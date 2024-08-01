Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Appoints Renowned Cybersecurity Expert Sigalit Shavit as Chief Information Officer

Appointment of first-ever CIO underscores the Company's commitment to technological innovation to accelerate justice through the Company's Case-to-Closure platform

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the appointment of Sigalit Shavit as Chief Information Officer (CIO) who begins her role today, August 1, 2024.



Shavit joins the Company's Leadership Team, bringing with her more than 30 years of experience to Cellebrite's information technology and security team. In this newly established position that reports to CEO Yossi Carmil, Shavit will play a pivotal role in scaling the Company's ability to innovate and support customers as they strive to continue accelerating justice around the globe.

Shavit joins Cellebrite at a time when the Company's technical innovation and infrastructure is paramount to supporting customers to stay ahead of the growing sophistication of criminals and the ever-increasing growth of digital evidence. She will focus on ensuring that Cellebrite's information technology and security organizations continue supporting the day-to-day needs of the business, responding decisively to ever-evolving cyber threats, leveraging AI and accelerating innovation.

"Sigalit's expertise in information technology and security and enabling innovation for enterprise SaaS companies, elevates Cellebrite's ability to advance its mission of accelerating justice," said Cellebrite CEO Yossi Carmil. "We are fortunate to gain both her knowledge and leadership, which allows us to better serve our customers and employees."

Named one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity in multiple publications, Shavit has held CIO and COO roles with FedEx Express, ECI Telecom, CyberArk and most recently KTrust. During her tenure with CyberArk, she played a critical role through its transformation to an enterprise-grade cloud/SaaS company.

"It is a great honor to be here and lead a team that empowers and propels Cellebrite and its customers forward," Shavit said. "I am passionate about my team's significant mission of harnessing a clear, modern digital strategy and solutions to make an impact on efficiency and accelerating innovation."

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on X at @Cellebrite.

Media

Victor Ryan Cooper

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations

Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com

+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@cellebrite.com

+1 973.206.7760

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4793d6b-ce54-4dd5-af87-642468ab62e7