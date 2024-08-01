PBF Energy Inc.: PBF Energy Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.25 per Share

Second quarter loss from operations of $74.6 million (excluding special items, second quarter loss from operations of $72.5 million)

Announces quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share

Second quarter 2024 share repurchases of approximately 2.0 million shares for approximately $100 million

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) today reported second quarter 2024 loss from operations of $74.6 million as compared to income from operations of $1,389.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding special items, second quarter 2024 loss from operations was $72.5 million as compared to income from operations of $403.7 million for the second quarter of 2023.

The company reported second quarter 2024 net loss of $66.0 million and net loss attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $65.2 million or $(0.56) per share. This compares to net income of $1,030.4 million and net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $1,020.4 million or $7.88 per share for the second quarter 2023. Non-cash special items included in the second quarter 2024 results, which decreased net income by a net, after-tax charge of $1.6 million, or $0.02 per share, consisted of our share of the St. Bernard Renewables LLC ("SBR") lower-of-cost-or-market ("LCM") inventory adjustment. Adjusted fully-converted net loss for the second quarter 2024, excluding special items, was $64.2 million, or $(0.54) per share on a fully-exchanged, fully-diluted basis, as described below, compared to adjusted fully-converted net income of $298.3 million or $2.29 per share, for the second quarter 2023.

Matt Lucey, PBF Energy's President and CEO, said, "PBF delivered results below our expectations for the second quarter. Market conditions broke from typical seasonal patterns, with product cracks higher early in the quarter and declining as the quarter progressed. We conducted extensive maintenance in our East, Mid-continent and West Coast Regions during the first two months of the quarter. Market conditions coupled with maintenance activity, especially the early-quarter timing, impacted capture rates and reduced realized margins. Despite the disappointing earnings, we were able to maintain our strong cash position through the quarter by reducing the elevated working capital position generated by the work completed earlier in the year."

Mr. Lucey continued, "Looking ahead, we have completed the majority of our planned maintenance for the year and our last turnaround will commence in the fall at Chalmette. All of our assets are running well today,and should remain available for the third quarter. Safe, reliable operations of all our assets remain our primary focus. Building on that foundation, we continue to prioritize capital allocation towards the opportunities that promote the greatest long-term shareholder value. We continue to support our $0.25 per share dividend and a share repurchase program which can be sustained through various markets. In the second quarter we bought $100 million of shares and will continue to be active going forward."

PBF Energy Inc. Declares Dividend

The company announced today that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A common stock on August 29, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2024.

PBF Strategic Update and Outlook

PBF remains committed to the safety and reliability of our operations. We strive to maintain the quality of our balance sheet and preserve the ability of our operations to continue supporting our long-term strategic goal of increasing the value of our company. At quarter-end, we had approximately $1.4 billion of cash and approximately $1.3 billion of total debt. We continue to demonstrate our commitment to fiscal discipline, long-term value and sustainable shareholder returns.

As always, the safety and reliability of our core operations are paramount. We continue investing in all our assets and expect full-year 2024 refining capital expenditures to be in the $850 million range. We completed significant planned maintenance in the East Coast, Mid-Continent and West Coast regions during the second quarter. Our Gulf Coast facility is expected to conduct planned maintenance early in the fourth quarter.

Timing of planned maintenance and throughput ranges provided reflect current expectations and are subject to change based on market conditions and other factors. Current third quarter throughput expectations are included in the table below.

Expected throughput ranges (barrels per day)

Third Quarter 2024

Low High East Coast 285,000 305,000 Mid-continent 145,000 155,000 Gulf Coast 165,000 175,000 West Coast 290,000 310,000 Total 885,000 945,000

Guidance provided constitutes forward-looking information and is based on current PBF Energy operating plans, company assumptions, and company configuration. Year-to-date actual throughput and quarterly guidance should be used to adjust full-year expectations. All figures and timelines are subject to change based on a variety of factors, including market and macroeconomic factors, as well as company strategic decision-making and overall company performance.

St. Bernard Renewables

SBR averaged approximately 16,500 barrels per day of renewable diesel production in the second quarter. During the third quarter, SBR operations will reflect a catalyst change beginning in late July and scheduled for completion in late August. Renewable diesel production for the third quarter is expected to average approximately 12,500 barrels per day.

