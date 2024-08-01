Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading day for paid subscription shares (BTA) of Adventure Box Technology AB (Record Id 268244)

At the request of Adventure Box Technology AB, the last trading day in Adventure Box Technology AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2024-08-02 to 2024-08-09. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ADVBOX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022420972 Order book ID: 342583 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB