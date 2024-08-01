Computer Resources of America | CRA: Computer Resources of America Secures Top 50 Spot in Prestigious MSP501 Awards

CRA's Recognition Underscores Its Commitment to Excellence in Managed IT Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Computer Resources of America (CRA), a leading Managed Services Provider (MSP), is thrilled to announce its placement in the Top 50 of the prestigious MSP501 list for the first time ever. This accolade highlights CRA's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional managed IT services globally.





Prestigious MSP501 Awards

The MSP501 award is a renowned benchmark in the IT industry, recognizing the world's most innovative and effective MSPs. Securing a position in the Top 50 not only underscores CRA's superior service quality but also its significant impact on clients' operational efficiency and business growth.

"Achieving a Top 50 ranking in the MSP501 awards is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation," said Chico Ramnarayan, Founder and CEO of CRA. "This honor reflects our commitment to providing clients with cutting-edge IT solutions that drive their success. We are immensely proud of this achievement and grateful to our dedicated team and loyal clients."

CRA's recognition in the MSP501 list is a significant milestone that distinguishes the company in a competitive landscape. It affirms CRA's position as a trusted partner in managed IT services, known for its reliability, security, and innovative solutions tailored to meet diverse business needs.

The MSP501 list, compiled annually by Channel Futures, evaluates MSPs worldwide based on a range of criteria, including growth, operational efficiency, and client satisfaction. Being named in the Top 50 positions CRA among the elite MSPs who are setting new standards in the industry.

About Computer Resources of America Computer Resources of America (CRA) is a premier Managed Services Provider headquartered in New York, NY. With a focus on delivering innovative, reliable, and secure IT solutions, CRA helps businesses achieve their objectives and enhance operational efficiency. Founded by Chico Ramnarayan, CRA is dedicated to staying at the forefront of technological advancements to provide clients with exceptional service and support.

