ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) (the "Company"), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, today reported fiscal second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenues of $604 million, down 13% y/y and down 13% y/y organically

GAAP EPS of $1.19, down 26% y/y

Adjusted EPS of $1.51, down 21% y/y

Closed acquisition of Precision Optical Technologies, Inc.

"Demand for the quarter was steady, with our team delivering second quarter revenues and EPS exceeding expectations," said Ashish Chand, President and CEO of Belden. "In this dynamic environment where customers continue to work through inventory, our team executed well, delivering moderate sequential growth in orders for the third consecutive quarter. We continue to focus on enabling solutions across both segments by aligning on key secular trends in target verticals where data growth is high. Consistent with our capital allocation framework, during the quarter we closed on the acquisition of Precision Optical Technologies, Inc. With our expanded fiber portfolio, we look forward to delivering enhanced solutions to our customers."

Second Quarter 2024

Revenues for the quarter totaled $604 million, decreasing $88 million, or 13%, compared to $692 million in the year-ago period. Driven primarily by lower market demand, revenues declined organically by 13%, with Industrial Automation Solutions down 13% and Enterprise Solutions down 14%. Net income was $49 million, compared to $69 million in the year-ago period. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 8.1%, compared to 9.9% in the year-ago period. EPS totaled $1.19 for the quarter, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $99 million, down $24 million, or 19%, compared to $123 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.5%, down 130 bps, compared to 17.8% in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS was $1.51, decreasing 21% compared to $1.91 in the year-ago period. Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures, and a non-GAAP reconciliation table is provided as an appendix to this release.

Outlook

"Our solutions are being embraced by customers and partners, as our teams continue to lean into our transformation," said Dr. Chand. "Data growth and network upgrades create opportunities for us to solve customer problems, especially as reindustrialization accelerates. Our long-term growth opportunities are considerable, and our portfolio is well-positioned to succeed as the next investment cycle ramps up. I am confident in the ability of the Belden team to continue to transform our business, leverage our superior technology, and capitalize on growth opportunities in all market conditions as we continue to generate sustainable, long-term shareholder value."

Order patterns remain steady across our markets as customers navigate this dynamic environment. Relative to the second quarter, end demand is expected to increase modestly with revenues up sequentially.

Assuming no significant changes to the current market environment, the table below provides guidance for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2024: Guidance Revenues (million) $635 - $650 GAAP EPS $1.00 - $1.10 Adjusted EPS $1.55 - $1.65

Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results. The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet at https://investor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants is 1-888-882-4478 with confirmation code 1133069. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website for a limited time.

Earnings per Share (EPS) and Organic Growth

All references to EPS within this earnings release refer to net income per diluted share attributable to Belden stockholders. Organic growth is calculated as the change in revenues excluding the impacts from currency exchange rates, copper prices, acquisitions, and divestitures.

BELDEN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) Revenues $ 604,336 $ 692,245 $ 1,140,011 $ 1,334,034 Cost of sales (377,530 ) (430,917 ) (711,609 ) (826,601 ) Gross profit 226,806 261,328 428,402 507,433 Selling, general and administrative expenses (119,497 ) (126,635 ) (230,265 ) (248,209 ) Research and development expenses (28,457 ) (30,970 ) (55,456 ) (60,354 ) Amortization of intangibles (9,940 ) (11,126 ) (20,749 ) (20,736 ) Operating income 68,912 92,597 121,932 178,134 Interest expense, net (9,017 ) (8,812 ) (16,599 ) (17,013 ) Non-operating pension benefit 230 646 461 1,134 Income before taxes 60,125 84,431 105,794 162,255 Income tax expense (11,091 ) (15,656 ) (19,451 ) (30,535 ) Net income 49,034 68,775 86,343 131,720 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (10 ) 22 (14 ) (225 ) Net income attributable to Belden stockholders $ 49,044 $ 68,753 $ 86,357 $ 131,945 Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents: Basic 40,690 42,497 40,838 42,663 Diluted 41,204 43,088 41,348 43,380 Basic income per share attributable to Belden stockholders $ 1.21 $ 1.62 $ 2.11 $ 3.09 Diluted income per share attributable to Belden stockholders $ 1.19 $ 1.60 $ 2.09 $ 3.04 Common stock dividends declared per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

