 Gross profit 379,642 393,236 726,000 771,971 Selling, general and administrative expenses 198,584 203,521 404,632 418,928 Restructuring expenses 5,350 4,944 8,527 7,250 Income from operations 175,708 184,771 312,841 345,793 Interest expense and deferred financing amortization, net 24,566 31,529 50,840 60,991 Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment) (3,690 ) (2,575 ) (7,368 ) (4,826 ) Other expense (income), net 56 (326 ) (244 ) 1,570 Earnings before income taxes 154,776 156,143 269,613 288,058 Provision for income taxes 39,381 39,293 67,650 72,119 Net earnings $ 115,395 $ 116,850 $ 201,963 $ 215,939 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 2.15 $ 2.18 $ 3.76 $ 4.03 Diluted $ 2.13 $ 2.16 $ 3.72 $ 3.98 Weighted average number of shares Basic 53,765 53,527 53,710 53,560 Diluted 54,072 54,042 54,233 54,209

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in 000's) (Unaudited) Jun 29, 2024 Dec 30, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 459,457 $ 247,496 Accounts receivable, net 624,622 644,576 Inventories, net 920,096 935,867 Prepaid expenses and other 125,656 112,690 Prepaid taxes 13,508 25,230 Total current assets 2,143,339 1,965,859 Property, plant and equipment, net 504,661 510,898 Goodwill 2,471,721 2,486,310 Other intangibles, net 1,650,965 1,693,076 Long-term deferred tax assets 6,814 7,945 Pension benefits assets 47,343 38,535 Other assets 200,940 204,069 Total assets $ 7,025,783 $ 6,906,692 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt $ 44,250 $ 44,822 Accounts payable 238,733 227,080 Accrued expenses 573,880 579,192 Total current liabilities 856,863 851,094 Long-term debt 2,359,996 2,380,373 Long-term deferred tax liability 193,512 216,143 Accrued pension benefits 11,841 12,128 Other non-current liabilities 181,660 197,065 Stockholders' equity 3,421,911 3,249,889 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,025,783 $ 6,906,692

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages) Commercial

Foodservice Residential

Kitchen Food

Processing Total

Company (1) Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 Net sales $ 619,379 $ 192,763 $ 179,404 $ 991,546 Segment Operating Income $ 151,713 $ 10,132 $ 40,484 $ 175,708 Operating Income % of net sales 24.5 % 5.3 % 22.6 % 17.7 % Depreciation 6,906 3,969 2,276 13,581 Amortization 12,729 1,799 1,760 16,288 Restructuring expenses 2,686 1,953 711 5,350 Acquisition related adjustments 191 (349 ) (2,197 ) (2,355 ) Charitable support to Ukraine - - - 168 Stock compensation - - - 7,648 Segment adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 174,225 $ 17,504 $ 43,034 $ 216,388 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 28.1 % 9.1 % 24.0 % 21.8 % Three Months Ended July 1, 2023 Net sales $ 645,663 $ 205,571 $ 188,748 $ 1,039,982 Segment Operating Income $ 156,969 $ 19,096 $ 39,324 $ 184,771 Operating Income % of net sales 24.3 % 9.3 % 20.8 % 17.8 % Depreciation 7,011 3,319 1,889 12,523 Amortization 14,138 2,250 132 16,520 Restructuring expenses 1,129 3,857 (42 ) 4,944 Acquisition related adjustments 130 (293 ) 370 207 Charitable support to Ukraine - - - 309 Stock compensation - - - 9,898 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 179,377 $ 28,229 $ 41,673 $ 229,172 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 27.8 % 13.7 % 22.1 % 22.0 % (1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $18.4 million and $20.1 million for the three months ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023, respectively. (2) Foreign exchange rates unfavorably impacted Segment Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $0.5 million for the three months ended June 29, 2024.

