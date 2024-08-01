Anzeige
WKN: A2PP3A | ISIN: IL0011595993 | Ticker-Symbol: 154
Tradegate
01.08.24
13:34 Uhr
16,310 Euro
-0,450
-2,68 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INMODE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INMODE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,85515,97515:19
15,85515,97515:16
PR Newswire
01.08.2024 13:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InMode LTD: InMode Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Quarterly Revenue of $86.4M Represents 36.5% Year-Over-Year Decrease; Pro Forma Revenue (including new platform pre-orders not yet delivered) of $102.6M

YOKNEAM, Israel, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Quarterly GAAP revenue of $86.4 million, a decrease of 36.5% compared to the second quarter of 2023. InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 87% of its quarterly revenues, while 6% were derived from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms and 7% were derived from InMode's hands-free platforms. Pro-forma revenue (including pre-orders of new platforms not yet delivered) of $102.6 million.
  • GAAP net income of $23.8 million, compared to $55.7 million in the second quarter of 2023; *non-GAAP net income of $29.0 million, compared to $62.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.**Pro-Forma non-GAAP net income of $39.8 million.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.28, compared to $0.65 in the second quarter of 2023; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.34, compared to $0.72 in the second quarter of 2023.**Pro-Forma non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.46.
  • Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $21.0 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Total cash position of $729.2 million as of June 30, 2024, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits.

U.S. GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)


Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Revenues

$86,449

$136,081

Gross Margins

80 %

84 %

Net Income

$23,818

$55,729

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.28

$0.65

*Non-GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)


Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Gross Margins

81 %

84 %

Net Income

$28,976

$62,234

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.34

$0.72

**Pro-Forma Non-GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)


Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Revenue

$102,622

$136,081

Gross Margins

82 %

84 %

Net Income

$39,764

$62,234

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.46

$0.72


*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A
reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in
this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

** Pro-forma non-GAAP results includes pre-orders of new platforms not yet delivered and excludes share-based compensation.

Management Comments

"The second quarter was challenging for InMode and for the aesthetics industry in general," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer. "The quarter was impacted mainly by macroeconomic factors and longer production time of new and complex platforms. However, we are encouraged by the level of interest and orders of our new platforms, Ignite and Optimus Max, and we believe that these advanced platforms will be growth catalysts.

"In addition, as the leading company in the industry, we continue to invest in research and development, and our innovation pipeline is strong. As we offer unique platforms and technologies that require adjustments to the production lines, I would like to recognize the commitment and dedication of our employees who work tirelessly to expedite the production and fulfill orders during these times," Mizrahy concluded.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total GAAP revenues for the second quarter of 2024 reached $86.4 million, a decrease of 36.5% compared to $136.1 million in second quarter of 2023. Pro-forma revenue reached $102.6 million.

"During the second quarter, we began delivering the new platforms and we are on track to complete all deliveries within the next several months," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer. "Additionally, we are pleased to report that by the end of July 2024 we have successfully completed our third share repurchase program, acquiring 8.37 million shares for the amount of $150 million."

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 80% compared to a gross margin of 84% for the Second quarter of 2023. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 81% compared to a gross margin of 84% for the second quarter of 2023.
**Pro-forma non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 82%.

GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 21%, compared to an operating margin of 42% in the Second quarter of 2023. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 27% compared to 47% for the Second quarter of 2023. **Pro-forma non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 34%. This decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in systems sales in North America.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $23.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $55.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $29.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $62.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. **Pro-forma non-GAAP net income of $39.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

2024 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2024 ending December 31, 2024. Based on our current estimates, management expects:

  • Full Year 2024 revenue to be $430 to $440 million compared to prior guidance of $485 million to $495 million
  • *Non-GAAP gross margin between 82% and 84% consistent with prior guidance
  • *Non-GAAP income from operations between $150 million and $155 million compared to prior guidance of $169 million to $174 million
  • *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $1.92 and $1.96 compared to previous guidance of $2.01 to $2.05

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance, and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-
Looking Statements" for additional information.


*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A
reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in
this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.


** Pro-forma non-GAAP results includes pre-orders of new platforms not yet delivered and excludes share-based compensation.


Based on our 2024 Financial Outlook, it is not expected that there should be any difference between our Pro-forma non-GAAP results and
our non-GAAP results for the full year 2024.

