DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) ("Thryv" or the "Company"), the provider of Thryv®, the leading small business software platform, reported SaaS revenue growth of 25% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2024.

"We had a strong second quarter driven by 52% subscriber growth year-over-year, ending at 85,000 clients," said Joe Walsh, Thryv Chairman and CEO. "We have been successfully upgrading our marketing service clients to our SaaS platform and our center strategy is gaining traction, with more than 10% of current clients having two or more paid centers, up from 2% this time last year. In addition, we are actively enhancing our AI capabilities so our clients can more efficiently grow and operate their business. We are pleased with the progress of our product initiatives."

"We reported solid second quarter results and are raising our full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance for SaaS," stated Paul Rouse, Chief Financial Officer. "In the second quarter, we reported SaaS revenue growth of 25% and exceeded our SaaS Adjusted EBITDA guidance, delivering our highest SaaS Adjusted EBITDA margin since becoming a public company."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Total SaaS revenue was $77.8 million, a 25% increase year-over-year

Total Marketing Services revenue was $146.3 million, a 23% decrease year-over-year

Consolidated total revenue was $224.1 million, a decrease of 11% year-over-year

Consolidated net income was $5.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share; compared to net income of $16.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $59.3 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.5%

Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA was $10.2 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.1%

Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $49.1 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.6%

Consolidated Gross Profit was $148.6 million

Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit 1 was $154.6 million

was $154.6 million SaaS Gross Profit was $52.3 million

SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit was $54.2 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 69.7%

SaaS Metrics

Total SaaS clients increased 52% year-over-year to 85 thousand for the second quarter of 2024

Seasoned Net Dollar Retention 2 was 94% for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 500 bps year-over-year

was 94% for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 500 bps year-over-year SaaS monthly Average Revenue per Unit ("ARPU") 3 was $333 for the second quarter of 2024

was $333 for the second quarter of 2024 ThryvPay total payment volume was $80 million, an increase of 34% year-over-year

Outlook

Based on information available as of August 1, 2024, Thryv is issuing guidance4 for the third quarter of 2024 and full year 2024 as indicated below:

3rd Quarter Full Year (in millions) 2024 2024 SaaS Revenue $82 - $84 $326 - $329 SaaS Adjusted EBITDA $9 - $10 $30 - $32

3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Full Year (in millions) 2024 2024 2024 Marketing Services Revenue $94 - $97 $85 - $89 $485 - $492 Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA $128 - $131

_______________ 1Defined as Gross profit adjusted to exclude the impact of depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense. 2Seasoned Net Dollar Retention is defined as net dollar retention excluding clients acquired over the previous 12 months. 3Defined as total client billings for a particular month divided by the number of clients that have one or more revenue-generating solutions in that same month. 4These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Thryv will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's second quarter 2024 results.

For analysts to register for this conference call, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, please dial (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and enter "83373."

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 224,084 $ 251,421 $ 457,708 $ 496,976 Cost of services 75,496 91,336 155,479 182,083 Gross profit 148,588 160,085 302,229 314,893 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 65,409 75,683 135,500 152,026 General and administrative 51,841 53,695 104,257 101,375 Total operating expenses 117,250 129,378 239,757 253,401 Operating income 31,338 30,707 62,472 61,492 Other income (expense): Interest expense (10,001 ) (16,292 ) (23,360 ) (32,780 ) Interest expense, related party (2,174 ) - (2,174 ) - Other components of net periodic pension cost (1,581 ) (1,865 ) (3,162 ) (1,986 ) Other expense (5,416 ) - (7,789 ) (366 ) Income before income tax (expense) benefit 12,166 12,550 25,987 26,360 Income tax (expense) benefit (6,618 ) 3,428 (12,015 ) (1,068 ) Net income $ 5,548 $ 15,978 $ 13,972 $ 25,292 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 67 (302 ) (198 ) (2,490 ) Comprehensive income $ 5,615 $ 15,676 $ 13,774 $ 22,802 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.73 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.43 $ 0.37 $ 0.68 Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net income per common share: Basic 36,004,324 34,575,338 35,818,549 34,625,561 Diluted 37,631,825 36,863,295 38,032,132 36,956,933