BELDEN INC. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Enterprise

Solutions Industrial

Automation

Solutions Total

Segments (In thousands, except percentages) For the three months ended June 30, 2024 Segment Revenues $ 270,473 $ 333,863 $ 604,336 Segment EBITDA 31,456 67,737 99,193 Segment EBITDA margin 11.6 % 20.3 % 16.4 % Depreciation expense 6,214 7,363 13,577 Amortization of intangibles 5,022 4,918 9,940 Amortization of software development intangible assets - 2,464 2,464 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 2,309 1,684 3,993 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures - 298 298 For the three months ended July 2, 2023 Segment Revenues $ 312,529 $ 379,716 $ 692,245 Segment EBITDA 43,956 78,631 122,587 Segment EBITDA margin 14.1 % 20.7 % 17.7 % Depreciation expense 6,193 6,489 12,682 Amortization of intangibles 6,208 4,918 11,126 Amortization of software development intangible assets - 1,820 1,820 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 1,669 2,390 4,059 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 325 (76 ) 249 For the six months ended June 30, 2024 Segment Revenues $ 504,562 $ 635,449 $ 1,140,011 Segment EBITDA 57,244 126,482 183,726 Segment EBITDA margin 11.3 % 19.9 % 16.1 % Depreciation expense 12,519 14,523 27,042 Amortization of intangibles 10,741 10,008 20,749 Amortization of software development intangible assets - 5,177 5,177 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 3,899 4,306 8,205 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures - 596 596 For the six months ended July 2, 2023 Segment Revenues $ 587,872 $ 746,162 $ 1,334,034 Segment EBITDA 81,161 152,418 233,579 Segment EBITDA margin 13.8 % 20.4 % 17.5 % Depreciation expense 12,147 12,889 25,036 Amortization of intangibles 10,703 10,033 20,736 Amortization of software development intangible assets - 3,272 3,272 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 1,694 4,077 5,771 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 325 222 547

BELDEN INC. OPERATING SEGMENT RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED RESULTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 (In thousands) Total Segment and Consolidated Revenues $ 604,336 $ 692,245 $ 1,140,011 $ 1,334,034 Total Segment EBITDA $ 99,193 $ 122,587 $ 183,726 $ 233,579 Total non-operating pension benefit 230 646 461 1,134 Eliminations (9 ) (54 ) (25 ) (83 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 99,414 $ 123,179 $ 184,162 $ 234,630 Depreciation expense (13,577 ) (12,682 ) (27,042 ) (25,036 ) Amortization of intangibles (9,940 ) (11,126 ) (20,749 ) (20,736 ) Interest expense, net (9,017 ) (8,812 ) (16,599 ) (17,013 ) Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs (3,993 ) (4,059 ) (8,205 ) (5,771 ) Amortization of software development intangible assets (2,464 ) (1,820 ) (5,177 ) (3,272 ) Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures (298 ) (249 ) (596 ) (547 ) Income before taxes $ 60,125 $ 84,431 $ 105,794 $ 162,255

(1) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for additional information.

BELDEN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 564,751 $ 597,044 Receivables, net 396,850 413,806 Inventories, net 374,991 366,987 Other current assets 75,951 79,142 Total current assets 1,412,543 1,456,979 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 460,949 451,069 Operating lease right-of-use assets 127,824 89,686 Goodwill 1,031,119 907,331 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 423,781 269,144 Deferred income taxes 16,318 15,739 Other long-lived assets 50,062 50,243 $ 3,522,596 $ 3,240,191 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 260,857 $ 343,215 Accrued liabilities 277,290 290,289 Payable to sellers of Precision Optical Technologies 291,508 - Total current liabilities 829,655 633,504 Long-term debt 1,164,840 1,204,211 Postretirement benefits 70,250 74,573 Deferred income taxes 90,411 49,472 Long-term operating lease liabilities 110,148 74,941 Other long-term liabilities 37,415 37,188 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 503 503 Additional paid-in capital 823,205 818,663 Retained earnings 1,068,052 985,807 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,219 ) (41,279 ) Treasury stock (646,695 ) (597,437 ) Total Belden stockholders' equity 1,219,846 1,166,257 Noncontrolling interests 31 45 Total stockholders' equity 1,219,877 1,166,302 $ 3,522,596 $ 3,240,191