Adjusted Fully-Converted Results

Adjusted fully-converted results assume the exchange of all PBF Energy Company LLC Series A Units and dilutive securities into shares of PBF Energy Inc. Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis, resulting in the elimination of the noncontrolling interest and a corresponding adjustment to the company's tax provision.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release, and the discussion during the management conference call, may include references to Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures including Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income (Loss) excluding special items, Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income (Loss) per fully-exchanged, fully-diluted share, Income (Loss) from operations excluding special items, gross refining margin, gross refining margin excluding special items, gross refining margin per barrel of throughput, EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), EBITDA excluding special items, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt, net debt to capitalization ratio and net debt to capitalization ratio excluding special items. PBF believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating performance and financial results. However, these measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be viewed in isolation or considered as alternatives for, or superior to, comparable GAAP financial measures. PBF's Non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from similarly named measures used by other companies.

See the accompanying tables and footnotes in this release for additional information on the Non-GAAP measures used in this release and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Conference Call Information

PBF Energy's senior management will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy's website, http://www.pbfenergy.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (800) 579-2543 or (785) 424-1789; Conference ID: PBF2Q24. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to future plans, results, performance, expectations, achievements and the like are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the Company's expectations with respect to its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future earnings and operations, including those of our 50-50 equity method investment in SBR. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to the risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC, our ability to operate safely, reliably, sustainably and in an environmentally responsible manner; our ability to successfully diversify our operations; our ability to make acquisitions or investments, including in renewable diesel production, and to realize the benefits from such acquisitions or investments; our ability to successfully manage the operations of our 50-50 equity method investment in SBR; our expectations with respect to our capital spending and turnaround projects; risks associated with our obligation to buy Renewable Identification Numbers and related market risks related to the price volatility thereof; the possibility that we might reduce or not pay further dividends in the future; certain developments in the global oil markets and their impact on the global macroeconomic conditions; risks relating to the securities markets generally; the impact of changes in inflation, interest rates and capital costs; and the impact of market conditions, unanticipated developments, regulatory approvals, changes in laws and other events that negatively impact the Company. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.

About PBF Energy Inc.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy is also a 50% partner in the St. Bernard Renewables joint venture focused on the production of next generation sustainable fuels.

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









June 30,

June 30,









2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues $ 8,736.1

$ 9,157.6

$ 17,381.7

$ 18,452.6 Cost and expenses:















Cost of products and other 7,962.4

7,908.0

15,560.3

15,703.3

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization

expense as reflected below) 612.6

597.0

1,300.7

1,378.4

Depreciation and amortization expense 154.8

142.2

296.2

284.1 Cost of sales 8,729.8

8,647.2

17,157.2

17,365.8

General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation

and amortization expense as reflected below) 65.0

104.2

128.2

164.2

Depreciation and amortization expense 3.3

2.3

6.5

4.2

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net -

(16.6)

(3.3)

(32.9)

Equity loss in investee 12.4

-

13.2

-

(Gain) loss on formation of SBR equity method investment -

(968.9)

8.7

(968.9)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets 0.2

0.2

0.7

(1.4) Total cost and expenses 8,810.7

7,768.4

17,311.2

16,531.0 Income (loss) from operations (74.6)

1,389.2

70.5

1,921.6 Other income (expense):

















Interest expense (net of interest income of $14.3 million, $14.0

million, $32.1 million and $31.2 million, respectively) (17.3)

(13.8)

(27.8)

(32.5)

Change in fair value of catalyst obligations -

0.5

-

1.2

Other non-service components of net periodic benefit cost 0.6

0.1

1.2

0.4

Other expense

-

2.3

-

- Income (loss) before income taxes (91.3)

1,378.3

43.9

1,890.7 Income tax (benefit) expense (25.3)

347.9

2.4

474.4 Net income (loss) (66.0)

1,030.4

41.5

1,416.3

Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (0.8)

10.0

0.1

13.8 Net income (loss) attributable to PBF Energy Inc.

stockholders $ (65.2)

$ 1,020.4

$ 41.4

$ 1,402.5























Net income (loss) available to Class A common stock per

share:

















Basic $ (0.56)

$ 8.14

$ 0.35

$ 11.04



Diluted $ (0.56)

$ 7.88

$ 0.33

$ 10.67



Weighted-average shares outstanding-basic 117,043,158

125,288,452

118,965,510

127,028,449



Weighted-average shares outstanding-diluted 117,905,938

130,446,002

124,195,155

132,428,607























Dividends per common share $ 0.25

$ 0.20

$ 0.50

$ 0.40























Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) and adjusted

fully-converted net income (loss) per fully exchanged, fully

diluted shares outstanding (Note 1):

















Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) $ (65.8)

$ 1,027.7

$ 41.5

$ 1,412.4



Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) per fully

exchanged, fully diluted share $ (0.56)

$ 7.88

$ 0.33

$ 10.67



Adjusted fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted (Note 6) 117,905,938

130,446,002

124,195,155

132,428,607























See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (Unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)



























RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO

ADJUSTED FULLY-CONVERTED NET INCOME

(LOSS) AND ADJUSTED FULLY-CONVERTED NET

INCOME (LOSS) EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS (Note

1)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income (loss) attributable to PBF Energy Inc.

stockholders

$ (65.2)

$ 1,020.4

$ 41.4

$ 1,402.5

Less: Income allocated to participating securities

-

-

-

- Income (loss) available to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders -

basic

(65.2)

1,020.4

41.4

1,402.5

Add: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(Note 2)

(0.8)

9.9

0.1

13.4

Less: Income tax benefit (expense) (Note 3)

0.2

(2.6)

-

(3.5) Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss)

$ (65.8)

$ 1,027.7

$ 41.5

$ 1,412.4 Special items (Note 4):

















Add: LCM inventory adjustment - SBR

2.1

-

(4.5)

-

Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net

-

(16.6)

(3.3)

(32.9)

Add: Gain on land sales

-

-

-

(1.7)

Add: (Gain) loss on formation of SBR equity method

investment

-

(968.9)

8.7

(968.9)

Less: Recomputed income tax on special items (Note 3)

(0.5)

256.1

(0.2)

260.9 Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) excluding

special items

$ (64.2)

$ 298.3

$ 42.2

$ 669.8



























Weighted-average shares outstanding of PBF Energy Inc

117,043,158

125,288,452

118,965,510

127,028,449 Conversion of PBF LLC Series A Units (Note 5)

862,780

910,457

862,780

910,457 Common stock equivalents (Note 6)

-

4,247,093

4,366,865

4,489,701 Fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted

117,905,938

130,446,002

124,195,155

132,428,607



























Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) per fully

exchanged, fully diluted shares outstanding (Note 6)

$ (0.56)

$ 7.88

$ 0.33

$ 10.67

Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) excluding

special items per fully exchanged, fully diluted shares

outstanding (Note 4, 6)

$ (0.54)

$ 2.29

$ 0.34

$ 5.06















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM

OPERATIONS EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Income (loss) from operations

$ (74.6)

$ 1,389.2

$ 70.5

$ 1,921.6 Special Items (Note 4):

















Add: LCM inventory adjustment -SBR

2.1

-

(4.5)

-

Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net

-

(16.6)

(3.3)

(32.9)

Add: Gain on land sales

-

-

-

(1.7)

Add: (Gain) loss on formation of SBR equity method investment

-

(968.9)

8.7

(968.9) Income (loss) from operations excluding special items

$ (72.5)

$ 403.7

$ 71.4

$ 918.1

See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables



PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS (Note 7) (Unaudited, in millions)





































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended















June 30,

June 30, RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA

AND EBITDA EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

2024

2023

2024

2023





























Net income (loss)

$ (66.0)

$ 1,030.4

$ 41.5

$ 1,416.3 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense

158.1

144.5

302.7

288.3 Add: Interest expense, net

17.3

13.8

27.8

32.5 Add: Income tax expense (benefit)

(25.3)

347.9

2.4

474.4 EBITDA



$ 84.1

$ 1,536.6

$ 374.4

$ 2,211.5 Special Items (Note 4):















Add: LCM inventory adjustment -SBR

2.1

-

(4.5)

- Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net

-

(16.6)

(3.3)

(32.9) Add: Gain on land sales

-

-

-

(1.7) Add: (Gain) loss on formation of SBR equity method investment

-

(968.9)

8.7

(968.9) EBITDA excluding special items

$ 86.2

$ 551.1

$ 375.3

$ 1,208.0













































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended















June 30,

June 30, RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

2024

2023

2024

2023



















EBITDA

$ 84.1

$ 1,536.6

$ 374.4

$ 2,211.5 Add: Stock-based compensation

8.6

9.7

21.0

18.9 Add: Change in fair value of catalyst obligations

-

(0.5)

-

(1.2) Add: LCM inventory adjustment -SBR (Note 4)

2.1

-

(4.5)

- Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net (Note 4)

-

(16.6)

(3.3)

(32.9) Add: Gain on land sales (Note 4)

-

-

-

(1.7) Add: (Gain) loss on formation of SBR equity method investment (Note 4)

-

(968.9)

8.7

(968.9) Adjusted EBITDA



$ 94.8

$ 560.3

$ 396.3

$ 1,225.7

See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited, in millions)

