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,519 $ 18,216 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $18,042 in 2024 and $14,926 in 2023 193,725 205,503 Contract assets, net of allowance of $37 in 2024 and $35 in 2023 8,118 2,909 Taxes receivable 1,516 3,085 Prepaid expenses 23,124 17,771 Deferred costs 12,796 16,722 Other current assets 5,822 2,662 Total current assets 260,620 266,868 Fixed assets and capitalized software, net 37,805 38,599 Goodwill 300,995 302,400 Intangible assets, net 6,640 18,788 Deferred tax assets 152,171 128,051 Other assets 27,252 28,464 Total assets $ 785,483 $ 783,170 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,661 $ 10,348 Accrued liabilities 110,193 105,903 Current portion of unrecognized tax benefits 25,060 23,979 Contract liabilities 25,668 44,558 Current portion of Term Loan 35,783 70,000 Current portion of Term Loan, related party 16,717 - Other current liabilities 6,022 8,402 Total current liabilities 228,104 263,190 Term Loan, net 183,772 230,052 Term Loan, net, related party 87,820 - ABL Facility 18,000 48,845 Pension obligations, net 72,279 69,388 Other liabilities 12,448 18,995 Total long-term liabilities 374,319 367,280 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock - $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 63,808,097 shares issued and 36,294,269 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024; and 62,660,783 shares issued and 35,302,746 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 638 627 Additional paid-in capital 1,170,798 1,151,259 Treasury stock - 27,513,828 shares at June 30, 2024 and 27,358,037 shares at December 31, 2023 (488,757 ) (485,793 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,389 ) (15,191 ) Accumulated deficit (484,230 ) (498,202 ) Total stockholders' equity 183,060 152,700 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 785,483 $ 783,170

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 13,972 $ 25,292 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,625 31,098 Amortization of deferred commissions 9,624 5,032 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,255 2,721 Deferred income taxes (24,060 ) (9,135 ) Provision for credit losses and service credits 12,179 11,580 Stock-based compensation expense 11,642 11,191 Other components of net periodic pension cost 3,162 1,986 Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange rates 1,151 (881 ) Non-cash loss from the remeasurement of the indemnification asset - 10,734 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 6,638 - Other (3,170 ) - Changes in working capital items, excluding acquisitions: Accounts receivable 923 25,075 Contract assets (5,210 ) 837 Prepaid expenses and other assets (10,614 ) 10,090 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,428 (38,654 ) Other liabilities (21,885 ) (29,230 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 27,660 57,736 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to fixed assets and capitalized software (16,230 ) (14,016 ) Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired - (8,897 ) Other - (217 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,230 ) (23,130 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from Term Loan 234,256 - Proceeds from Term Loan, related party 109,444 - Payments of Term Loan (318,654 ) (52,500 ) Payments of Term Loan, related party (4,339 ) - Proceeds from ABL Facility 230,079 483,473 Payments of ABL Facility (260,924 ) (469,750 ) Debt issuance costs (5,319 ) - Purchase of treasury stock (499 ) - Other 5,442 3,826 Net cash used in financing activities (10,514 ) (34,951 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (448 ) (240 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 468 (585 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 20,530 18,180 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 20,998 $ 17,595 Supplemental Information Cash paid for interest $ 24,378 $ 29,592 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 13,343 $ 7,419 Non-cash investing and financing activities Repurchase of Treasury stock as a result of the settlement of the indemnification asset $ - $ 15,760

Segment Information

During first quarter of 2024, the Company changed the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision maker ("CODM"). As a result, the Company reevaluated its segment reporting and determined that Thryv U.S. Marketing Services and Thryv International Marketing Services should be reflected as a single reportable segment, and that Thryv U.S. SaaS and Thryv International SaaS should be reflected as a single reportable segment. As such, beginning on January 1, 2024, the results of our Marketing Services and SaaS businesses will be presented as two reportable segments. Comparative prior periods have been recast to reflect the current presentation.