BELDEN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 86,343 $ 131,720 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 52,968 49,044 Share-based compensation 14,643 12,154 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of currency exchange rate changes, acquired businesses and disposals: Receivables 30,880 (71,212 ) Inventories 204 10,347 Accounts payable (90,025 ) (59,295 ) Accrued liabilities (16,788 ) (22,855 ) Income taxes 2,097 5,204 Other assets 1,728 (4,197 ) Other liabilities 3,630 3,805 Net cash provided by operating activities 85,680 54,715 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (46,246 ) (32,729 ) Cash from (used for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 526 (97,585 ) Proceeds from disposal of tangible assets 60 9 Proceeds from disposal of businesses, net of cash sold - 9,300 Net cash used for investing activities (45,660 ) (121,005 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments under share repurchase program (57,865 ) (86,224 ) Withholding tax payments for share-based payment awards (8,110 ) (16,940 ) Cash dividends paid (4,119 ) (4,285 ) Payments under financing lease obligations (455 ) (115 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,152 1,679 Net cash used for financing activities (67,397 ) (105,885 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,916 ) (734 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (32,293 ) (172,909 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 597,044 687,676 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 564,751 $ 514,767

BELDEN INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, we provide non-GAAP operating results adjusted for certain items, including: asset impairments; accelerated depreciation expense due to plant consolidation activities; purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions, such as the adjustment of acquired inventory to fair value, and transaction costs; severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs; gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of businesses and assets; amortization of intangible assets; gains (losses) on debt extinguishment; certain gains (losses) from patent settlements; discontinued operations; and other costs. We adjust for the items listed above in all periods presented, unless the impact is clearly immaterial to our financial statements. When we calculate the tax effect of the adjustments, we include all current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the adjusted measure of pre-tax profitability.

We utilize the adjusted results to review our ongoing operations without the effect of these adjustments and for comparison to budgeted operating results. We believe the adjusted results are useful to investors because they help them compare our results to previous periods and provide important insights into underlying trends in the business and how management oversees our business operations on a day-to-day basis. As an example, we adjust for acquisition-related expenses, such as amortization of intangibles and impacts of fair value adjustments because they generally are not related to the acquired business' core business performance. As an additional example, we exclude the costs of restructuring programs, which can occur from time to time for our current businesses and/or recently acquired businesses. We exclude the costs in calculating adjusted results to allow us and investors to evaluate the performance of the business based upon its expected ongoing operating structure. We believe the adjusted measures, accompanied by the disclosure of the costs of these programs, provides valuable insight.

Adjusted results should be considered only in conjunction with results reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP and Adjusted Revenues $ 604,336 $ 692,245 $ 1,140,011 $ 1,334,034 GAAP gross profit $ 226,806 $ 261,328 $ 428,402 $ 507,433 Amortization of software development intangible assets 2,464 1,820 5,177 3,272 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 1,299 259 2,586 488 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures - 325 - 325 Adjusted gross profit $ 230,569 $ 263,732 $ 436,165 $ 511,518 GAAP gross profit margin 37.5 % 37.8 % 37.6 % 38.0 % Adjusted gross profit margin 38.2 % 38.1 % 38.3 % 38.3 % GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ (119,497 ) $ (126,635 ) $ (230,265 ) $ (248,209 ) Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 2,941 3,706 5,267 5,189 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 298 (76 ) 596 222 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ (116,258 ) $ (123,005 ) $ (224,402 ) $ (242,798 ) GAAP research and development expenses $ (28,457 ) $ (30,970 ) $ (55,456 ) $ (60,354 ) Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs (247 ) 94 352 94 Adjusted research and development expenses $ (28,704 ) $ (30,876 ) $ (55,104 ) $ (60,260 ) GAAP net income $ 49,034 $ 68,775 $ 86,343 $ 131,720 Income tax expense 11,091 15,656 19,451 30,535 Interest expense, net 9,017 8,812 16,599 17,013 Total non-operating adjustments 20,108 24,468 36,050 47,548 Amortization of intangible assets 9,940 11,126 20,749 20,736 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 3,993 4,059 8,205 5,771 Amortization of software development intangible assets 2,464 1,820 5,177 3,272 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 298 249 596 547 Total operating income adjustments 16,695 17,254 34,727 30,326 Depreciation expense 13,577 12,682 27,042 25,036 Adjusted EBITDA $ 99,414 $ 123,179 $ 184,162 $ 234,630 GAAP net income margin 8.1 % 9.9 % 7.6 % 9.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.5 % 17.8 % 16.2 % 17.6 % GAAP net income $ 49,034 $ 68,775 $ 86,343 $ 131,720 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (10 ) 22 (14 ) (225 ) GAAP net income attributable to Belden stockholders $ 49,044 $ 68,753 $ 86,357 $ 131,945 GAAP net income $ 49,034 $ 68,775 $ 86,343 $ 131,720 Plus: Operating income adjustments from above 16,695 17,254 34,727 30,326 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (10 ) 22 (14 ) (225 ) Less: Tax effect of adjustments above 3,541 3,638 7,610 6,520 Adjusted net income attributable to Belden stockholders $ 62,198 $ 82,369 $ 113,474 $ 155,751 GAAP income per diluted share attributable to Belden stockholders $ 1.19 $ 1.60 $ 2.09 $ 3.04 Adjusted income per diluted share attributable to Belden stockholders $ 1.51 $ 1.91 $ 2.74 $ 3.59 GAAP and adjusted diluted weighted average shares 41,204 43,088 41,348 43,380

