InMode LTD: InMode Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Quarterly Revenue of $86.4M Represents 36.5% Year-Over-Year Decrease; Pro Forma Revenue (including new platform pre-orders not yet delivered) of $102.6M

YOKNEAM, Israel, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Quarterly GAAP revenue of $86.4 million, a decrease of 36.5% compared to the second quarter of 2023. InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 87% of its quarterly revenues, while 6% were derived from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms and 7% were derived from InMode's hands-free platforms. Pro-forma revenue (including pre-orders of new platforms not yet delivered) of $102.6 million.
- GAAP net income of $23.8 million, compared to $55.7 million in the second quarter of 2023; *non-GAAP net income of $29.0 million, compared to $62.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.**Pro-Forma non-GAAP net income of $39.8 million.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.28, compared to $0.65 in the second quarter of 2023; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.34, compared to $0.72 in the second quarter of 2023.**Pro-Forma non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.46.
- Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $21.0 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the second quarter of 2023.
- Total cash position of $729.2 million as of June 30, 2024, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits.
U.S. GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Revenues
$86,449
$136,081
Gross Margins
80 %
84 %
Net Income
$23,818
$55,729
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.28
$0.65
*Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Gross Margins
81 %
84 %
Net Income
$28,976
$62,234
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.34
$0.72
**Pro-Forma Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Revenue
$102,622
$136,081
Gross Margins
82 %
84 %
Net Income
$39,764
$62,234
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.46
$0.72
*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A
** Pro-forma non-GAAP results includes pre-orders of new platforms not yet delivered and excludes share-based compensation.
Management Comments
"The second quarter was challenging for InMode and for the aesthetics industry in general," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer. "The quarter was impacted mainly by macroeconomic factors and longer production time of new and complex platforms. However, we are encouraged by the level of interest and orders of our new platforms, Ignite and Optimus Max, and we believe that these advanced platforms will be growth catalysts.
"In addition, as the leading company in the industry, we continue to invest in research and development, and our innovation pipeline is strong. As we offer unique platforms and technologies that require adjustments to the production lines, I would like to recognize the commitment and dedication of our employees who work tirelessly to expedite the production and fulfill orders during these times," Mizrahy concluded.
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Total GAAP revenues for the second quarter of 2024 reached $86.4 million, a decrease of 36.5% compared to $136.1 million in second quarter of 2023. Pro-forma revenue reached $102.6 million.
"During the second quarter, we began delivering the new platforms and we are on track to complete all deliveries within the next several months," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer. "Additionally, we are pleased to report that by the end of July 2024 we have successfully completed our third share repurchase program, acquiring 8.37 million shares for the amount of $150 million."
GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 80% compared to a gross margin of 84% for the Second quarter of 2023. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 81% compared to a gross margin of 84% for the second quarter of 2023.
**Pro-forma non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 82%.
GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 21%, compared to an operating margin of 42% in the Second quarter of 2023. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 27% compared to 47% for the Second quarter of 2023. **Pro-forma non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 34%. This decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in systems sales in North America.
InMode reported GAAP net income of $23.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $55.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $29.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $62.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. **Pro-forma non-GAAP net income of $39.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.
2024 Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2024 ending December 31, 2024. Based on our current estimates, management expects:
- Full Year 2024 revenue to be $430 to $440 million compared to prior guidance of $485 million to $495 million
- *Non-GAAP gross margin between 82% and 84% consistent with prior guidance
- *Non-GAAP income from operations between $150 million and $155 million compared to prior guidance of $169 million to $174 million
- *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $1.92 and $1.96 compared to previous guidance of $2.01 to $2.05
This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance, and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-
*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A
** Pro-forma non-GAAP results includes pre-orders of new platforms not yet delivered and excludes share-based compensation.
Based on our 2024 Financial Outlook, it is not expected that there should be any difference between our Pro-forma non-GAAP results and
The Current Situation in Israel
Regarding the current situation in Israel, management would like to assure investors that the Company is prioritizing the safety and well-being of its employees, and all its team are safe. However, an inability to promptly receive needed supplies and materials due to the ongoing and unpredictable nature of the conflict in Israel and the surrounding region may adversely impact our ability to commercialize and manufacture our product candidates and products in a timely manner. This could cause several delays and/or issues for our operations, which in turn would have a material adverse impact on our ability to commercialize our product candidates and our financial condition.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating margin as well as Pro-forma Non-GAAP revenue, pro-forma Non-GAAP net income, pro-forma non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and pro-forma non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the 2024 revenue projection described above. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2024, and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
REVENUES
86,449
136,081
166,733
242,155
COST OF REVENUES
17,116
22,054
33,481
40,308
GROSS PROFIT
69,333
114,027
133,252
201,847
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,698
3,567
7,216
6,669
Sales and marketing
45,055
51,059
84,850
92,772
General and administrative
2,266
2,392
4,780
4,400
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
51,019
57,018
96,846
103,841
OPERATIONS INCOME
18,314
57,009
36,406
98,006
Finance income, net
8,690
4,445
16,674
7,734
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
27,004
61,454
53,080
105,740
INCOME TAXES
3,186
5,725
5,566
9,506
NET INCOME
23,818
55,729
47,514
96,234
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
0.28
0.67
0.56
1.16
Diluted
0.28
0.65
0.55
1.12
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
Basic
83,878
83,405
84,205
83,280
Diluted
85,890
85,650
86,520
85,579
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
2024
December 31,
2023
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
91,997
144,411
Marketable securities
333,517
373,647
Short-term bank deposits
303,694
223,547
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
38,154
42,362
Prepaid expense and other receivables
23,003
16,268
Inventories
52,627
45,095
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
842,992
845,330
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
3,100
3,670
Deferred income tax asset
1,402
1,506
Operating lease right-of-use assets
9,246
9,698
Property and equipment, net
2,396
2,382
Other investments
700
700
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
16,844
17,956
TOTAL ASSETS
859,836
863,286
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
15,548
13,966
Contract liabilities
43,610
10,923
Other liabilities
38,532
39,247
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
97,690
64,136
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities
3,455
3,766
Other liabilities
1,899
1,399
Operating lease liabilities
5,671
6,613
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
11,025
11,778
TOTAL LIABILITIES
108,715
75,914
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
751,121
787,372
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
859,836
863,286
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
23,818
55,729
47,514
96,234
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
177
184
342
372
Share-based compensation expenses
5,158
6,505
9,141
10,714
Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable
97
261
284
239
Loss on marketable securities, net
112
-
141
-
Finance income, net
(5,040)
(1,197)
(9,797)
(2,709)
Deferred income taxes
(56)
43
(93)
62
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
(4,814)
(7,949)
4,494
(5,708)
Increase in other receivables
(4,048)
(3,791)
(6,717)
(4,020)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(1,025)
2,243
(7,532)
1,329
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
2,325
1,308
1,582
(2,947)
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
2,241
7,211
(5,562)
(15,832)
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (current and non-current)
23,114
(7,547)
32,376
(3,621)
Net cash provided by operating activities
42,059
53,000
66,173
74,113
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposits
(55,000)
(25,000)
(86,297)
(28,000)
Proceeds from short-term deposits
13,500
31,500
13,500
34,500
Purchase of fixed assets
(246)
(194)
(358)
(535)
Purchase of marketable securities
(64,129)
(54,190)
(185,693)
(132,119)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
33,910
-
47,375
-
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
89,690
60,891
181,808
111,605
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
17,725
13,007
(29,665)
(14,549)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(88,980)
-
(88,980)
-
Exercise of options
395
827
629
2,500
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(88,585)
827
(88,351)
2,500
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH
(132)
60
(571)
251
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(28,933)
66,894
(52,414)
62,315
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
120,930
92,961
144,411
97,540
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
91,997
159,855
91,997
159,855
Revision of prior period financial information
The Company revised certain items within the investing activities with no impact on the net cash used in investing activities. The items impacted were "Investment in short-term deposits" and "Proceeds from short-term deposits" which were decreased by $75,000 and $78,000 for the three months and six months ended June 30,2023 respectively and "Purchase of marketable securities" and "Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities" which were decreased by $0, and $40,423 for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023.
