Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art Proudly Represents Lucía Howell Vargas: Exploring the Interplay of Music, Movement, and Visual Art in Costa Rican Contemporary Art

Lucía Howell Vargas joins online gallery MÍRAME Fine Art, showcasing Costa Rican art for sale.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / MÍRAME Fine Art, the premier online Costa Rican art gallery dedicated to promoting the nation's finest artists, proudly celebrates the work of artist Howell Vargas. Promoting the nation's rich cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide.

Lucía Howell Vargas, Untitled #1

Acrylic on Canvas

Lucía Howell Vargas: A Journey of Dance and Visual Art

MÍRAME Fine Art is thrilled to represent Howell Vargas, an artist whose dance background influences her work in Costa Rican contemporary art. Based in San José, Howell Vargas blends performance and visual arts, offering a fresh perspective in the art scene.

With over a decade of dance experience, Howell Vargas has collaborated with renowned choreographers like María Amalia Pendones and Vanessa de la O. This deep connection between movement and music enriches her artistic practice, setting her apart as an exciting figure among Costa Rican painters.

Dance as a Source of Inspiration

Howell Vargas' dance training has given her an understanding of the relationship between the body and space, which she translates into her visual art. The fluidity and energy of movement infuse her art, inviting viewers to explore motion captured in static forms.

Performance Art as an Immersive Experience

Her performance art goes beyond visual spectacle, creating immersive experiences that engage viewers in critical thought. For example, in her performance of "Fangal (Bog)" at Cero Uno in San José, she performed in a striking black costume with tendrils, blurring reality and fantasy. The costume's color palette of black, grey, and flesh tones, transformed her into surreal, alien-like forms.

Transformation of Everyday Objects

Howell Vargas' artworks - ranging from paintings to mirror installations and glass sculptures - infuse mundane materials with new life. Her acrylic mirrors, shaped into forms like butterflies and alien motifs, interact with viewers, blending reality and imagination.

Groundbreaking Exhibition at Craig Krull Gallery

Howell Vargas' participation in "Seguimos" at Craig Krull Gallery in Santa Monica marked a milestone for Costa Rican contemporary art. This exhibition highlighted Costa Rican artists in the U.S. for the first time, and Howell Vargas' video loop earned acclaim for its innovative blend of performance and visual art, showcasing the growing recognition of Central American art.

Visit MÍRAME Fine Art

Lucía Howell Vargas brings a unique edge to the contemporary art scene through her blend of music, movement, and visual expression, enriching the Costa Rican contemporary art landscape.

MÍRAME Fine Art invites you to explore her work and experience the exciting intersection of dance and visual art. Discover her collection and celebrate her contributions to Costa Rican contemporary art.

For more information about Lucía Howell Vargas and to explore our curated collection, visit MÍRAME Fine Art's online gallery.

Contact Information

Belinda Seppings

Co-Founder

belinda@miramefineart.com

+447821591397

SOURCE: MÍRAME Fine Art

View the original press release on newswire.com.