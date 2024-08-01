The Portuguese Ministry of Energy has allocated €99. 75 million ($107. 6 million) for grid flexibility and energy storage projects which should be installed by the end of 2025. From ESS News Portugal is seeking to promote flexibility and balance its power system with energy storage as it continues to break records for solar energy production. To this end, the country's Ministry of Energy announced on Wednesday that it has allocated €99. 75 million ($107. 6 million) in a bid to support 500 MW of energy storage projects. Eligible projects can receive up to €30 million and can be developed both ...