The following tables summarize the operating results of the Company's reportable segments:

Three Months Ended June 30, Change (in thousands) 2024 2023 Amount % Revenue Marketing Services $ 146,290 $ 188,963 $ (42,673 ) (22.6 )% SaaS 77,794 62,458 15,336 24.6 % Total Revenue $ 224,084 $ 251,421 $ (27,337 ) (10.9 )% Segment Gross Profit Marketing Services $ 96,299 $ 120,875 $ (24,576 ) (20.3 )% SaaS 52,289 39,210 13,079 33.4 % Consolidated Segment Gross Profit $ 148,588 $ 160,085 $ (11,497 ) (7.2 )% Segment EBITDA Marketing Services $ 49,149 $ 63,209 $ (14,060 ) (22.2 )% SaaS 10,165 6,230 3,935 63.2 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,314 $ 69,439 $ (10,125 ) (14.6 )%

Six Months Ended June 30, Change (in thousands) 2024 2023 Amount % Revenue Marketing Services $ 305,592 $ 374,589 $ (68,997 ) (18.4 )% SaaS 152,116 122,387 29,729 24.3 % Total Revenue $ 457,708 $ 496,976 $ (39,268 ) (7.9 )% Segment Gross Profit Marketing Services $ 200,845 $ 238,529 $ (37,684 ) (15.8 )% SaaS 101,384 76,364 25,020 32.8 % Consolidated Segment Gross Profit $ 302,229 $ 314,893 $ (12,664 ) (4.0 )% Segment EBITDA Marketing Services $ 99,828 $ 121,882 $ (22,054 ) (18.1 )% SaaS 13,600 6,026 7,574 125.7 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 113,428 $ 127,908 $ (14,480 ) (11.3 )%

Non-GAAP Measures

Our results included in this press release include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit, which are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income and Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross profit. Both Net income and Gross profit are the most comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, it is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, Net Income:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 5,548 $ 15,978 $ 13,972 $ 25,292 Interest expense 12,175 16,292 25,534 32,780 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,072 15,667 28,625 31,098 Stock-based compensation expense (1) 6,353 5,798 11,642 11,191 Restructuring and integration expenses (2) 7,553 3,921 12,818 9,261 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,618 (3,428 ) 12,015 1,068 Transaction costs (3) - - - 373 Other components of net periodic pension cost (4) 1,581 1,865 3,162 1,986 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (5) 6,638 - 6,638 - Non-cash loss from remeasurement of indemnification asset (6) - 11,490 - 10,734 Other (7) (1,224 ) 1,856 (978 ) 4,125 Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,314 $ 69,439 $ 113,428 $ 127,908

(1) We record stock-based compensation expense related to the amortization of grant date fair value of the Company's stock-based compensation awards. (2) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, expenses relate to periodic efforts to enhance efficiencies and reduce costs, and include severance benefits, and costs associated with abandoned facilities and system consolidation. (3) Expenses related to the Yellow acquisition and other transaction costs. (4) Other components of net periodic pension cost is from our non-contributory defined benefit pension plans that are currently frozen and incur no additional service costs. The most significant component of Other components of net periodic pension cost relates to periodic mark-to-market pension remeasurement. (5) In connection with the debt refinancing completed on May 1, 2024, the Company recorded a Loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the write-off of certain unamortized debt issuance costs on the Company's Prior Term Loan and Prior ABL Facility. (6) In connection with the YP acquisition, the seller indemnified us for future potential losses associated with certain federal and state tax positions taken in tax returns filed by the seller prior to the acquisition date. (7) Other primarily represents foreign exchange-related expense (income).