BELDEN INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

We define free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash from operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures net of the proceeds from the disposal of assets. We believe free cash flow provides useful information to investors regarding our ability to generate cash from business operations that is available for acquisitions and other investments, service of debt principal, dividends and share repurchases. We use free cash flow, as defined, as one financial measure to monitor and evaluate performance and liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only in conjunction with financial measures reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Our definition of free cash flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 (In thousands) GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 82,959 $ 86,587 $ 85,680 $ 54,715 Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposal of tangible assets (21,996 ) (18,877 ) (46,186 ) (32,720 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 60,963 $ 67,710 $ 39,494 $ 21,995

BELDEN INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES 2024 Guidance Three Months Ended September 29, 2024 GAAP income per diluted share attributable to Belden stockholders $1.00 - $1.10 Amortization of intangible assets 0.32 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 0.20 Adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures 0.03 Adjusted income per diluted share attributable to Belden stockholders $1.55 - $1.65

Our guidance is based upon information currently available regarding events and conditions that will impact our future operating results. In particular, our results are subject to the factors listed under "Forward-Looking Statements" in this release. In addition, our actual results are likely to be impacted by other additional events for which information is not available, such as asset impairments, adjustments related to acquisitions and divestitures, severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs, gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of assets, gains (losses) on debt extinguishment, discontinued operations, and other gains (losses) related to events or conditions that are not yet known.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and any statements made by us concerning the subject matter of this release may contain, forward-looking statements, including our outlook for the third quarter of 2024 and beyond. Forward-looking statements also include any statements regarding future financial performance (including revenues, growth, expenses, earnings, margins, cash flows, dividends, capital expenditures and financial condition), plans and objectives, and related assumptions. In some cases these statements are identifiable through the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "guide," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by any forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, including, without limitation: the impact of a challenging global economy, including the impact of inflation, or a downturn in served markets; volatility in credit and foreign exchange markets; the competitiveness of the global markets in which we operate; the inability of the Company to develop and introduce new products; competitive responses to our products; the inability to execute and realize the expected benefits from strategic initiatives (including revenue growth, cost control, and productivity improvement programs); difficulty in forecasting revenues due to the unpredictable timing of orders related to customer projects as well as the impacts of channel inventory; foreign and domestic political, economic and other uncertainties, including changes in currency exchange rates; the impact of disruptions in the global supply chain, including the inability to timely obtain raw materials and components in sufficient quantities on commercially reasonable terms; the inability to achieve our strategic priorities in emerging markets; the impact of changes in global tariffs and trade agreements; the presence of substitute products in the marketplace; disruptions in the Company's information systems including due to cyber-attacks; inflation and changes in the price and availability of raw materials leading to higher input and labor costs; the possibility of future epidemics or pandemics; changes in tax laws and variability in the Company's quarterly and annual effective tax rates; the increased prevalence of cloud computing; the inability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, including the acquisition of Precision Optical Technologies, Inc., in furtherance of the Company's strategic plan, as well as the inability to accurately forecast the financial impacts of acquisitions; the inability to retain key employees; disruption of, or changes in, the Company's key distribution channels; the presence of activists proposing certain actions by the Company; perceived or actual product failures; the impact of regulatory requirements and other legal compliance issues; inability to satisfy the increasing expectations with respect to environmental, social and governance matters; assertions that the Company violates the intellectual property of others and the ownership of intellectual property by competitors and others that prevents the use of that intellectual property by the Company; risks related to the use of open source software; the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets and the resulting impact on financial performance; disruptions and increased costs attendant to collective bargaining groups and other labor matters; and other factors.

For a more complete discussion of risk factors, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 13, 2024. Although the content of this release represents our best judgment as of the date of this report based on information currently available and reasonable assumptions, we give no assurances that the expectations will prove to be accurate. Deviations from the expectations may be material. For these reasons, Belden cautions readers to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Belden disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We're moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

BDC-Financial

Contacts

Belden Investor Relations

Aaron Reddington, CFA

(317) 219-9359

Investor.Relations@Belden.com