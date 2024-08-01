The Dutch company, which itself was taken over by Blackstone and Rivean Capital, will become the majority shareholder of the German photovoltaic company. Schletter's previous shareholders will hold minority stakes in Enstall in the future. From pv magazine Germany Enstall announced the takeover of Schletter on Thursday. The two providers of photovoltaic mounting systems did not provide any information on the financial details. The Dutch company, which was taken over by Blackstone and Rivean Capital in 2022, only said it would become Schletter's new majority shareholder. In addition, the previous ...

