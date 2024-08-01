Calvin Klein, Inc., part of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], and Calvin Klein Fragrances, a division of Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY], today launch CK One Essence, an intensified, premium take on the iconic original scent that introduces a bold addition to the CK One fragrance portfolio. Launched 30 years after the introduction of the original CK One, the new CK One Essence pays homage to the original fragrance's olfactive DNA and celebrates its cultural legacy, reaffirming its evolution from a groundbreaking fragrance in the '90s to a new icon for a new era.

[the fragrance]

This is the new intensity: Explosive. Energetic. Captivating.

To lend new emotion to the original spirit of CK One, Calvin Klein once again called upon Master Perfumer Alberto Morillas of dms-firmenich the perfumer behind the iconic original CK One fragrance to formulate this fresh iteration. Amplified with double the concentration of the original eau de toilette for long-lasting, powerful freshness, CK One Essence modernizes the original juice's defiant notes to create a new olfactory symbol of timeless unity.

Top notes open the fragrance with the bright facets and fruit-forward tonalities of vibrant Italian Bergamot, responsibly sourced from a family-owned farm in Calabria, and blood orange. The juice offers an energizing and explosive profile from the first spritz.

At the heart, a curated, high-quality selection of teas, including organic green tea, invigorates and brings a modern freshness.

To ground the base, Morillas used a specific musk upcycled from the paper industry, adding a rich and sensual warmth complemented by a woody, creamy sandalwood accord.

The resulting scent is equal parts fresh, pure and sensual-an everyday uniform for a new generation.

[the campaign]

For the debut of CK One Essence, Calvin Klein partnered with visionary creative Alasdair McLellan to introduce a cast empowered by their individuality and united by the rebellious spirit at the heart of the CK One franchise. Channeling the brand's signature black-and-white portraiture, the campaign shows the cast moving dynamically in harmony, in contrast and with total energy to the anthemic synths of New Order's "Blue Monday." The resulting visuals highlight the sensuality, togetherness and unity intrinsic to the heritage of CK One and celebrate a generation at one with themselves and each other.

[the packaging]

Grounded in the simplicity of the original CK One screw-top flask, both the bottle and secondary packaging were reimagined with premium, environmentally-preferred finishes. The bottle features a removable pump and a translucent metallic finish which reveals the juice inside. Its secondary metallic carton highlights the luxe nature of the new fragrance's ingredients.

Calvin Klein CK One Essence will be available starting August 1st, 2024.

Product line-up:

1.7 FL OZ 50 ml

3.4 FL OZ 100 ml

6.7 FL OZ 200 ml (April 2025)

[the legacy]

CK One, the world's first gender inclusive fragrance, embodied the modern minimalism at the core of the Calvin Klein brand ethos when it was introduced 30 years ago.

Launched at Tower Records in 1994, the original CK One captured the zeitgeist with a bold, defiant, anti-perfume scent that channeled music, fashion and pop culture in a bottle. The fragrance's groundbreaking campaign forecasted a seismic shift in billboard faces, featuring street-cast misfits, moody models and real young lovers. With its pioneering attitude of universality, CK One was the first of its kind: a fragrance for everyone.

CREDITS:

Perfumer: Alberto Morillas, Master Perfumer

Campaign Photographer: Alasdair McLellan

About Calvin Klein:

Calvin Klein is one of the world's leading global fashion lifestyle brands with a history of bold, non-conformist ideals that inform everything we do. Founded in New York in 1968, the brand's minimalist and sensual aesthetic drives our approach to product design and communication, creating a canvas that offers the possibility of limitless self-expression. The Calvin Klein brands CK Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear, and Calvin Klein Performance are connected by the intention and purpose of elevating everyday essentials to globally iconic status. Each of the brands has a distinct identity and position in the retail landscape, providing us the opportunity to market a range of universally appealing products to domestic and international consumers with a variety of needs. Our products are underpinned by responsible design, high-quality construction, and the elimination of all unnecessary details. We strive for unique and dimensional pieces that continuously wear well and remain relevant season after season. Global retail sales of Calvin Klein products were approximately $9 billion in 2023.

Calvin Klein continues to solidify its position as an innovator of emerging digital platforms and modern marketing campaigns. PVH acquired Calvin Klein in 2003 and continues to oversee a focused approach to growing the brand's worldwide relevance, presence, and long term growth.

About COTY Inc.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

