Kape Technologies today announced the appointment of Ankit Khemka as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), strengthening the group's senior leadership team and bolstering the company's commitment to building a safer, freer internet with its industry-leading privacy and security technology.

Khemka is a seasoned professional with a diverse background in Brand Building, Growth Marketing and strategic business development. Most recently, Khemka served as Global General Manager and Head of Marketing at Revolut. Prior to this, he worked at HelloFresh and Rocket Internet Group, building and scaling businesses across the US, India, Europe, and Latin America.

Khemka will leverage his global experience in fast-growing companies to accelerate the growth of Kape's privacy products, including its flagship privacy brand, ExpressVPN. In his new position, he will lead marketing activities, reinforcing the company's strong customer-centric culture and driving initiatives to maximize growth opportunities.

"I am delighted to appoint Ankit to propel the next chapter of growth and innovation for Kape Technologies and its brands. The leadership team and I share a strong vision for the future of Kape. I am confident that Ankit's marketing leadership and vision will be invaluable to our team as we continue to grow and innovate," said Charles Butler, CEO, Kape Technologies. "Together we remain laser-focused on our mission to establish Kape as the world's leading privacy-first digital security provider, empowering customers to take control of their privacy and security."

Ankit Khemka, CMO, Kape Technologies said, "Kape Technologies' flagship brand, ExpressVPN, has been at the forefront of the VPN industry for over a decade, thanks to its dedication to technical excellence, innovation, and customer-centricity. I am excited to build upon this solid foundation and unlock the immense potential for further growth. With our shared vision and the combined strength of our team, I am confident that we will take the company to new heights, setting the standard for the privacy and security industry."

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies is a leading privacy-first digital security software provider to consumers. Through its range of privacy and security products, Kape focuses on protecting consumers and their personal data as they go about their daily digital lives.

With over 7 million paying subscribers, Kape has a proven track record of growth, underpinned by a strong business model and expert digital marketing. Kape's highly scalable SaaS-based operating structure is geared toward capitalizing on the vast global consumer digital privacy market.

About ExpressVPN

Since 2009, ExpressVPN has empowered millions of users to take control of their internet experience. The company's award-winning consumer VPN service is backed by its open-source VPN protocol Lightway, delivering user privacy in just a few clicks. ExpressVPN's Keys password manager and Aircove router make digital privacy and security easy and accessible for all. ExpressVPN's products have been extensively vetted by third-party experts, including PwC, Cure53, KPMG, and others.

ExpressVPN has been part of Kape Technologies since 2021. To learn more about ExpressVPN's industry-leading privacy and security solutions, visit www.expressvpn.com.