These changes have no impact on our previously reported consolidated total cash flows from operating activities, financing activities and investing activities in the periods stated above as well as net income and net change in cash and cash equivalents.
The Company evaluated the materiality of the adjustments, individually and in the aggregate, considering both qualitative and quantitative factors, and concluded that it was immaterial to the Company's prior periods' consolidated financial information. Since the revision was not material to any prior interim period or annual consolidated financial statements, no amendments to previously filed interim or annual periodic financial information was required. Consequently, the Company has revised the historical consolidated financial information presented herein for the impact of the above.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues by Category:
Capital Equipment revenues - United States
34,799
41 %
73,828
54 %
65,658
39 %
123,579
51 %
Capital Equipment revenues - International
30,606
35 %
40,635
30 %
57,529
35 %
77,008
32 %
Total Capital Equipment revenues
65,405
76 %
114,463
84 %
123,187
74 %
200,587
83 %
Consumables and service revenues
21,044
24 %
21,618
16 %
43,546
26 %
41,568
17 %
Total Revenue
86,449
100 %
136,081
100 %
166,733
100 %
242,155
100 %
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
%
%
%
%
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
Revenues by Technology:
Minimal-Invasive
85
86
87
86
73
81
87
84
86
88
74
83
Hands-Free
11
4
7
11
6
9
9
3
6
10
6
8
Non-Invasive
4
10
6
3
21
10
4
13
8
2
20
9
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2024
Three months ended June 30, 2023
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
86,449
-
86,449
136,081
-
136,081
COST OF REVENUES
17,116
(471)
16,645
22,054
(547)
21,507
GROSS PROFIT
69,333
471
69,804
114,027
547
114,574
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,698
(559)
3,139
3,567
(757)
2,810
Sales and marketing
45,055
(3,824)
41,231
51,059
(4,731)
46,328
General and administrative
2,266
(304)
1,962
2,392
(470)
1,922
TOTAL OPERATING
51,019
(4,687)
46,332
57,018
(5,958)
51,060
OPERATIONS INCOME
18,314
5,158
23,472
57,009
6,505
63,514
Finance income (expense), net
8,690
-
8,690
4,445
-
4,445
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
27,004
5,158
32,162
61,454
6,505
67,959
INCOME TAXES
3,186
-
3,186
5,725
-
5,725
NET INCOME
23,818
5,158
28,976
55,729
6,505
62,234
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
0.28
0.35
0.67
0.75
Diluted
0.28
0.34
0.65
0.72
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
Basic
83,878
83,878
83,405
83,405
Diluted
85,890
85,900
85,650
86,243
Six months ended June 30, 2024
Six months ended June 30, 2023
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
166,733
-
166,733
242,155
-
242,155
COST OF REVENUES
33,481
(880)
32,601
40,308
(901)
39,407
GROSS PROFIT
133,252
880
134,132
201,847
901
202,748
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
7,216
(987)
6,229
6,669
(1,258)
5,411
Sales and marketing
84,850
(6,707)
78,143
92,772
(7,769)
85,003
General and administrative
4,780
(567)
4,213
4,400
(786)
3,614
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
96,846
(8,261)
88,585
103,841
(9,813)
94,028
OPERATIONS INCOME
36,406
9,141
45,547
98,006
10,714
108,720
Finance income (expense),net
16,674
-
16,674
7,734
-
7,734
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
53,080
9,141
62,221
105,740
10,714
116,454
INCOME TAXES
5,566
-
5,566
9,506
-
9,506
NET INCOME
47,514
9,141
56,655
96,234
10,714
106,948
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
0.56
0.67
1.16
1.28
Diluted
0.55
0.65
1.12
1.24
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
Basic
84,205
84,205
83,280
83,280
Diluted
86,520
86,531
85,579
86,062
