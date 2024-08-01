International Olympic Committee: Birthplace of Fair Play Celebrated With Launch of Paris Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / International Olympic Committee:

The International Fair Play Committee (CIFP), in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is once again proud to announce the Fair Play Award to honour extraordinary acts of sporting spirit during the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

This prestigious award commemorates the 60th anniversary of the first ever Fair Play Award, bestowed on Eugenio Monti of Italy at the Olympic Winter Games Innsbruck 1964. The CIFP was created in Paris by legendary French tennis player Jean Borotra, so there is a special legacy for the Committee with Paris 2024.

Nominations for the Paris 2024 Fair Play Award are now open, and open to everyone. National Olympic Committees, International Federations, athletes, coaches and the public can submit nominations through a dedicated CIFP email, paris@fairplayinternational.org, as well as the social media channels listed below.

After the nominations have been received from the public, a jury composed of representatives from the CIFP, the IOC, athletes and the media will shortlist the nominees. The public will then have the opportunity to vote for the winners, who will be revealed shortly after the conclusion of the Paris Games.

The Olympic Games are more than sport; they are a celebration of fair play and the spirit of solidarity. I have no doubt we will witness this during the competitions of Paris 2024.

Thomas Bach

IOC President

Dr Jeno Kamuti, CIFP President, said: "There is no sport without fair play. We are delighted to collaborate with the IOC on this important award. I encourage everyone involved in the Olympic Movement to nominate exceptional acts of sportsmanship."

Emma Terho, Chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission, added: "I welcome and fully sport the continued efforts of the International Fair Play Committee to promote one of the truest values of the Olympic Movement, fair play. I am looking forward to seeing many heart-warming nominations and expect a tough competition for 'gold'."

"The CIFP was founded by Frenchman Jean Borotra, and the first-ever Fair Play Award was presented 60 years ago to Eugenio Monti," said CIFP Secretary General Sunil Sabharwal. "It's fitting that we are celebrating this award at this time, in this place."

Nominations can be submitted via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

The CIFP is an IOC-recognised organisation established in 1963 to promote the ideals of fair play in sport and beyond. Celebrate the first ever UNFairPlayDay on 19 May 2025 with us!