The Current Situation in Israel

Regarding the current situation in Israel, management would like to assure investors that the Company is prioritizing the safety and well-being of its employees, and all its team are safe. However, an inability to promptly receive needed supplies and materials due to the ongoing and unpredictable nature of the conflict in Israel and the surrounding region may adversely impact our ability to commercialize and manufacture our product candidates and products in a timely manner. This could cause several delays and/or issues for our operations, which in turn would have a material adverse impact on our ability to commercialize our product candidates and our financial condition.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating margin as well as Pro-forma Non-GAAP revenue, pro-forma Non-GAAP net income, pro-forma non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and pro-forma non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America, will host a conference call today, August 1, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second 2024 financial results.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10190152/fcd9be3160.

Callers will receive a unique dial-in number upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For callers who opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562
Israel Toll - Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736
Webcast URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=GpRhmBhV
At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/. A replay of the conference call will be available from August 1, 2024, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to August 15, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529
Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 855-669-9658
Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 2791553

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

A replay of the conference call will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the 2024 revenue projection described above. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2024, and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Yair Malca

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (949) 305-0108

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

Email: [email protected]

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended
June 30,

Six months ended
June 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023


REVENUES

86,449

136,081

166,733

242,155


COST OF REVENUES

17,116

22,054

33,481

40,308


GROSS PROFIT

69,333

114,027

133,252

201,847


OPERATING EXPENSES:






Research and development

3,698

3,567

7,216

6,669


Sales and marketing

45,055

51,059

84,850

92,772


General and administrative

2,266

2,392

4,780

4,400


TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

51,019

57,018

96,846

103,841


OPERATIONS INCOME

18,314

57,009

36,406

98,006


Finance income, net

8,690

4,445

16,674

7,734


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

27,004

61,454

53,080

105,740


INCOME TAXES

3,186

5,725

5,566

9,506


NET INCOME

23,818

55,729

47,514

96,234








EARNINGS PER SHARE:






Basic

0.28

0.67

0.56

1.16


Diluted

0.28

0.65

0.55

1.12


WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF
EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands)






Basic

83,878

83,405

84,205

83,280


Diluted

85,890

85,650

86,520

85,579


INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents

91,997

144,411

Marketable securities

333,517

373,647

Short-term bank deposits

303,694

223,547

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

38,154

42,362

Prepaid expense and other receivables

23,003

16,268

Inventories

52,627

45,095

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

842,992

845,330

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

3,100

3,670

Deferred income tax asset

1,402

1,506

Operating lease right-of-use assets

9,246

9,698

Property and equipment, net

2,396

2,382

Other investments

700

700

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

16,844

17,956

TOTAL ASSETS

859,836

863,286

Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable

15,548

13,966

Contract liabilities

43,610

10,923

Other liabilities

38,532

39,247

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

97,690

64,136

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities

3,455

3,766

Other liabilities

1,899

1,399

Operating lease liabilities

5,671

6,613

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

11,025

11,778

TOTAL LIABILITIES

108,715

75,914




TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

751,121

787,372

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

859,836

863,286

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)




Three months ended
June 30,

Six months ended
June 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






Net income

23,818

55,729

47,514

96,234


Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

177

184

342

372


Share-based compensation expenses

5,158

6,505

9,141

10,714


Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable

97

261

284

239


Loss on marketable securities, net

112

-

141

-


Finance income, net

(5,040)

(1,197)

(9,797)

(2,709)


Deferred income taxes

(56)

43

(93)

62


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

(4,814)

(7,949)

4,494

(5,708)


Increase in other receivables

(4,048)

(3,791)

(6,717)

(4,020)


Decrease (increase) in inventories

(1,025)

2,243

(7,532)

1,329


Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

2,325

1,308

1,582

(2,947)


Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

2,241

7,211

(5,562)

(15,832)


Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (current and non-current)

23,114

(7,547)

32,376

(3,621)


Net cash provided by operating activities

42,059

53,000

66,173

74,113


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:






Investment in short-term deposits

(55,000)

(25,000)

(86,297)

(28,000)


Proceeds from short-term deposits

13,500

31,500

13,500

34,500


Purchase of fixed assets

(246)

(194)

(358)

(535)


Purchase of marketable securities

(64,129)

(54,190)

(185,693)

(132,119)


Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

33,910

-

47,375

-


Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities

89,690

60,891

181,808

111,605


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

17,725

13,007

(29,665)

(14,549)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:






Repurchase of ordinary shares

(88,980)

-

(88,980)

-


Exercise of options

395

827

629

2,500


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(88,585)

827

(88,351)

2,500


EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH
EQUIVALENTS

(132)

60

(571)

251


NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(28,933)

66,894

(52,414)

62,315








CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

120,930

92,961

144,411

97,540


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

91,997

159,855

91,997

159,855


Revision of prior period financial information

The Company revised certain items within the investing activities with no impact on the net cash used in investing activities. The items impacted were "Investment in short-term deposits" and "Proceeds from short-term deposits" which were decreased by $75,000 and $78,000 for the three months and six months ended June 30,2023 respectively and "Purchase of marketable securities" and "Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities" which were decreased by $0, and $40,423 for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023.