June 30,

December 31,









2024

2023 Balance Sheet Data:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,367.2

$ 1,783.5

Inventories 2,864.2

3,183.1

Total assets 14,076.1

14,387.8

Total debt 1,251.5

1,245.9

Total equity 6,406.4

6,631.3

Total equity excluding special items (Note 4, 13) $ 5,333.2

$ 5,557.4

















Total debt to capitalization ratio (Note 13) 16 %

16 %

Total debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items (Note 13) 19 %

18 %

Net debt to capitalization ratio* (Note 13) (2) %

(9) %

Net debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items* (Note 13) (2) %

(11) %

















* Negative ratio exists as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 as cash is in excess of debt









SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW DATA (Unaudited, in millions)









Six Months Ended June 30,









2024

2023 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 441.1

$ 505.7 Cash flows used in investing activities (617.6)

(314.7) Cash flows used in financing activities (239.8)

(877.7) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (416.3)

(686.7) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,783.5

2,203.6 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,367.2

$ 1,516.9































See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONSOLIDATING FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Note 8) (Unaudited, in millions)





















Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 8,726.6

$ 98.5

$ -

$ (89.0)

$ 8,736.1 Depreciation and amortization expense 145.7

9.1

3.3

-

158.1 Income (loss) from operations (46.9)

51.0

(78.7)

-

(74.6) Interest (income) expense, net (2.7)

(0.4)

20.4

-

17.3 Capital expenditures 330.3

0.6

2.5

-

333.4





















Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 9,148.4

$ 94.0

$ -

$ (84.8)

$ 9,157.6 Depreciation and amortization expense 133.0

9.2

2.3

-

144.5 Income from operations (1) 455.6

51.9

881.7

-

1,389.2 Interest (income) expense, net (6.9)

0.1

20.6

-

13.8 Capital expenditures (2) 362.1

2.4

2.5

-

367.0





















Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 17,363.0

$ 194.6

$ -

$ (175.9)

$ 17,381.7 Depreciation and amortization expense 278.0

18.2

6.5

-

302.7 Income (loss) from operations (1) 123.7

96.1

(149.3)

-

70.5 Interest (income) expense, net (6.8)

(1.0)

35.6

-

27.8 Capital expenditures (2) 613.4

1.7

3.0

-

618.1





















Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 18,433.9

$ 192.5

$ -

$ (173.8)

$ 18,452.6 Depreciation and amortization expense 265.9

18.2

4.2

-

288.3 Income from operations (1) 981.3

101.6

838.7

-

1,921.6 Interest (income) expense, net (11.0)

3.8

39.7

-

32.5 Capital expenditures (2) 741.3

5.1

3.7

-

750.1



Balance at June 30, 2024

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Total Assets (3) $ 12,295.2

$ 789.3

$ 1,030.4

$ (38.8)

$ 14,076.1



Balance at December 31, 2023

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Total Assets (3) $ 12,590.6

$ 816.8

$ 1,024.1

$ (43.7)

$ 14,387.8



















(1) Income (loss) from operations within Corporate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 includes an $8.7 million reduction

of the gain associated with the formation of the SBR equity method investment. Income from operations within Corporate for

both the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 includes the $968.9 million gain on formation of the SBR equity method

investment. (2) For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company's refining segment included $5.6 million of capital expenditures

related to the Renewable Diesel Facility. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company's refining segment

included 107.4 million and $265.3 million, respectively, of capital expenditures related to the Renewable Diesel Facility. (3) As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, Corporate assets include the Company's Equity method investment in SBR of

$867.3 million and $881.0 million, respectively.

See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables





PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES MARKET INDICATORS AND KEY OPERATING INFORMATION (Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended











June 30,

June 30, Market Indicators (dollars per barrel) (Note 9) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Dated Brent crude oil $ 85.02

$ 78.21

$ 84.09

$ 79.65 West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil $ 80.82

$ 73.56

$ 78.95

$ 74.76 Light Louisiana Sweet (LLS) crude oil $ 83.65

$ 75.62

$ 81.72

$ 77.26 Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude oil $ 86.42

$ 78.26

$ 83.91

$ 78.64 Crack Spreads:















Dated Brent (NYH) 2-1-1 $ 21.46

$ 28.66

$ 21.26

$ 30.09

WTI (Chicago) 4-3-1 $ 19.48

$ 27.82

$ 18.33

$ 28.44

LLS (Gulf Coast) 2-1-1 $ 18.48

$ 26.41

$ 21.42

$ 30.26

ANS (West Coast-LA) 4-3-1 $ 27.44

$ 33.73

$ 28.21

$ 36.08

ANS (West Coast-SF) 3-2-1 $ 29.92

$ 33.56

$ 28.94

$ 36.36 Crude Oil Differentials:















