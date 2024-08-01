Abasca Resources Inc.: Abasca Resources Provides Update on Summer Exploration Program at KLS Project and Restates Prior Results

Abasca Resources Inc. ("Abasca" or the "Company") (TSXV:ABA) is pleased to provide an update on its 2024 summer exploration program. The program has focused on defining the Flake Graphite potential at the Company's Loki Zone as well as drill testing prospective conductor corridors for uranium mineralization (Figure 1). The drill program is nearing completion and will be followed by the re-sampling of the 2016 drill cores that originally intersected the Loki Zone.

Loki Zone - Flake Graphite

The summer drilling at the Loki Zone included 21 drill holes for approximately 5,500 m. The drilling, which was conducted on a 100 x 100 m grid, focused on testing the vertical and lateral continuity of the known Flake Graphite zone that was discovered in 2016. All holes successfully intersected graphite mineralization (Figure 2) and samples have been submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon for analyses. Samples from one hole have also been selected for metallurgical evaluation.

Brian McEwan, Vice-President of Exploration commented: "We are very pleased with the initial drilling at the Loki Zone. Visual estimates of the graphite intersections are very similar to the original drilling in 2016 and we're excited to receive the lab results. It's an attractive project and we're looking forward to supporting Saskatchewan's critical mineral sector."

Regional Exploration

A total of 7 drill holes totalling 3,593 m were completed along the Mustang-Seager Trend and the Loki Target area north of the Loki Zone. Strong silicification along with local clay alteration and oxide staining near fault zones were observed along the trend. Although no significant radioactivity was measured, the corridor remains largely untested with many prospective targets.

Figure 1: Map of the Key Lake South Uranium Project area showing the 2024 drilling locations.

Figure 2: Core photo of KLS-24-037 between 83.84 m and 99.47 m showing intense graphite mineralization in the Loki Zone. KLS-24-037 was drilled approximately 100 m southwest of KS-CC16-12 which included a sample grading up to 22.2 % Cg (graphite), as reported in the Company's news release on February 20, 2024.

Restatement

On December 29, 2022, Abasca and 101159623 Saskatchewan Ltd. ("SaskCo") completed a transaction whereby SaskCo sold the Key Lake South Uranium Project ("KLS" or the "KLS Project") to Abasca in consideration of 25,639,288 common shares of Abasca (the "Transaction"). Following discussions with its independent auditors, Abasca identified an error in the accounting treatment for the Transaction, and it has filed audited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended April 30, 2024 which includes restated comparative figures for the year ended April 30, 2023.

The 25,639,288 common shares of the Company received by SaskCo, the former owner of KLS, comprised 66.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the date of the Transaction, and the management of KLS continued as management of the Company. As a result of the Transaction, the former owner of KLS became the controlling shareholder of the Company. The Transaction therefore meets the definition of a reverse takeover transaction. The Company originally accounted for the Transaction as an asset acquisition of the KLS Project in the Company's financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2023.

On the date of closing of the Transaction, Abasca was not considered a business under IFRS 3, as Abasca did not have inputs and substantive processes that could collectively contribute to the creation of outputs. As a result, the Company has accounted for the Transaction in accordance with IFRS 2, Share Based Payments, as a reverse takeover, with KLS identified as the accounting acquirer and Abasca as the accounting acquiree. The financial statements for the Company's financial year ended April 30, 2024 are issued under the legal parent, Abasca Resources Inc., but are considered to be a continuation of the financial results of KLS.

At the date of closing of the Transaction, the Transaction was recorded as follows in the restated comparative figures:

Fair value of consideration Common shares 4,577,978 Stock options 193,865 Total 4,771,843 Net assets (liabilities) acquired Cash 11,724 Amounts receivable 15,851 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (327,437) Net liabilities (299,862) Fair value of consideration and net liabilities assumed 5,071,705 Other transaction costs 130,264 Listing expenses 5,201,969

The difference between the consideration paid to acquire Abasca and the fair value of Abasca's net assets (liabilities) was recorded as a listing expense in the statement of loss and comprehensive loss.

The following tables summarize the effects of the adjustments described above as of April 30, 2022:

As of April 30, 2022 (previously reported) Adjustments As of May 1, 2022 (restated) Statement of financial position Total current assets 102,758 (102,758) - Total assets 102,758 (102,758) - Total liabilities 5,462 (5,462) - Share capital 604,493 (604,493) - Net parent investment - 75,286 75,286 Contributed surplus 122,500 (122,500) - Reserves 68,687 (68,687) - Accumulated Deficit (698,384) 623,098 (75,286)

The following tables summarize the effects of the adjustments described above as at and for the year ended April 30, 2023:

As of April 30, 2023 (previously reported) Adjustments As of April 30, 2023 (restated) Statement of financial position Total current assets 1,687,981 - 1,687,981 Total assets 1,759,595 - 1,759,595 Total liabilities 287,281 - 287,281 Share capital 5,894,172 1,839,752 7,733,924 Contributed surplus 122,500 (122,500) - Reserves 1,655,483 251,669 1,907,152 Accumulated Deficit (6,199,841) (1,968,921) (8,168,762) Statement of loss and comprehensive loss Exploration expenses 4,285,284 (2,563,929) 1,721,355 General administrative 2,965 116,385 119,350 Investor relations and promotion 21,543 (2,908) 18,635 Management fees and salaries 34,532 149,130 183,662 Professional fees 95,999 (32,822) 63,177 RTO Expenses 276,744 (276,744) - Transfer agent and regulatory 18,846 (12,816) 6,030 Loss before other items 5,719,413 (2,623,704) 3,095,709 Listing expense - 5,201,969 5,201,969 Loss and comprehensive loss for the year 5,515,211 2,578,265 8,093,476 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 23,955,980 8,534,721 32,490,701 Basic and diluted loss per share 0.23 0.02 0.25 Statement of cash flows Cash used in operating activities (2,124,970) (248,452) (2,373,422) Cash used in investing activities (78,125) (118,540) (196,665) Cash provided from financing activities 3,632,900 467,647 4,100,547

Full details of the restatement can be found in the Company's financial statements for the financial year ended April 30, 2024, as filed on SEDAR+.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brian McEwan, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. McEwan is the Vice-President of Exploration at Abasca.

About Abasca Resources Inc.

Abasca is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration properties. The Company owns the Key Lake South Uranium Project (KLS), a 23,977-hectare uranium exploration project located in the Athabasca Basin Region in northern Saskatchewan, approximately 15 km south of the former Key Lake mine and current Key Lake mill.

On behalf of Abasca Resources Inc.

Dawn Zhou, M.Sc, CPA, CGA

President, CEO and Director