These changes have no impact on our previously reported consolidated total cash flows from operating activities, financing activities and investing activities in the periods stated above as well as net income and net change in cash and cash equivalents.

The Company evaluated the materiality of the adjustments, individually and in the aggregate, considering both qualitative and quantitative factors, and concluded that it was immaterial to the Company's prior periods' consolidated financial information. Since the revision was not material to any prior interim period or annual consolidated financial statements, no amendments to previously filed interim or annual periodic financial information was required. Consequently, the Company has revised the historical consolidated financial information presented herein for the impact of the above.

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues by Category:


















Capital Equipment revenues - United States

34,799

41 %

73,828

54 %

65,658

39 %

123,579

51 %

Capital Equipment revenues - International

30,606

35 %

40,635

30 %

57,529

35 %

77,008

32 %

Total Capital Equipment revenues

65,405

76 %

114,463

84 %

123,187

74 %

200,587

83 %

Consumables and service revenues

21,044

24 %

21,618

16 %

43,546

26 %

41,568

17 %

Total Revenue

86,449

100 %

136,081

100 %

166,733

100 %

242,155

100 %














Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023


%

%

%

%


United States

International

Total

United States

International

Total

United States

International

Total

United States

International

Total

Revenues by Technology:













Minimal-Invasive

85

86

87

86

73

81

87

84

86

88

74

83

Hands-Free

11

4

7

11

6

9

9

3

6

10

6

8

Non-Invasive

4

10

6

3

21

10

4

13

8

2

20

9


100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30, 2024

Three months ended June 30, 2023


GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP


REVENUES

86,449

-

86,449

136,081

-

136,081


COST OF REVENUES

17,116

(471)

16,645

22,054

(547)

21,507


GROSS PROFIT

69,333

471

69,804

114,027

547

114,574


OPERATING EXPENSES:








Research and development

3,698

(559)

3,139

3,567

(757)

2,810


Sales and marketing

45,055

(3,824)

41,231

51,059

(4,731)

46,328


General and administrative

2,266

(304)

1,962

2,392

(470)

1,922


TOTAL OPERATING
EXPENSES

51,019

(4,687)

46,332

57,018

(5,958)

51,060


OPERATIONS INCOME

18,314

5,158

23,472

57,009

6,505

63,514


Finance income (expense), net

8,690

-

8,690

4,445

-

4,445


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

27,004

5,158

32,162

61,454

6,505

67,959


INCOME TAXES

3,186

-

3,186

5,725

-

5,725


NET INCOME

23,818

5,158

28,976

55,729

6,505

62,234










EARNINGS PER SHARE:








Basic

0.28


0.35

0.67


0.75


Diluted

0.28


0.34

0.65


0.72


WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN
COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER
SHARE (in thousands)








Basic

83,878


83,878

83,405


83,405


Diluted

85,890


85,900

85,650


86,243



Six months ended June 30, 2024

Six months ended June 30, 2023

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

REVENUES

166,733

-

166,733

242,155

-

242,155

COST OF REVENUES

33,481

(880)

32,601

40,308

(901)

39,407

GROSS PROFIT

133,252

880

134,132

201,847

901

202,748

OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development

7,216

(987)

6,229

6,669

(1,258)

5,411

Sales and marketing

84,850

(6,707)

78,143

92,772

(7,769)

85,003

General and administrative

4,780

(567)

4,213

4,400

(786)

3,614

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

96,846

(8,261)

88,585

103,841

(9,813)

94,028

OPERATIONS INCOME

36,406

9,141

45,547

98,006

10,714

108,720

Finance income (expense),net

16,674

-

16,674

7,734

-

7,734

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

53,080

9,141

62,221

105,740

10,714

116,454

INCOME TAXES

5,566

-

5,566

9,506

-

9,506

NET INCOME

47,514

9,141

56,655

96,234

10,714

106,948








EARNINGS PER SHARE:







Basic

0.56


0.67

1.16


1.28

Diluted

0.55


0.65

1.12


1.24

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN
COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER
SHARE (in thousands)







Basic

84,205


84,205

83,280


83,280

Diluted

86,520


86,531

85,579


86,062

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/4839231/InMode_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InMode LTD

© 2024 PR Newswire
