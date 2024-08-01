Sipp Industries Inc: SIPP Industries Announces Milestone Achievements in Partnership with Calypso Pharmaceuticals

SIPP Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK:SIPC), a multifaceted corporation specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products within the cannabis industry, proudly announces successful distribution and production milestones in collaboration with its partner, Calypso Pharmaceuticals.

SIPP Industries and Calypso Pharmaceuticals have gained significant momentum within the Texas Hemp Industry by securing multiple key distributors and high-volume, multi-location retail storefronts in Dallas and Fort Worth. These outlets will carry an extensive range of products, including the entire lineup of Calypso Farms THCa Flower/Pre-Rolls, Calypso Pharmaceuticals 100mg hemp-derived Delta-9 White Lightning Syringes, and AVEINA 1000mg CBD Infused Body Lotion.

Additionally, SIPP Industries and Calypso Pharmaceuticals is set to launch a new production partnership with CHLL Brand, offering innovative products like a 100mg Delta-9 Hemp Derived Water Soluble Flavor Enhancer and a 12oz 25mg CBD Infused Flavorless Bottle of Water.

The Water Soluble Flavor Enhancer, utilizing a 1:1 ratio of CBD to hemp derived Delta-9, is designed to assist with anxiety and depression. The CBD's anxiolytic effects may help alleviate anxiety symptoms, while Delta-9 could contribute to mood regulation, offering a balanced approach to mental well-being.

The Flavorless Bottle of Water, containing 25mg of CBD per bottle, provides a convenient way to incorporate CBD into daily routines, potentially offering general wellness benefits, including stress relief and relaxation without the psychoactive effects of THC, catering to those seeking a mild, non-intoxicating option.

With the rapid increase in volume and growth, SIPP Industries anticipates booking revenues during this quarter, with robust sales expected to commence in both Q4 and Q1 2025.

Adam Graziano, CEO of SIPP Industries, expressed his excitement about the Company's achievements: "This milestone marks a significant step forward for SIPP Industries and our partner, Calypso Pharmaceuticals. Our commitment to delivering high-quality cannabis-based products continues to drive our success in the market. We are thrilled to expand our offerings and reach more consumers, providing innovative solutions for health and wellness."

About SIPP Industries

SIPP Industries is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products within the cannabis industry.

Website: https://www.sippindustries.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SippIndustries

X: @SippIndustries

About Calypso Pharmaceuticals

Calypso Pharmaceuticals, based in Dallas, Texas, is on a mission to establish a leading global brand with the most comprehensive portfolio of innovative cannabis-based therapeutics.

The company is dedicated to creating products that ensure a healthy and comfortable life, formulating a wide range of medications for chronic conditions such as Alzheimer's, anxiety, chronic pain, depression, melanoma, obesity, and more. Calypso Pharmaceuticals aims to provide a calm and satisfactory experience in administering and utilizing cannabis-based medicine.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