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages) Commercial

Foodservice Residential

Kitchen Food

Processing Total

Company (1) Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 Net sales $ 1,209,723 $ 366,662 $ 342,087 $ 1,918,472 Segment Operating Income $ 283,371 $ 14,669 $ 72,837 $ 312,841 Operating Income % of net sales 23.4 % 4.0 % 21.3 % 16.3 % Depreciation 13,928 7,774 4,306 26,854 Amortization 26,323 3,601 3,714 33,638 Restructuring expenses 3,602 2,875 2,050 8,527 Acquisition related adjustments 686 (213 ) (1,806 ) (1,333 ) Charitable support to Ukraine - - - 176 Stock compensation - - - 21,470 Segment adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 327,910 $ 28,706 $ 81,101 $ 402,173 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 27.1 % 7.8 % 23.7 % 21.0 % Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 Net sales $ 1,259,598 $ 425,529 $ 362,251 $ 2,047,378 Segment Operating Income $ 293,531 $ 40,282 $ 74,011 $ 345,793 Operating Income % of net sales 23.3 % 9.5 % 20.4 % 16.9 % Depreciation 13,177 6,766 3,986 24,500 Amortization 28,946 4,488 4,269 37,703 Restructuring expenses 2,022 5,311 (83 ) 7,250 Acquisition related adjustments 1,733 (294 ) 807 2,246 Charitable support to Ukraine - - - 489 Stock compensation - - - 22,130 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 339,409 $ 56,553 $ 82,990 $ 440,111 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 26.9 % 13.3 % 22.9 % 21.5 % (1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $35.5 million and $38.8 million for the six months ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023, respectively. (2) Foreign exchange rates unfavorably impacted Segment Adjusted EBITDA by $0.1 million for the six months ended June 29, 2024.

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages) Three Months Ended 2nd Qtr, 2024 2nd Qtr, 2023 $ Diluted per share $ Diluted per share Net earnings $ 115,395 $ 2.13 $ 116,850 $ 2.16 Amortization (1) 18,066 0.33 18,307 0.34 Restructuring expenses 5,350 0.10 4,944 0.09 Acquisition related adjustments (2,355 ) (0.04 ) 207 - Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment) (3,690 ) (0.07 ) (2,575 ) (0.05 ) Charitable support to Ukraine 168 - 309 0.01 Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments (4,455 ) (0.08 ) (5,340 ) (0.10 ) Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2) - 0.02 - 0.03 Adjusted net earnings $ 128,479 $ 2.39 $ 132,702 $ 2.48 Diluted weighted average number of shares 54,072 54,042 Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2) (300 ) (510 ) Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares 53,772 53,532 Six Months Ended 2nd Qtr, 2024 2nd Qtr, 2023 $ Diluted per share $ Diluted per share Net earnings $ 201,963 $ 3.72 $ 215,939 $ 3.98 Amortization (1) 37,202 0.69 41,277 0.76 Restructuring expenses 8,527 0.16 7,250 0.13 Acquisition related adjustments (1,333 ) (0.02 ) 2,246 0.04 Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment) (7,368 ) (0.14 ) (4,826 ) (0.09 ) Charitable support to Ukraine 176 - 489 0.01 Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments (9,338 ) (0.17 ) (11,609 ) (0.21 ) Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2) - 0.04 - 0.06 Adjusted net earnings $ 229,829 $ 4.28 $ 250,766 $ 4.68 Diluted weighted average number of shares 54,233 54,209 Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2) (519 ) (645 ) Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares 53,714 53,564 (1) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and convertible notes issuance costs. (2) Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares was calculated based on excluding the dilutive effect of shares to be issued upon conversion of the notes to satisfy the amount in excess of the principal since the company's capped call offsets the dilutive impact of the shares underlying the convertible notes. The calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes the principal portion of the convertible notes as this will always be settled in cash.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2nd Qtr, 2024 2nd Qtr, 2023 2nd Qtr, 2024 2nd Qtr, 2023 Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In): Operating activities $ 149,516 $ 61,948 $ 290,417 $ 153,950 Investing activities (14,228 ) (48,816 ) (30,317 ) (85,266 ) Financing activities (14,117 ) (11,858 ) (42,675 ) (75,235 ) Free Cash Flow Cash flow from operating activities $ 149,516 $ 61,948 $ 290,417 $ 153,950 Less: Capital expenditures (10,937 ) (22,830 ) (24,680 ) (48,315 ) Free cash flow $ 138,579 $ 39,118 $ 265,737 $ 105,635

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with this non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release do not have standard meanings and may vary from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The company believes that organic net sales growth, non-GAAP adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted per share measures are useful as supplements to its GAAP results of operations to evaluate certain aspects of its operations and financial performance, and its management team primarily focuses on non-GAAP items in evaluating performance for business planning purposes. The company also believes that these measures assist it with comparing its performance between various reporting periods on a consistent basis, as these measures remove from operating results the impact of items that, in its opinion, do not reflect its core operating performance including, for example, intangibles amortization expense, impairment charges, restructuring expenses, and other charges which management considers to be outside core operating results.

The company believes that free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measure of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

The company believes that its presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful because it provides investors and securities analysts with the same information that Middleby uses internally for purposes of assessing its core operating performance.

Contacts

John Joyner, VP of Investor Relations, jjoyner@middleby.com