Lynx Systems Showcases Enhanced Security Solutions for Government Facilities

Empower Your Facility's Safety with Lynx Systems Supervised Panic Solutions and Real-Time Alerts

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Lynx Systems, a leader in security and mass notification systems, today reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing security at government facilities with its proven suite of security solutions. Strategic partnerships support this affirmation, along with significant contract wins with various government agencies.

Lynx Systems' government solutions include advanced panic buttons and duress management systems, ensuring robust security across government facilities. The LynxKeyPro allows for discreet alarms via two-key combinations (e.g., F9/F11), functioning even when computers are logged off or locked. The offering of HUB Style USB/PoE panic buttons and interfaces is designed for reliability and user assurance, permitting employees to test these systems without any downtime. The Supervised Alarms feature continuously monitors the operational status of panic button alarms, ensuring they are always ready to perform when needed. This comprehensive security management approach seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure, providing not only advanced threat analysis but also responsive capabilities, maintaining Lynx Systems' commitment to cutting-edge security technology and operational excellence.

"Workplace violence is a growing threat in our society, and Lynx Systems can help address these issues with a proactive approach," said Fernando Esteban, National Sales Director of Lynx Systems. "Our products are continually updated to meet the dynamic needs of federal and state agencies, ensuring a secure and responsive environment."

Lynx Systems is enthusiastic to showcase its continuous innovation through partnerships with AXIS Communications, Genetec, Software House, RapidSOS, AlertMedia, and other collaborators. These collaborations significantly enhance the technological capabilities of Lynx's security solutions, reinforcing the company's commitment to maintaining state-of-the-art security standards.

The recent securing of multiple new contracts with federal and state agencies underscores these bodies' enduring trust and reliability in Lynx Systems' solutions. These partnerships are pivotal as Lynx Systems continues to advance its mission of delivering superior security solutions across government sectors.

For additional information, please contact: Lynx Sales, lynxsales@mitsi.com, (972) 231-6874 (Ext. #129), or visit our website.

Contact Information

Austan Preuett

Marketing Manager

austan@mitsi.com

972-231-6874 EXT 159

SOURCE: Lynx Systems

View the original press release on newswire.com.