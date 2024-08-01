Partnership to enable optimized patient selection and identification of key biomarkers in clinical trials

BostonGene, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, announced that it will collaborate with Takeda on immuno-oncology focused research studies. This partnership aims to identify key molecular drivers and predictive markers for treatment efficacy and adverse effects with the primary goal of advancing clinical solutions and improving patient outcomes.

Takeda will leverage BostonGene's AI-powered multiomics platform in select early-stage clinical trials to enhance trial design, improve indication selection and identify biomarker signatures for response and toxicity. BostonGene will perform sophisticated multiomic analytics using proprietary computational platforms on clinical and laboratory data provided by Takeda. Additionally, BostonGene will conduct extensive bioinformatics analysis on flow cytometry, RNA-seq and proteomics data.

"We are pleased to enter this partnership with BostonGene, which will enable us to leverage cutting-edge technology to advance our oncology research and development," said PK Morrow, MD, Head, Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit at Takeda. "Through this collaboration we look forward to utilizing data and AI to gain more insights into the biology and mechanisms of investigational therapies at the earliest stages. These data will help us to better understand their potential in certain patient populations and ultimately help advance oncology medicines for patients who need them."

"BostonGene is excited to collaborate with Takeda," said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. "Our advanced multiomic analytics will significantly improve patient selection processes and pinpoint critical mechanistic signatures associated with response, driving forward the development of innovative treatments."

BostonGene is a company at the intersection of technology and biology, dedicated to advancing and personalizing cancer medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has continually pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve cancer patient care and accelerate research and drug development through cutting-edge solutions. Leveraging our AI-powered multiomics platform, we digitize and comprehensively analyze the molecular profiles of cancer patients, including the immune system and tumor microenvironment. Our software solutions, indication-specific cancer library and advanced bioanalytics, enable us to discover multiparametric signatures, identify targets, match them to relevant indications for biopharma and recommend the most effective treatments for patients. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

