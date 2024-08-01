Bee's Knees Wellness Welcomes 'America's Combat Nurse,' Cherissa Jackson, to the Hive

Bee's Knees Wellness is thrilled to announce the newest addition to their team, Cherissa Jackson, "America's Combat Nurse."

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Bee's Knees Wellness is thrilled to announce the newest addition to their team, Cherissa Jackson. Cherissa joins Bee's Knees Wellness as a passionate advocate for patient care, a dedicated supporter of Veterans with PTSD, and an experienced leader in holistic health.

Cherissa Jackson, widely known as "America's Combat Nurse," brings a wealth of experience and a deeply personal commitment to wellness and advocacy. A single mother of twin daughters, Cherissa is an accomplished author and speaker, whose journey has inspired many. With 23 years of active-duty military service, including 10 years as a nurse in the U.S. Air Force and three combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, Cherissa's experiences have shaped her into a resilient and compassionate leader.

After a near-death experience during her last deployment to Afghanistan, Cherissa returned home haunted by these memories and was diagnosed with PTSD. Through a combination of prescribed medications, exercise, meditation, and spirituality, she successfully managed her PTSD. Her personal journey led her to recognize the potential of cannabis as a holistic alternative to opioids for treating PTSD, inspiring her to delve deeper into individualized healthcare solutions.

As the founder of Project Hope, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the lives of Ugandan women affected by cervical cancer, Cherissa has proven her dedication to women's health and global advocacy. Additionally, she created We Decode, a pioneering initiative that provides personalized cannabinoid formulations based on genetic makeup, further demonstrating her commitment to individualized healthcare.

"Hemp is medicine and like medicine, patients are educated on how to use the medication and side effects. Educating patients empowers them to make the best-informed decision about their care. Joining Bee's Knees Wellness and educating the community on the benefits of hemp is needed NOW! I'm excited to join Bee's Knees because it aligns with my 3 P's: Passion, Purpose and People," Cherissa Jackson said.

"At Bee's Knees Wellness, Cherissa will play a pivotal role in enhancing its holistic health offerings and advocating for patients' well-being. Her expertise and dedication to eliminating the stigma associated with PTSD and promoting holistic health solutions align perfectly with the Bee's Knees Wellness mission. Cherissa brings substantial medical and industry knowledge to Bee's Knees Wellness, building on our mission to educate our customers and practitioners. Her voice will help spread the word to people who need our products, such as veterans and the disabled community. We have found a like-minded caring individual that will help bring Bee's Knees Wellness to the next level," said Co-Founder, Steve Scruton.

For more information about Bee's Knees Wellness, visit www.beesknees-wellness.com or contact Hayley Heaton.

Bee's Knees Wellness creates luxury, hemp-derived products and provides education and business opportunities so you can live a better life.