Dated Brent (foreign) less WTI $ 4.21

$ 4.65

$ 5.15

$ 4.89

Dated Brent less Maya (heavy, sour) $ 12.14

$ 14.70

$ 12.53

$ 16.58

Dated Brent less WTS (sour) $ 4.10

$ 4.76

$ 4.93

$ 5.18

Dated Brent less ASCI (sour) $ 3.88

$ 5.17

$ 5.08

$ 6.28

WTI less WCS (heavy, sour) $ 13.60

$ 13.49

$ 15.58

$ 16.42

WTI less Bakken (light, sweet) $ 0.86

$ (1.74)

$ 1.77

$ (2.32)

WTI less Syncrude (light, sweet) $ (1.45)

$ (2.88)

$ 1.17

$ (2.99)

WTI less LLS (light, sweet) $ (2.84)

$ (2.05)

$ (2.77)

$ (2.50)

WTI less ANS (light, sweet) $ (5.60)

$ (4.70)

$ (4.97)

$ (3.87) Effective RIN basket price $ 3.38

$ 7.68

$ 3.53

$ 7.93 Natural gas (dollars per MMBTU) $ 2.32

$ 2.33

$ 2.21

$ 2.54

























Key Operating Information













Production (barrels per day ("bpd") in thousands) 926.7

945.7

918.0

902.3 Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 921.3

935.8

909.5

893.7 Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 83.8

85.2

165.5

161.8 Consolidated gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 0.08

$ 6.00

$ 1.36

$ 6.72 Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 8.12

$ 13.62

$ 9.91

$ 15.86 Refining operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 6.94

$ 6.71

$ 7.47

$ 8.16 Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12)















Heavy 34 %

27 %

29 %

27 %

Medium 34 %

35 %

39 %

34 %

Light 18 %

21 %

17 %

21 %

Other feedstocks and blends 14 %

17 %

15 %

18 %



Total throughput 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput)















Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 46 %

48 %

47 %

48 %

Distillates and distillate blendstocks 33 %

33 %

33 %

33 %

Lubes 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

Chemicals 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

Other 20 %

18 %

19 %

18 %

Total yield

101 %

101 %

101 %

101 %

























See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION (Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended











June 30,

June 30,











2024

2023

2024

2023 Supplemental Operating Information - East Coast Refining

System (Delaware City and Paulsboro)













Production (bpd in thousands) 313.7

300.2

311.1

312.3 Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 319.7

304.1

316.2

315.2 Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 29.0

27.7

57.5

57.1 Gross margin per barrel of throughput $ (3.85)

$ 1.56

$ (1.93)

$ 5.59 Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of

throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 2.52

$ 8.09

$ 5.09

$ 13.28 Refining operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 4.95

$ 4.96

$ 5.64

$ 6.27 Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):















Heavy 27 %

6 %

23 %

12 %

Medium 39 %

46 %

41 %

45 %

Light 16 %

21 %

17 %

19 %

Other feedstocks and blends 18 %

27 %

19 %

24 %

Total throughput

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput):















Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 32 %

37 %

33 %

38 %

Distillates and distillate blendstocks 34 %

33 %

34 %

35 %

Lubes 2 %

2 %

2 %

2 %

Chemicals 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

Other 29 %

26 %

28 %

23 %

Total yield

98 %

99 %

98 %

99 %

























Supplemental Operating Information - Mid-Continent (Toledo)













Production (bpd in thousands) 141.6

162.0

128.0

127.9 Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 139.8

158.5

126.1

126.0 Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 12.8

14.4

23.0

22.8 Gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 1.67

$ 6.80

$ 4.83

$ 2.68 Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of

throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 9.50

$ 14.30

$ 13.36

$ 12.53 Refining operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 5.82

$ 6.13

$ 6.54

$ 8.00 Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):















Medium 41 %

37 %

41 %

39 %

Light 56 %

62 %

56 %

60 %

Other feedstocks and blends 3 %

1 %

3 %

1 %



Total throughput 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput):















Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 53 %

52 %

55 %

48 %

Distillates and distillate blendstocks 36 %

35 %

36 %

35 %

Chemicals 4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %

Other 8 %

11 %

7 %

15 %

Total yield

101 %

102 %

102 %

102 %

See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION (Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended











June 30,

June 30,











2024

2023

2024

2023 Supplemental Operating Information - Gulf Coast (Chalmette)













Production (bpd in thousands) 164.8

170.7

169.1

170.3 Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 165.1

169.3

168.0

169.2 Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 14.9

15.4

30.5

30.6 Gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 2.32

$ 5.96

$ 4.18

$ 9.17 Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of

throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 8.66

$ 12.54

$ 10.54

$ 16.23 Refining operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 5.42

$ 5.68

$ 5.48

$ 6.05 Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):















Heavy 16 %

17 %

12 %

17 %

Medium 47 %

41 %

53 %

36 %

Light 19 %

21 %

16 %

29 %

Other feedstocks and blends 18 %

21 %

19 %

18 %



Total throughput 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput):















Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 41 %

47 %

44 %

45 %

Distillates and distillate blendstocks 35 %

33 %

35 %

35 %

Chemicals 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

Other 23 %

20 %

21 %

20 %



Total yield 100 %

101 %

101 %

101 %

























Supplemental Operating Information - West Coast (Torrance

and Martinez)













Production (bpd in thousands) 306.6

312.8

309.8

291.8 Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 296.7

303.9

299.2

283.3 Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 27.1

27.7

54.5

51.3 Gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 0.34

$ 8.05

$ (0.05)

$ 6.22 Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of

throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 13.21

$ 19.41

$ 13.18

$ 20.01 Refining operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 10.46

$ 9.34

$ 10.92

$ 11.60 Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):















Heavy 68 %

66 %

58 %

63 %

Medium 18 %

20 %

28 %

19 %

Light - %

1 %

- %

1 %

Other feedstocks and blends 14 %

13 %

14 %

17 %



Total throughput 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput):















Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 59 %

58 %

60 %

59 %

Distillates and distillate blendstocks 28 %

31 %

29 %

30 %

Other 16 %

14 %

15 %

14 %

Total yield

103 %

103 %

104 %

103 %

























See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP GROSS REFINING MARGIN / GROSS REFINING MARGIN PER BARREL OF THROUGHPUT (Note 10) (Unaudited, in millions, except per barrel amounts)









































Three Months Ended June 30,













2024

2023 RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN

TO GROSS REFINING MARGIN AND GROSS REFINING

MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS $

per barrel

of

throughput

$

per barrel

of

throughput Calculation of consolidated gross margin:













Revenues $ 8,736.1

$ 104.21

$ 9,157.6

$ 107.54 Less: Cost of sales 8,729.8

104.13

8,647.2

101.54 Consolidated gross margin $ 6.3

$ 0.08

$ 510.4

$ 6.00 Reconciliation of consolidated gross margin to gross refining

margin:













Consolidated gross margin $ 6.3

$ 0.08

$ 510.4

$ 6.00

Add: Logistics operating expense 35.1

0.41

30.2

0.34

Add: Logistics depreciation expense 9.1

0.11

9.2

0.11

Less: Logistics gross margin (97.1)

(1.16)

(94.0)

(1.10)

Add: Refining operating expense 581.9

6.94

571.4

6.71

Add: Refining depreciation expense 145.8

1.74

133.0

1.56 Gross refining margin $ 681.1

$ 8.12

$ 1,160.2

$ 13.62 Gross refining margin excluding special items $ 681.1

$ 8.12

$ 1,160.2

$ 13.62









































Six Months Ended June 30,













2024

2023 RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN

TO GROSS REFINING MARGIN AND GROSS REFINING

MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS $

per barrel

of

throughput

$

per barrel

of

throughput Calculation of consolidated gross margin:













Revenues $ 17,381.7

$ 105.02

$ 18,452.6

$ 114.07 Less: Cost of sales 17,157.2

103.66

17,365.8

107.35 Consolidated gross margin $ 224.5

$ 1.36

$ 1,086.8

$ 6.72 Reconciliation of consolidated gross margin to gross refining

margin:













Consolidated gross margin $ 224.5

$ 1.36

$ 1,086.8

$ 6.72

Add: Logistics operating expense 72.8

0.44

67.2

0.42

Add: Logistics depreciation expense 18.2

0.11

18.2

0.11

Less: Logistics gross margin (190.8)

(1.15)

(192.5)

(1.19)

Add: Refining operating expense 1,236.6

7.47

1,320.4

8.16

Add: Refining depreciation expense 278.1

1.68

265.9

1.64 Gross refining margin $ 1,639.4

$ 9.91

$ 2,566.0

$ 15.86 Gross refining margin excluding special items $ 1,639.4

$ 9.91

$ 2,566.0

$ 15.86



























See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FOOTNOTES TO EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

(1) Adjusted fully-converted information is presented in this table as management believes that these Non-GAAP

measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful to investors to compare

our results across the periods presented and facilitates an understanding of our operating results. We also use

these measures to evaluate our operating performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for,

or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The differences between

adjusted fully-converted and GAAP results are explained in footnotes 2 through 6





























(2) Represents the elimination of the noncontrolling interest associated with the ownership by the members of

