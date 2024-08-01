Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.08.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
WKN: A2PV9J | ISIN: SE0012955276
Frankfurt
01.08.24
09:19 Uhr
0,017 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
01.08.2024 14:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading day for paid subscription shares (BTA) of Adventure Box Technology AB (Record Id 268244)

At the request of Adventure Box Technology AB, the last trading day in
Adventure Box Technology AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from
2024-08-02 to 2024-08-09. 



Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ADVBOX BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022420972              
Order book ID:  342583                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