The following tables set forth reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, Gross profit and Gross margin:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 96,299 $ 52,289 $ 148,588 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,989 1,877 5,866 Stock-based compensation expense 98 76 174 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 100,386 $ 54,242 $ 154,628 Gross Margin 65.8 % 67.2 % 66.3 % Adjusted Gross Margin 68.6 % 69.7 % 69.0 %

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 120,875 $ 39,210 $ 160,085 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 6,208 1,416 7,624 Stock-based compensation expense 119 54 173 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 127,202 $ 40,680 $ 167,882 Gross Margin 64.0 % 62.8 % 63.7 % Adjusted Gross Margin 67.3 % 65.1 % 66.8 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 200,845 $ 101,384 $ 302,229 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 8,061 3,581 11,642 Stock-based compensation expense 211 136 347 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 209,117 $ 105,101 $ 314,218 Gross Margin 65.7 % 66.6 % 66.0 % Adjusted Gross Margin 68.4 % 69.1 % 68.7 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 238,529 $ 76,364 $ 314,893 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 11,905 2,702 14,607 Stock-based compensation expense 222 100 322 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 250,656 $ 79,166 $ 329,822 Gross Margin 63.7 % 62.4 % 63.4 % Adjusted Gross Margin 66.9 % 64.7 % 66.4 %

Supplemental Financial Information

The following supplemental financial information provides Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by (i) Marketing Services businesses and (ii) SaaS businesses. Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding segment financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our global SaaS and Marketing Services financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our global SaaS and Marketing Services past financial performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Revenue $ 146,290 $ 77,794 $ 224,084 Adjusted EBITDA 49,149 10,165 59,314 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33.6 % 13.1 % 26.5 %

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Revenue $ 188,963 $ 62,458 $ 251,421 Adjusted EBITDA 63,209 6,230 69,439 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33.5 % 10.0 % 27.6 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Revenue $ 305,592 $ 152,116 $ 457,708 Adjusted EBITDA 99,828 13,600 113,428 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32.7 % 8.9 % 24.8 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Revenue $ 374,589 $ 122,387 $ 496,976 Adjusted EBITDA 121,882 6,026 127,908 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32.5 % 4.9 % 25.7 %

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that include the words "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "believe", "anticipate", "forecast", "estimate", "expect", "preliminary", "intend", "plan", "target", "project", "outlook", "future", "forward", "guidance" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to the following: the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity to fund operations; the Company's future operating and financial performance; the Company's ability to consummate acquisitions, or, if consummated, to successfully integrate acquired businesses into the Company's operations, the Company's ability to recognize the benefits of acquisitions, or the failure of an acquired company to achieve its plans and objectives; limitations on our operating and strategic flexibility and the ability to operate our business, finance our capital needs or expand business strategies under the terms of our credit facilities; our ability to retain existing business and obtain and retain new business; general economic or business conditions affecting the markets we serve; declining use of print yellow page directories by consumers; our ability to collect trade receivables from clients to whom we extend credit; credit risk associated with our reliance on small and medium sized businesses as clients; our ability to attract and retain key managers; increased competition in our markets; our ability to obtain future financing due to changes in the lending markets or our financial position; our ability to maintain agreements with major Internet search and local media companies; reduced advertising spending and increased contract cancellations by our clients, which causes reduced revenue; and our ability to anticipate or respond effectively to changes in technology and consumer preferences as well as the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. For these reasons, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is the provider of the leading do-it-all small business software platform that empowers small businesses to modernize how they work. It offers small business owners everything they need to communicate effectively, manage their day-to-day operations, and grow - all in one place - giving up to 20 hours back in their week. Thryv's customizable platform features three centers: Thryv Command Center, a freemium central communications hub, Business CenterSM and Marketing CenterSM. Over 300,000 businesses globally use Thryv to connect with local customers and take care of everything they do, start to finish. For more information, visit thryv.com.