PBF Energy Company LLC ("PBF LLC") other than PBF Energy Inc., as if such members had fully exchanged

their PBF LLC Series A Units for shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock





























(3) Represents an adjustment to reflect PBF Energy's estimated annualized statutory corporate tax rate of

approximately 26.0% for both the 2024 and 2023 periods, applied to net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interest for all periods presented. The adjustment assumes the full exchange of existing PBF LLC

Series A Units as described in footnote 2





























(4) The Non-GAAP measures presented include adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) excluding special

items, income (loss) from operations excluding special items, EBITDA excluding special items and gross refining

margin excluding special items. Special items for the periods presented relate to our share of the SBR LCM

inventory reserve, net changes in fair value of contingent consideration, gain on land sales, and (gain) loss on the

formation of the SBR equity method investment, all as discussed further below. Additionally, the cumulative

effects of all current and prior period special items on equity are shown in footnote 13 Although we believe that Non-GAAP financial measures excluding the impact of special items provide useful

supplemental information to investors regarding the results and performance of our business and allow for useful

period-over-period comparisons, such Non-GAAP measures should only be considered as a supplement to, and

not as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP Special Items:

SBR LCM inventory adjustment - The LCM adjustment is a GAAP requirement related to inventory valuation that

mandates inventory to be stated at the lower of cost or market. During the three and six months ended June 30,

2024, SBR recorded adjustments to value its inventory to the LCM which decreased its income from operations

by $4.1 million and increased its income from operations by $9.1 million, respectively. Our Equity loss in

investee includes our 50% share of these adjustments. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024,

these LCM adjustments decreased our income from operations by $2.1 million and increased our income from

operations by $4.5 million, respectively ($1.6 million and $3.3 million, respectively, net of tax). There were no

such adjustments in any other periods presented





























Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net - During the six months ended June 30, 2024, we recorded a

net change in fair value of the Martinez Contingent Consideration which increased income from operations by

$3.3 million, or $2.4 million, net of tax. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded a

change in fair value of the Martinez Contingent Consideration, which increased income from operations by

$16.6 million and $32.9 million, respectively ($12.3 million and $24.3 million, respectively, net of tax). There

was no such change in the three months ended June 30, 2024





























(Gain) loss on formation of SBR equity method investment - During the six months ended June 30, 2024, we

recorded a reduction of our gain associated with the formation of the SBR equity method investment, which

decreased income from operations and net income by $8.7 million and $6.4 million, respectively. During the

three and six months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded a gain resulting from the difference between the carrying

value and the fair value of the assets associated with the contributed SBR business, which increased income from

operations and net income by $968.9 million and $717.0 million, respectively. There was no such (gain) loss

during the three months ended June 30, 2024





























Gain on land sales - During the six months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded a gain on the sale of a separate

parcel of real property acquired as part of the Torrance refinery, but not part of the refinery itself, which increased

income from operations and net income by $1.7 million and $1.3 million, respectively. There were no such gains

in any other periods presented





























Recomputed income tax on special items - The income tax impact on these special items is calculated using the

tax rate shown in (3) above





























(5) Represents an adjustment to weighted-average diluted shares outstanding to assume the full exchange of

existing PBF LLC Series A Units as described in footnote 2

(6) Represents weighted-average diluted shares outstanding assuming the conversion of all common stock

equivalents, including options and warrants for PBF LLC Series A Units and performance share units and options

for shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock as calculated under the treasury stock method (to the extent the

impact of such exchange would not be anti-dilutive) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023,

respectively. Common stock equivalents exclude the effects of performance share units and options and warrants

to purchase 5,306,955 shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock and PBF LLC Series A units because they

are anti-dilutive for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (zero shares for the six months ended June 30, 2024).

Common stock equivalents exclude the effects of performance share units and options and warrants to purchase

1,057,673 and 1,130,197 shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock and PBF LLC Series A units because they

are anti-dilutive for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. For periods showing a net loss,

all common stock equivalents and unvested restricted stock are considered anti-dilutive





























(7) Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA

are supplemental measures of performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before adjustments for items such as stock-based compensation

expense, change in the fair value of catalyst obligations, our share of the SBR LCM inventory adjustment, net

change in the fair value of contingent consideration, gain on land sales, (gain) loss on the formation of the SBR

equity method investment, and certain other non-cash items. We use these Non-GAAP financial measures as a

supplement to our GAAP results in order to provide additional metrics on factors and trends affecting our

business. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measures of operating performance that are not defined by GAAP

and should not be considered substitutes for net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition,

because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, they are not

necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA have their limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as

substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP





























(8) We operate in two reportable segments: Refining and Logistics. Our operations that are not included in the

Refining and Logistics segments are included in Corporate. As of June 30, 2024, the Refining segment includes

the operations of our oil refineries and related facilities in Delaware City, Delaware, Paulsboro, New Jersey,

Toledo, Ohio, Chalmette, Louisiana, Torrance, California and Martinez, California. The Logistics segment

includes the operations of PBF Logistics LP ("PBFX"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of PBF Energy and

PBF LLC, which owns or leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products

terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBFX's assets primarily consist of rail and

truck terminals and unloading racks, storage facilities and pipelines, a substantial portion of which were acquired

from or contributed by PBF LLC and are located at, or nearby, our refineries. PBFX provides various rail, truck

and marine terminaling services, pipeline transportation services and storage services to PBF Holding and/or its

subsidiaries and third party customers through fee-based commercial agreements PBFX currently does not generate significant third party revenue and intersegment related-party revenues are

eliminated in consolidation. From a PBF Energy perspective, our chief operating decision maker evaluates the

Logistics segment as a whole without regard to any of PBFX's individual operating segments

(9) Our market indicators table summarizes certain market indicators relating to our operating results as reported

by Platts, a division of The McGraw-Hill Companies. Effective RIN basket price is recalculated based on

information as reported by Argus

(10) Gross refining margin and gross refining margin per barrel of throughput are Non-GAAP measures because

they exclude refining operating expenses, depreciation and amortization and gross margin of the Logistics

segment. Gross refining margin per barrel is gross refining margin, divided by total crude and feedstocks

throughput. We believe they are important measures of operating performance and provide useful information to

investors because gross refining margin per barrel is a helpful metric comparison to the industry refining margin

benchmarks shown in the Market Indicators Tables, as the industry benchmarks do not include a charge for

refinery operating expenses and depreciation. Other companies in our industry may not calculate gross refining

margin and gross refining margin per barrel in the same manner. Gross refining margin and gross refining margin

per barrel of throughput have their limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation

or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP

(11) Represents refining operating expenses, including corporate-owned logistics assets, excluding depreciation

and amortization, divided by total crude oil and feedstocks throughput





























(12) We define heavy crude oil as crude oil with American Petroleum Institute ("API") gravity less than 24

degrees. We define medium crude oil as crude oil with API gravity between 24 and 35 degrees. We define light

crude oil as crude oil with API gravity higher than 35 degrees

(13) The total debt to capitalization ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt and total equity.

This ratio is a measurement that management believes is useful to investors in analyzing our leverage. Net debt and the

net debt to capitalization ratio are Non-GAAP measures. Net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents

from total debt. We believe these measurements are also useful to investors since we have the ability to and may decide

to use a portion of our cash and cash equivalents to retire or pay down our debt. Additionally, we have also presented the

total debt to capitalization and net debt to capitalization ratios excluding the cumulative effects of special items on equity























June 30,

December 31,







2024

2023



(in millions) Total debt $ 1,251.5

$ 1,245.9 Total equity 6,406.4

6,631.3 Total capitalization $ 7,657.9

$ 7,877.2







Total debt $ 1,251.5

$ 1,245.9 Total equity excluding special items 5,333.2

5,557.4 Total capitalization excluding special items $ 6,584.7

$ 6,803.3













Total equity $ 6,406.4

$ 6,631.3 Special Items (Note 4)





Add: LCM inventory adjustment - SBR 34.2

38.7 Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net (62.1)

(58.8) Add: Gain on land sales (89.5)

(89.5) Add: Gain on formation of SBR equity method investment (916.4)

(925.1) Add: Cumulative historical equity adjustments (a) (404.4)

(404.4) Less: Recomputed income tax on special items 365.0

365.2 Net impact of special items (1,073.2)

(1,073.9) Total equity excluding special items $ 5,333.2

$ 5,557.4













Total debt $ 1,251.5

$ 1,245.9 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,367.2

1,783.5 Net Debt





$ (115.7)

$ (537.6)













Total debt to capitalization ratio 16 %

16 % Total debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items 19 %

18 % Net debt to capitalization ratio* (2) %

(9) % Net debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items* (2) %

(11) %













*Negative ratio exists as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 as cash is in excess of debt













(a) Refer to the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" within Management's

Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations) for a listing of special items included in cumulative

historical equity adjustments prior to 2024

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.